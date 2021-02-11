We demand the landing of an Iranian “Normandy” in Jerusalem and Sanaa, to liberate Palestine and Yemen نطالب بإنزال «نورماندي» إيراني في القدس وصنعاء لتحرير فلسطين واليمن…!

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

We demand the landing of an Iranian “Normandy” in Jerusalem and Sanaa, to liberate Palestine and Yemen

Mohammed Sadiq Al-Husseini

As the first Americans demanded their right to independence from British colonialism and the expulsion of the occupiers from America in the nineteenth century, and the French demanded the liberation of their country from Nazism in World War II, and Britain and the United States fulfilled their desire for that. We are in Palestine and Yemen, we call on the friendly Iranian state to seriously intervene to help us achieve our right to expel the Jewish Zionist, Wahhabi occupations, and to achieve the independence of our country …

This is the mouthpiece of the Palestinians and Yemenis who are suffering under the Western Zionism and Wahhabi Zionism.

International law grants this right to all peoples of the world to determine their own destiny and establish their independent sovereign state, governed by justice, law, and peaceful transfer of power, and people managing the affairs of the country.

In other words, we are not asking for more than what was demanded by the first president of the United States of America, when he was leading the American War of Independence (from the British colonialist), which lasted from 1775 to 1783, and ended with the independence of the United States from Britain.

This means that the Palestinian people, as well as the Yemeni people, have the full right to use all means, including military means, to liberate their homeland from the occupation and establish their independent Palestinian state, as well as Yemen, with democracy that guarantees equal rights and duties for all citizens, of different currents, affiliations, and sects.

These same rights were also used by General Charles de Gaulle, during the French War of Liberation, led by General de Gaulle, from May 1940 until the liberation of Paris from German occupation, on 25 August 1944, at the end of the Battle of Paris, which lasted from 19-25 August 1944.

It is the battle that was paved and supported by the United States and Britain, through the implementation of the massive sea and air landing operation, on the coast of Normandy (northwest of Paris) on 6 June 1944, where tens of thousands of soldiers and military vehicles were disembarked, who began their march towards Paris.

The Palestinian people and the Yemeni people have the right to use these means and the whole world, not just the Arab and Islamic nations, must provide the necessary support to the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples to achieve their legitimate goals.

Why all this blame and accusation to the vulnerable peoples today in seeking such deserved assistance and support guaranteed by international law..!?

Why make all these flimsy accusations against Iran or non-Iran for helping vulnerable people under the pretext of what they call interference in the affairs of other countries.!?

Why America and Britain have the right to intervene to save Paris, from the Nazi occupation, and the friends of Palestine and Yemen do not have that, why..!?

Why is the fear, hesitation and reluctance, whether from some of the right-holders themselves, or our resistance and friend’s media in presenting such facts to the world …!

Why some friends conceal the truth of their position or the help that they do or want to do?

So is what they do or intend to do a shame, sin, or crime … !?

Or is it a duty and a pride that they should raise their charges because of him and speak out loud about it and advocate for it in international forums … !?

For all this, an open, clear and firm intervention is required in order to end the continuing crimes of the Zionist and Wahhabi occupations of God-blessed Palestine, and Yemen.

محمد صادق الحسيني

من الآخر وبلا مواربة ولف ودوران، كما طالب الأميركيون الأوائل بحقهم في الاستقلال عن الاستعمار البريطانيّ وطرد المحتلين من أميركا في القرن التاسع عشر، وطالب الفرنسيون بتحرير بلادهم من النازية في الحرب العالمية الثانية ونفذت كلّ من بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة لهم رغبتهم في ذلك، نحن في فلسطين واليمن نطالب الدولة الإيرانية الصديقة بتدخل جدّي لمساعدتنا في تحقيق حقنا في طرد الاحتلالين الصهيوني اليهودي والصهيوني الوهابي وتحقيق استقلال بلادنا… وقضي الأمر الذي فيه تستفتيان…!

هذا هو لسان حال الفلسطينيين واليمنيين الذين يرزحون تحت نير الصهيونية الغربية والصهيونية الوهابية.

