New Footage Shows Sayyed Nasrallah and Martyr Imad Mughniyeh Coordinating Resistance Operations: Al-Manar TV

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and military commander, martyr Hajj Imad Mughnieyh, appeared in a new footage released by Al-Manar TV Channel on the martyrdom anniversary of the Resistance leaders.

The video shows martyr Nughniyeh whispering in the ear of Sayyed Nasrallah about the details of the operations which proved later to be very efficient.

On February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Hajj Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

The occasion also marks the anniversary of late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi who was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Ragheb Harb on February 16, 1992.

The martyr Sheikh Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984.

Source: Al-Manar Eglish Website

