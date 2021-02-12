Ibn Khaldoun and The American Empire ابن خلدون والإمبراطوريّة الأميركيّة

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Nasser Kandil

There has been no agreement between European and Arab social scientists about the precise roots of the historic scholar Ibn Khaldun’s political sociology theories in in his examination of phenomena associated with the rise, disintegration, and demise of states. Any reader of Ibn Khaldun’s texts in the current American epoch will believe that this great scholar had written his work to explain what is going on in America today, with his phenomena having a degree of congruence approaching prophesy.

With the departure of the ex-President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the White House, world and regional attention has been focused on new American policies. Part of the discussion about the Trump phenomenon will remain in the background of the American scene, along the political competition which will dominate the future mid-term elections two years from now, and the Presidential election in four years, both preceded by the outcome of Trump’s impeachment trial before the Senate.

The cardinal long-range question is whether what America is witnessing is a political crisis, or a structural crisis, or is it more the beginning of the demise of the empire? The beginning of the end of the American Empire era in response might be seen by many as an exaggeration and a prevalence of wishful thinking over reality. However, a systematic examination impervious to political cacophony will reveal a reality more profound than political discourse, economic outlook, durability of institutions, concept of deep state, and foreign policy headlines, despite their great importance. An examination from the perspectives civilization, culture, and society is even more important today than an examination from political, economic and military perspectives.

Ibn Khaldun draws the course for the rise of states, and not any state, but rather of empires. He points to the presence of a zealotry which becomes the foundation for the establishment of a state, and the success of such zealotry in possessing the might to hold power. He maintains that it is followed by legitimizing dominance through a project of statehood and nationhood, which succeeds in convincing the people and enfolding them, and provides them with opportunities for agriculture, production, trade, cultural, educational, and artistic activity. It instills in them a belief and hope in the value of such effort and its role in the development of civil and political peacefulness based on stable legal standards. In turn, such ascent establishes the ground for expansion through raids and the accumulation of sources of power and stature, which results in a spread in means of comfort and an increase in demand for them, new economic endeavor, and new consumption. He posits that it continues until it reaches the stage when further expansion becomes impossible, and such lack of possibility coincides with an imbalance in the standards for ascent and descent in the social ladder, when excessive luxury juxtaposes harsh poverty, and standards to energize economic activity become absent. As a consequence, hope dies, stature declines with the insurgence in foreign dominions, exaggerated spending on armies emerges and depletes resources, disease and epidemics spread and become widespread, the economy freezes and shrinks, and zealotry becomes divided unto itself. The people who had accepted its project of nationhood and statehood becomes dissatisfied, merchants and industrialists no longer find the security necessary to continue their activity, and the decline of the empire begins.

A review of the course of the decline of the Soviet Union will reveal many intersections with the course outlined by Ibn Khaldun, in that the Communist Party and its Russian branch constituted the zealotry nucleus, while a reading of the American course will reveal even more intersections with Ibn Khaldun’s outline. In the United States, the European Whites who founded the country constitute this nucleus of zealotry, and the revolt against the results of the 2020 Presidential elections and accompanying sharp vertical national divide with tens of millions on either side, signals only the tip of the iceberg of historic exhaustion and the beginning of decline. The zealots are no longer satisfied with the grounds they had laid for their project of state and nation, and want a more exclusive hold on power and resources, while the rest of the American population comprised of non-whites are no longer accepting of a second-class citizenship.

All indicators suggest that in the last two decades all US wars failed as defense spending increased, protection for the poor decreased, poverty doubled, and the gap between rich and poor widened. The scale for socio-economic mobility became unbalanced, the 2008 banking and real estate crisis emerged, along with the phenomena of extreme richness versus wide sector of poverty, leading to widespread talk about despair and the plummeting of standards. Procurement of weapons by individuals and groups became more rampant, while the political discourse reached moral rock bottom, and the White zealotry fractured into a majority represented by racists calling for exclusivity, and a minority holding on to the project of country and nation backed by the rest of the non-White population.

A point of note is that Ibn Khaldun believes that pandemics are a sign of the decline of the state, “ the empire”, because it is the result of opulence and irresponsible behavior towards natural resources. In the scholar’s words:” A pandemic is mostly from air pollution due to over-building and associated decay and putrefied dampness…When purification is strong, illness befalls the lungs, which is what plagues and its associated illnesses specific to the lung are, with the reason for such excessive rot and putrefied dampness and abundant over-development being the decline of the state.”

