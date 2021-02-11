The Israeli intelligence assessment confirms: Hezbollah is determined to defend and respond التقدير الاستخباري الإسرائيلي يقرّ: حزب الله مصمّم على الدفاع والرد

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Akhbar

Ali Haidar

Thursday, February 11, 2021

It is clear that the annual Israeli intelligence assessment — specifically those relating to Hezbollah — is only a fraction of the size and details of the estimate, which usually deals with the picture of reality, the situation, the threats and opportunities involved, possible scenarios, to the intelligence recommendations of the political level that have never been mentioned about Hezbollah. However, Israeli media reports quoted what censorship allowed to be published, about the effects of the economic and health crisis and the extent to which it affects the will of Israel’s enemies, and Hezbollah’s determination to respond in the face of any attacks, through the intelligence assessment of the possibility of “combat days”, between the enemy army and Hezbollah, in a reference to the exclusion of war, while the parties will exchange strikes deliberately and precisely, with the aim of trying to strengthen the ability of both sides to strengthen its deterrence. Although the estimate acknowledged that developments in the region in the tenure of former U.S. President Donald Trump did not curb the growing capabilities of Israel’s enemies, he was careful to repeat the talk of precision missiles, as the greatest threat to Israel’s national security.

Israel’s hopes that the spread of Corona and the economic crisis that Lebanon is facing have not succeeded as a constraint on Hezbollah’s will to perpetuate and reinforce the deterrence equation that provided Lebanon with an umbrella of protection and strategic security, and the same concept applies to more than one regional arena that is hostile to Israel. The failure of this bet was evident in the annual intelligence assessment for the current year, upon acknowledging that all the challenges and difficulties did not harm “the will and capabilities of Israel’s enemies to act against them,” to confirm Israeli media reports that the assessment formed in the army and intelligence confirms that all of this did not harm “neither the capabilities nor the preparations. » This was also preceded by the army chief of staff, Aviv Kohavi, in his speech to the National Security Research Institute conference at the beginning of this year, that “missiles do not get sick, and the second party can decide at any time to operate them.”

Nevertheless, it seems clear that one of the most important characteristics of Hezbollah’s accomplishments is not only that it was able to impose field and strategic facts … It has also succeeded in making the enemy’s institutions of appreciation and decision aware of the institutions of appreciation and decision, which has been reflected in their perception, understanding and appreciation of reality and the threats and constraints involved. Threats and restraints restrictions. After more than six months have passed since the martyrdom of one of his resistance fighters in Syria, the intelligence assessment acknowledged that Hezbollah still has the determination and resolve to respond to the enemy’s army. This indicates Hezbollah’s keenness to curb any thinking of the enemy’s leaders in the persistence of attacks, and the ease of targeting its resistance fighters in Syria or Lebanon.

This statement by the intelligence establishment comes at a time when Lebanon is suffering from worsening economic, social and health crises.

Precision missiles remain the most visible threat at the enemy’s decision-making table.

The head of military intelligence, Major General Tamir Hayman,noted that “although the economies of the Middle East are deteriorating and [suffering] from the Corona epidemic, the effort to build force in the region has not been affected.” In previous days, the Israeli army’s “estimates” that Hezbollah now possessed hundreds of precision rockets were leaked to the Israeli media.

But as is customary in all arenas,the enemy blames the resistance forces, ignoring the fact that Hezbollah is in a position to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.

من الواضح أن ما تم السماح بعرضه في وسائل الإعلام من التقدير الاستخباري الإسرائيلي السنوي – وتحديداً ما يتعلق منه بحزب الله – ليس إلّا جزءاً يسيراً من حجم التقدير وتفاصيله التي عادة ما تتناول صورة الواقع والوضع وما تنطوي عليه من تهديدات وفرص، مروراً باستشراف السيناريوات المرجّحة والمحتمّلة والممكنة، وصولاً إلى التوصيات التي تقدّمها الاستخبارات للمستوى السياسي والتي لم تتم الإشارة إليها مطلقاً بشأن حزب الله. مع ذلك، فقد اقتبست التقارير الإعلامية الإسرائيلية ما سمحت الرقابة بنشره، حول مفاعيل الأزمة الاقتصادية والصحية ومدى تأثيرها على إرادة أعداء إسرائيل، وتصميم حزب الله على الردّ في مواجهة أيّ اعتداءات، مروراً بتقدير الاستخبارات إزاء إمكانية نشوب «أيام قتالية»، بين جيش العدو وحزب الله، في إشارة إلى استبعاد الحرب، وفي الوقت نفسه أن الطرفين سيتبادلان الضربات بشكل مدروس ومضبوط، بهدف محاولة كلّ من الطرفين تعزيز قدرة ردعه. ومع أن التقدير أقرّ بأن المستجدات التي شهدتها المنطقة في ولاية الرئيس الأميركي السابق دونالد ترامب، لم تؤدِّ إلى كبح تعاظم قدرات أعداء «إسرائيل»، إلّا أنه حرص على تكرار الحديث عن الصواريخ الدقيقة، باعتبارها التهديد الأكبر على الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي.

