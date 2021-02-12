Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine 04-10 January 2021

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

04 – 10 February 2021

Palestinian killed by settlement guard in Mount Al-Risan

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 19 Palestinians wounded, including six children

Four IOF shootings reported at agricultural lands, and twice at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 95 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 95 civilians arrested, including 7 children

Two houses demolished; 21 residential tents, 11 barracks and sheep barn destroyed; and 4 pools and 3 wells razed in the West Bank

Settler-attacks: attacks on civilians across the West Bank, and a settler attacks the Romanian Orthodox Church in east Jerusalem

Collective punishment policy: house of Palestinian imprisoned by Israel was demolished

IOF established 69 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 13 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours.

This week, a settler killed a Palestinian civilian at Mount al-Risan in Ramallah; and another settler attacked the Romanian Orthodox Church. Settlers also conducted wide scale attacks on Palestinian lands and houses and at intersections. Additionally, IOF conducted widescale demolition operations; and served demolition and cease-construction notices, mostly in the northern Jordan valleys, eastern West Bank.

This week, PCHR documented 209 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

On 05 February 2021, Israeli settler (security guard) killed Khaled Maher Nofal (32); the settler shot Nofal in Mount al-Risan area, western Ramallah. IOF announced that Nofal arrived at an Israeli farm and attempted to break into a house; quarreled with a settler before being shot. IOF also announced that Nofal did not carry any weapon.

Additionally, IOF shot and injured 19 civilians, including six children, in excessive use of force against civilians in the West Bank: 10 at two protests in Kafr Qaddum – Qalqilya; 3, including a child who was arrested after his injury, in Ramallah; 4, including a child, in Jenin; another Palestinian was injured after his arrest; two more children sustained injuries in Bethlehem.

In the Gaza Strip, four IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip, and twice at fishing boats off Gaza’s northern shore.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 95 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 95 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted 4 incursions into eastern Beit Hanoun, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 12 incidents:

Hebron: an under-construction house was demolished; and 4 demolition notices were served, and 4 tents were demolished in al-Towana village.

Ramallah: 3 water wells demolished in Al-Mughayyir village.

Tubas: 12 residential tents demolished and confiscated; as well as 11 barracks and a sheep barn owned by 9 Palestinian families in Kherbet Yazra; also, 5 tents were removed in Kherbet Humsa in northern Jordan valleys.

Nablus: 13 demolition notices served (11 houses and 2 barracks) in Sarra.

East Jerusalem: abandoned house demolished in Sheikh Jarrah

Bethlehem: demolition notice (barracks used for cattle).

Jericho: 4 rainwater collection pools razed.

Salfit: 13 cease-construction notices served (11 houses, a playground, and a street).

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 9 settler-violence incidents:

East Jerusalem: attack on Romanian Orthodox Church

Nablus: assault on Khan al-Laban, and civilian houses in Asira al-Qibliya

Hebron: shepherds assaulted in al-Twana village

Salfit: 60 olive and citrus trees uprooted; Palestine TV crews assaulted while covering open media day

Ramallah: civilians assaulted in Sinjil

Bethlehem: settler scheme discovered to establish a community in al-Baidya al-Sahrqia

Collective Punishment:

Within the Israeli collective punishment policy practiced against Palestinians and the families of those accused of carrying out actions against IOF or settlers, on Wednesday, 10 February 2020, IOF demolished Mohammed Kabha’s house in Tura, Jenin. Kabha is imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

On Friday dawn, 05 February 2021, Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian civilian after opening fire at him in Mount al-Risan area in Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah. According to Israeli media, at approximately 03:30, Khaled Maher Nofal (32), from Ras Karkar village, arrived via his car at Sde Ephraim farm, which is established by Israeli settlers on Palestinians’ lands in Mount al-Risan area. Nofal attempted to enter an Israeli settler’s house, where hand-to-hand fighting occurred between Nofal and an Israeli settler. Meanwhile, another Israeli settler, a security guard in the area, opened fire at Nofal, killing him immediately. The Israeli authorities declared later that they did not find any weapons with Nofal.

