Khaled Al Asaad Remains Found near Palmyra: Kidnapped, Tortured, Beheaded by ISIS

MIRI WOOD FEBRUARY 8, 2021

Syrian authorities have discovered the remains of three persons near Palmyra, 7 February. One is believed to be the body of famed archaeologist and Director of Antiquities, Dr. Khaled al Asaad, who was kidnapped by ISIS, tortured, decapitated, and his body mutilated and tied in a public place.

The butchery of the professor was part of the cultural genocide against Syria, the destruction of past, present, and future. The date of his kidnapping is not known, though his hideous murder was 18 August 2015.

Official confirmation awaits DNA testing.

In May 2015, when the Syrian Arab Army evacuated civilians from Palmyra (Tadmor), rescuing also portable artifacts, the 82-year-old scholar and father of eleven who had led the excavations and restoration of Palmyra for 40 years — retiring in 2003 by working as the expert of the Antiquities and Museums Department — Professor al Asaad refused to leave, refused to capitulate to the savages unleashed upon his country in western efforts to recolonize his homeland.

Rivers of invisible crocodile tears poured out from NATO countries, the same criminals who armed the moderate degenerates — NATO weapons do not fall like manna from the heavens — in the name of [genocidal] imposition of phony democracy, while salivating over the possibility of using the atrocity to engage in more war criminal bombings of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Palmyra (تدمر‎ Tadmor, Arabic), in the Homs governate northeast of Damascus, dates back to the second millennium BCE. The fertile oasis was part of the Silk Road that connected the cultures of Syria, Persia, India, and China, through trade and travel. One month prior to the martyrdom of Professor al Asaad, the UNESCO World Heritage Site was filled with the blood of twelve Syrian Arab Army soldiers, kidnapped by ISIS/DAESH and executed by 12 teenage boys before a crowd of demons in human bodies.

NATO supremacists didn’t have enough of the ‘destroying countries business’, they’re engaged in destroying history in countries they target, Palmyra will rise again thanks to the dedicated work of Martyr Dr. Khaled Al Asaad during his life until the last breath he had in the city he loved.

— Miri Wood

