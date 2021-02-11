Ecuador Elections Sitrep

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 08, 2021

By Chis Faure for The Saker Blog

Ecuador’s leftist candidate Andrés Arauz declared victory in yesterday’s election Early exit polls show his socialist Correista party beating right-wing US-backed banker Guillermo Lasso massively

We’re waiting for more conclusive results, but so far this looks like a historic victory and we cannot help but be reminded of the victory in Bolivia. Arauz will be the second left-wing economist to win the presidency in the region this past year (first being Luis Arce in Bolivia). If by some strange reason this election still goes into a runoff round, Lasso (the western backed banker) stated days ago that he would support Perez (the candidate tied to the banker), in case he goes to the second round with Andres Arauz. This is of course the choice of western media and western pundits who do not understand real socialism.

Ollie Vargas states: “The Ecuadorian left has a simple but powerful argument in it’s favor. Objectively, people had a higher standard of living under Correa than they do now under the IMF-led government. All the media spin in the world can’t change that. Bolivia’s MAS also had this in their favor.”

So while we wait for results to be formalized, let’s take a quick look at Arauz speaking to a million and accompanied by Morales

Ecuador's Andrés Arauz speaking to a rally of 1 million people in Bolivia. He calls for Latin American integration, this is why the US detests him. Keeping the region divided is the only way to maintain foreign control of natural resources. pic.twitter.com/uI0nlY14R4 — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) February 8, 2021

The talk is that if Andrés Arauz wins in Ecuador, Latin America will build the strong post-neoliberal economies of the future. This is indeed something to pay attention to.

This past year of elections have proved: Left Peronism is the largest political force in Argentina, the MAS is the largest political force in Boliva and Correísmo as well as the massive movement of Citizens Revolution is the largest political force in Ecuador. For MAS in Bolivia and the Citizens Revolution in Ecuador the leaders were either jailed or had to go into exile. The neo-liberals tried to persecute the left so that it would fizzle out and die. In both Bolivia and now in Ecuador, these attempts failed and the citizens were out in the streets continuously.

Latin America may be changing in front of our very eyes and with continuous citizen action and their own hard work, shake off imperial shackles.