Ihsan Abdel Kuddus’ novel ”I Will Not Live In My Father’s Robe” summarizes the perspectives of the White Majority and Non-White Minorities across the United Sates. The White Fathers invested in civil decades to build an economy, the basis for labor of which were the non-Whites, who in turn found a great accomplishment in the semi-justice meted by the White Fathers in comparison to bloodthirsty racism. The sons of the White fathers feel constricted by the robe of the civilized decades with the dwindling in resources and regression in development. More importantly they became apprehensive about demography and the fear of the slip of their control over the state because of legislature they had forged for the country’s administrations, and now talk about the country as theirs in which they host others. This has coincided with a feeling of constriction by the father’s robe among the sons of non-Whites who no longer are accepting of the gap between the civilized culture and racism, translated into an existential apprehensiveness with the rise in calls for ethnic cleansing and militant extremism, along with the widening in differential in securing a living and procuring means of comfort.

The United States, balanced in the number between Whites and Non-Whites, will become an arena of bloody confrontation, and will not be assuaged by Biden’s incantations. States with a majority of one of the two groups will organize according to the desires of the ethnic majority, the hold of the central authority will diminish, and independence projects in some States will be witnessed, while the empire reels for the duration of the pandemic

ابن خلدون والإمبراطوريّة الأميركيّة

ناصر قنديل

–

تباينت آراء علماء الاجتماع الأوروبيّين والعرب في تحديد جذور النظريّات التي صاغها العلامة التاريخي ابن خلدون حول علم الاجتماع السياسيّ، في تعامله مع ظواهر نهوض الدول وتفككها وأفولها، لكن قراءة نصوص ابن خلدون في الزمن الأميركي الحالي سيجعل القارئ يعتقد أنه كتب نصوصه لتفسير ما يجري اليوم في أميركا، حيث العقل نسبة التطابق في رسم الظواهر التي يشير اليها ابن خلدون عن حدود، ليبدو بعضها أقرب للنبوءة.

–

مع المشاهد التي طواها يوم أمس، لرحيل الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب، ودخول الرئيس الحالي جو بايدن الى البيت الأبيض، ينصبّ الاهتمام في المنطقة والعالم حول السياسات الأميركية الجديدة، وقدر من النقاش حول ظاهرة ترامب التي ستبقى حاضرة في خلفيّة المشهد الأميركي، والتنافس السياسي الذي سيحكم اللعبة الأميركية في استحقاقات انتخابية مقبلة، من الانتخابات النصفيّة للكونغرس بعد عامين، والانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة بعد أربع سنوات، وقبلهما مصير الملاحقة القضائية التي سيشهدها مجلس الشيوخ بحق ترامب.

–

السؤال الجوهريّ الأبعد مدى، هل ما تشهده أميركا هو أزمة سياسية، أم أزمة بنيوية، أم أكثر بداية أفول الإمبراطورية، والجواب بالاعتقاد ببدء نهاية العهد الإمبراطوري الأميركي قد يبدو مبالغة بنظر الكثيرين، ويبدو تغليباً للرغبات على الوقائع، لكن التدقيق المنهجي البعيد عن ضجيج السياسة سيفتح العين على حقيقة أعمق من الخطاب السياسي، والرؤية الاقتصادية، ومتانة المؤسسات، ومفهوم الدولة العميقة، وعناوين السياسة الخارجية، وكلها أمور غاية في الأهمية، لكن ما يفوقها أهمية اليوم في مقاربة ما يجري في أميركا، حضاري وثقافي واجتماعي قبل أن يكون سياسياً واقتصادياً وعسكرياً.

–

يرسم ابن خلدون مساراً لنهوض الدول، والأصح هو الإمبراطوريات وليس كل الدول، بوجود عصبية تشكل أساس مشروع الدولة، ونجاح العصبية بامتلاك القوة اللازمة للإمساك بالسلطة، ثم قوننة سيطرتها بمشروع دولة وأمة، ينجح بإقناع من يسمّيهم بشعب الدولة والأمة بالانضواء في هذا المشروع، وتوفير فرص المتاجرة والمصانعة والمزارعة، والنشاط الثقافي والتعليمي الفني، وبث الأمل بجدوى النشاط ودوره في توفير التقدم في السلم الاجتماعي والسياسي وفقاً لمعايير مستقرة، قانونية، ويؤسس هذا النهوض الأرضيّة للتوسّع عبر الغزوات، وزيادة مصادر الثروة والمهابة، فتنتشر وسائل الرفاه ويزداد الطلب عليها فتنشأ أنشطة اقتصادية جديدة، واستهلاك جديد، حتى بلوغ مرحلة تجتمع فيها حالة العجز عن المزيد من التوسّع مع اختلال استقرار قواعد الصعود والهبوط في السلم الاجتماعي، وانتشار الترف المبالغ فيه مقابل ظهور الفقر الشديد، من دون معايير تتصل بالنشاط الاقتصادي، فيموت الأمل، وتتراجع المهابة مع تمرّد الأمصار، اي مناطق السيطرة في الخارج، وتظهر المبالغة في الإنفاق على الجيوش وتستنزف الموارد، وينتشر الوباء ويتفشى، فيتجمّد الاقتصاد ويضمُر، وتنقسم العصبيّة على نفسها، ولا يعود الشعب الذي قبل مشروعها لبناء دولة وأمة راضياً، ولا يجد التجار والصناعيون الأمن لمواصلة نشاطهم، وتكون بداية أفول الإمبراطورية.