والقانون الدولي يمنح هذا الحق، لكافة شعوب العالم، في تقرير مصيرها وإقامة دولتها المستقلة ذات السيادة، والتي يحكمها العدل والقانون والتداول السلمي للسلطة وضمان مشاركة الشعب بأكمله في إدارة شؤون البلاد.

اي أننا لا نطالب بأكثر مما كان يطالب به الرئيس الأول للولايات المتحدة الأميركية، عندما كان يقود حرب الاستقلال الأميركية (عن المستعمر البريطاني)، والتي استمرت من سنة ١٧٧٥ وحتى سنة ١٧٨٣، وانتهت باستقلال الولايات المتحدة عن بريطانيا.

وهذا يعني انّ للشعب الفلسطيني كما للشعب اليمني الحق الكامل في استخدام الوسائل كافة، بما في ذلك الوسائل العسكرية، لتحرير وطنه من الاحتلال الصهيوني وإقامة دولته الفلسطينية المستقلة وكذلك هو الحال في اليمن العربي الأصيل، ومعها الديمقراطية التي تضمن الحقوق والواجبات المتساوية لكلّ المواطنين، من مختلف التيارات والانتماءات والمذاهب والطوائف.

هذه الحقوق نفسها سبق أن استخدمها أيضاً الجنرال شارل ديغول، ابان حرب التحرير الفرنسية، التي قادها الجنرال ديغول، من شهر أيار 1940 وحتى تحرير باريس، من الاحتلال الألماني، بتاريخ 25/8/1944، عند انتهاء معركة باريس التي استمرت من 19-25/8/1944.

وهي المعركه التي مهّدت لها ودعمتها الولايات المتحدة الاميركية وبريطانيا، من خلال تنفيذ عملية الإنزال البحري والجوي الضخم، على سواحل النورماندي (شمال غرب باريس) بتاريخ 6/6/1944، حيث تمّ إنزال عشرات آلاف الجنود والآليات العسكرية، الذين بدأوا زحفهم باتجاه باريس.

للشعب الفلسطيني وكذلك للشعب اليمني الحق في استخدام تلك الوسائل وعلى العالم اجمع، وليس فقط الأمتين العربية والاسلامية، تقديم الدعم اللازم للشعبين الفلسطيني واليمني لتحقيق أهدافهما المشروعة.

لماذا كلّ هذا اللوم والاتهام للشعوب المستضعفة اليوم في طلب مثل هذه المساعدة والإسناد المستحقين واللذين يكفلهما القانون الدولي..!؟

ولماذا توجيه كلّ تلك الاتهامات الواهية لإيران او لغير إيران بسبب مساعدتهما للشعوب المستضعفة بحجة أو ذريعة ما يسمّونه بالتدخل في شؤون الدول الأخرى..!؟

يعني أميركا وبريطانيا يحق لهما التدخل لإنقاذ باريس، من الاحتلال النازي، وأصدقاء فلسطين واليمن لا يحق لهم ذلك، لماذا..!؟

ولماذا التهيّب والتردّد والتلكّؤ سواء من بعض أصحاب الحق أنفسهم أو إعلامنا المقاوم والصديق في طرح مثل هذه الحقائق على العالم…!؟

بل وحتى تخفّي بعض الأصدقاء او إخفاء حقيقة موقفهم او حقيقة مساعدتهم التي يقومون بها او يريدون القيام بها للمستضعفين…!؟

فهل ما يقومون به او ينوون القيام به عيب او ذنب او جريمة…!؟

ام هو واجب وفخر يجب أن يرفعوا هاماتهم بسببه ويجاهرون به ويرافعون من أجله في المحافل الدولية…!؟

لهذا كله مطلوب تدخل صريح وواضح وحازم من أجل إنهاء الجريمة المستمرة والموصوفة للاحتلالين الصهيوني والوهابي لكلّ من فلسطين الأرض والسماء واليمن المنصور بالله.

بعدنا طيبين قولوا الله…