لم تنجح آمال «إسرائيل» بأن يشكّل انتشار كورونا والأزمة الاقتصادية التي يواجهها لبنان قيداً على إرادة حزب الله في تكريس وتعزيز معادلة الردع التي وفّرت للبنان مظلة حماية وأمن استراتيجي، والمفهوم نفسه ينسحب على أكثر من ساحة إقليمية تعادي إسرائيل. تجلّى فشل هذا الرهان في التقدير الاستخباري السنوي، للعام الجاري، لدى الإقرار بأنّ كل التحديات والصعوبات لم تضرّ «بإرادة وقدرات أعداء إسرائيل للعمل ضدها»، ليؤكّد تقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية بأن التقدير المتشكّل في الجيش والاستخبارات يؤكّد أنّ كلّ ذلك لم يضر «لا بالقدرات ولا بالاستعدادات». وسبقت ذلك أيضاً إشارة رئيس أركان الجيش أفيف كوخافي، في كلمته أمام مؤتمر معهد أبحاث الأمن القومي مطلع السنة الجارية، إلى أن «الصواريخ لا تمرض، ويمكن في أي وقت أن يقرّر الطرف الثاني تشغيلها».

مع ذلك، يبدو واضحاً أن من أهم ما يميز إنجازات حزب الله، ليس حصراً أنه استطاع أن يفرض وقائع ميدانية واستراتيجية… بل أنه نجح أيضاً في كيّ وعي مؤسّسات التقدير والقرار لدى العدو، وهو ما انعكس في نظرتهم وفهمهم وتقديراتهم للواقع وما ينطوي عليه من تهديدات وقيود كابحة. فبعد مضي أكثر من ستة أشهر على استشهاد أحد مقاوميه في سوريا، أقرّ التقدير الاستخباري بأنّ حزب الله لا يزال يملك التصميم والعزم للردّ على جيش العدو. وهو ما يؤشّر إلى حرص حزب الله على كبح أيّ تفكير لدى قادة العدو في التمادي في الاعتداءات، واستسهال استهداف مقاوميه في سوريا أو لبنان.

يأتي هذا الإقرار من قِبل المؤسسة الاستخبارية في الوقت الذي يعاني فيه لبنان من أزمات اقتصادية واجتماعية وصحّية متفاقمة. حضرت بعض تفاصيله في ما تم نشره من التقدير. وهذه الأزمات كان يُفترض بحسب الرهانات الإسرائيلية أن تشكل قيداً على حزب الله، وبالتالي تبلور فرصة تؤدّي إلى اتّساع هامش اعتداءات العدو. لكن تصميم حزب الله وعزمه على المواجهة بدّدا هذا الأمل والرهان.

لا تزال الصواريخ الدقيقة تمثّل التهديد الأكثر حضوراً على طاولة صنّاع القرار لدى العدو



وقد لفت رئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية، اللواء تامير هايمن، إلى أنه «رغم أن اقتصادات الشرق الأوسط في حالة تدهور و[تعاني من] وباء كورونا، لكن لم يتضرر مجهود بناء القوة في المنطقة». وضمن هذا الإطار لا تزال الصواريخ الدقيقة، كما في السنوات الماضية، تمثّل التهديد الأكثر حضوراً على طاولة صنّاع القرار في كيان العدو، وعلى رأس أولويات أجهزة الاستخبارات والجيش. واتّسمت مقاربة التقدير لهذا التحدي في السنة الحالية، بكونها نسخة مطابقة للمبادئ التي حكمت تقديرات السنوات السابقة، عبر الحفاظ على صياغة مُحدَّدة يبدو أنها تهدف إلى إخفاء المعطيات الجدية. وفي الأيام السابقة، تسرّبت إلى الإعلام الإسرائيلي «تقديرات» جيش الاحتلال بأن حزب الله بات يملك مئات الصواريخ الدقيقة. لكن التقدير الاستخباري لم يجارِ هذه التسريبات التي تتقاطع مع ما ألمح إليه الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله. وهو أمر قد يكون مفهوماً في بعض خلفيّاته باعتباره جزءاً من سياسة تعتيم مدروسة لها سياقاتها ورهاناتها وأهدافها المتّصلة بالساحتَين الداخلية الإسرائيلية والإقليمية – الردعية.

وتناول التقدير الاستخباري سيناريو جولة «أيام قتالية» على الحدود مع لبنان، في أعقاب رد حزب الله. ولكن كما هي العادة في كل الساحات، يلقي العدوّ بالمسؤولية على قوى المقاومة، متجاهلاً حقيقة أن حزب الله هو في موقع المدافع والرد عن سيادة لبنان وأمنه. لكن هذا النوع من المقاربة يكشف عن أن مسعى العدو الأساسي يكمن في التأسيس لمعادلة ينفّذ فيها اعتداءاته من دون أن يتلقى ردوداً رادعة. وهو ما لم ينجح في تحقيقه حتى الآن.