–

مَن يقرأ مسار انهيار الاتحاد السوفياتي سيجد الكثير من التقاطعات مع السياق الذي رسمه ابن خلدون، حيث الحزب الشيوعيّ وفرعه الروسي هو نواة العصبية، ومَن يقرأ المسار الأميركي اليوم سيجد تقاطعات أكثر، حيث نواة العصبية هي الجماعة الأوروبيّة البيضاء التي أسست الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، والإشارة التي مثلها العصيان على نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية مسقوفاً بانقسام عمودي حادّ بين عشرات الملايين المصطفين على طرفي الصراع، ليس إلا رأس جبل الجليد لبلوغ هذا المشروع الإمبراطوري مرحلة الاستنفاد التاريخي وبدء الأفول. فالعصبية لم تعد راضية بقواعد هي وضعتها لمشروعها للدولة والأمة، وتريد الانفراد أكثر بالسلطة والموارد، والشعب الذي يشكله في الحالة الأميركية غير أصحاب البشرة البيضاء، لم يعد راضياً بمواطنة الدرجة الثانية، وكل شيء في أميركا يقول إنه خلال عقدين فشلت كل حروب اميركا، وتزايد إنفاقها العسكري، وتراجعت الحماية الاجتماعية للطبقات الفقيرة التي توسعت وتضاعفت، واختلّ نظام الصعود والهبوط بين طبقات المجتمع، فخرجت من أزمات 2008 المصرفية والعقارية، ظواهر فاحشة الثراء وشرائح واسعة من الفقراء، وصار الحديث عن فقد الأمل شائعاً وعن سقوط المعايير، وانتشر التسلح، وهبط مستوى الخطاب السياسي الى أدنى مستوياته أخلاقياً، وانقسمت العصبية البيضاء بين أغلبية يمثلها عنصريون هم دعاة التفرّد، وأقلية تتمسك بمشروع الدولة والأمة، تقف وراءها فئات الشعب والأمة من غير البيض.

–

بالمناسبة يعتقد ابن خلدون أن الوباء هو من علامات سقوط الدولة، “الإمبراطورية”، لأنه من ثمار الترف والتصرّف غير المسؤول تجاه الثروات الطبيعية، ويقول العلامة “وقوع الوباء سببه في الغالب فساد الهواء بكثرة العمران لكثرة ما يخالطه من العفن والرطوبات الفاسدة… فإن كان الفساد قوياً وقع المرض في الرئة، وهذه هي الطواعين وأمراضها مخصوصة بالرئة… وسبب كثرة العفن والرطوبات الفاسدة في هذا كله، كثرة العمران ووفوره آخر الدولة”.

–

في رواية الكاتب احسان عبد القدوس «لن أعيش في جلباب أبي»، اختصار لمعادلة نظرة الأغلبية البيضاء والأقليات من غير البيض، على مساحة الولايات الأميركية، حيث الآباء من البيض استثمروا على العهود المدنية لبناء اقتصاد قاعدته العاملة من غير البيض، ووجد غير البيض من الآباء في شبه عدالة إنجازاً كبيراً بالقياس للعنصرية الدموية المفرطة، أما الأبناء من الغالبية البيضاء ضاق عليهم ثوب العهود المدنيّة مع ضيق الموارد وتراجع النهوض، والأهم الشعور بالقلق الديمغرافي وخطورة انزلاق السيطرة على الدولة من بين أيديهم بسبب تشريعاتهم هم لإدارتها، ويتحدثون عن هذه الدولة بصفتها دولتهم ويستضيفون فيها آخرين، بينما ضاق ثوب الآباء بين أبناء غير أصحاب البشرة البيضاء وما عادوا يقبلون بالفجوة بين المدنيّة والعنصريّة، وترجمتها بقلق وجودي مع تصاعد دعوات تطهير عرقي وتطرف ميليشيوي، وتراجع الفورة واتساع التفاوت في الوصول لوسائل الرفاهية، وقبلها ضمانات العيش.

–

الولايات الأميركية المتوازنة عددياً بين مكوناتها من البيض وغير البيض ستكون مسرحاً لمواجهات دمويّة لن تنفع معها تعويذات بايدن، والولايات التي تسودها أغلبية من أحد الطرفين ستنظم أمورها على هوى الأغلبية العرقية، وستضعف قبضة السلطة المركزية، وستشهد مشاريع استقلال لبعض الولايات، والى أن ينتهي عهد الوباء ستترنّح الإمبراطورية.