Nofal’s family told PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 05:00, a large number of Israeli soldiers raided and searched their house and told them that Khaled sustained serious wounds, and he is receiving treatment at a hospital in Israel. IOF claimed that Nofal attempted to carry out an attack in an Israeli farm. IOF also asked Nofal’s father to look at his son clothes and belongings on an Israeli soldier’s cellphone. Nofal’s father and his son Mohammed were taken to the scene in Mount al-Risan area. Upon their arrival, they saw Khaled’s car parked there, but IOF did not allow them to see his corpse. Next day morning, the family received a phone call from the Palestinian Liaison office informing them that Khaled died, and IOF refused to deliver his corpse. It should be noted that Khaled was married with a 4-year-old child.

At approximately 07:55, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Abasan village; no causalities were reported.

At approximately 09:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of al-Showka village, opened fire at agricultural lands; no causalities were reported.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased Palestinian young men gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired sponge bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child, were shot with rubber and sponge bullets in their lower limbs and one was shot in his back.

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 05 February 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah, and stationed in the village’s eastern side. IOF deployed between Palestinians’ houses and indiscriminately fired teargas canisters at them, breaking solar heaters above ‘Abed al-Qader Sa’ied’s house. Also, dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. During which, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF, who immediately responded with rubber bullets. Violent clashes erupted in the area, during which, Wesam Yousef ‘Aqel (17) headed towards the bypass road adjacent to the village. When he arrived there, IOF opened fire at him, wounding him with 2 live bullets in his foot and hand, and then arrested him. Wesam also sustained a teargas canister shrapnel wounds in his eye. At approximately 16:00, IOF released him and delivered him for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS)’s ambulance, which took him to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital for treatment. Medical sources classified his medical health as stable. Clashes between IOF and Palestinian young men continued until 17:30. During these clashes, IOF chased the stone-throwers and fired rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 24-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot and was taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed on “60” street, which is located near “Ofra” settlement, east of Ramallah, opened fire at 3 civilians while present near the eastern entrance to Silwad village, near the mentioned street. As a result, a 22-year-old male, from Jalazone refugee camp, was shot with a live bullet in his left thigh, while another male sustained fractures in his foot. Both of them were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF stationed in a military watchtower established at the entrance to Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, indiscriminately fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at Palestinian vehicles parked near the village’s entrance. IOF claimed that Palestinian young men threw stones at them. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF closed the village’s entrance, established a checkpoint there, stopped Palestinians’ vehicles, and checked the passengers’ IDs.

At approximately 14:30 on Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased Palestinian young men gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired sponge bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child, were shot with rubber and sponge bullets in their lower limbs; two of them were shot in their face and back.

At approximately 20:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and stationed in al-Nakhla neighborhood. IOF established military checkpoints at the neighborhood entrances, searched Palestinian civilians and checked their IDs. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones, Molotov Cocktails, and fireworks at IOF, who chased the protestors in the neighborhood and fired heavy rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. IOF withdrew later from the neighborhood; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:15 on Sunday, 07 February 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened sporadic fire around them and pumped water at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:20, IOF moved into Jenin and stationed in the Old City. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF, who responded with live and rubber bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were shot with live bullets in their lower limbs. Also, IOF ran over another civilian, wounding him in his left ankle. The wounded civilians were taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital for treatment. Moreover, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. During IOF incursion, they raided and searched Osama Hasan Naser Salah’s (25) house and arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:45 on Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF moved into Tal’at al-Khuboz area, southwest of Jenin, and topped houses’ roofs. Nour ‘Abed al-Kareem Mohammed al-Betawi (31) knew that IOF stationed near his 2-storey house, so he went up to the house roof to look at the soldiers. When he arrived at the roof, IOF stationed in a nearby house roof opened fire at him, wounding him with a live bullet in his chest from the left side, and 3 other bullets penetrated the house wall. Al-Betawi went down quickly to his wife, Nadiyia al-Betawi, and told her that he was wounded. Al-Betawi heard IOF entered his brothers Omar and Mahmoud’s house located in the ground floor, so he went down to them and told them he was wounded. Al-Betawi’s wife followed him while she was carrying her 4-month daughter and crying. IOF provided first aid to al-Betawi, arrested him, and threw a sound bomb in the house before leaving.

Nadiyia al-Betawi (23) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “At approximately 04:00 on Monday, my husband Nour ‘Abed al-Kareem Mohammed al-Betawi (31), our 4-month daughter and I were sleeping in our house located in Tal’at al-Khuboz area, southwest of Jenin. Our house is comprised of 2 floors; we live in the 1st floor while my brothers- in- law Omar and Mahmoud live in the ground floor. My husband woke me up and told me that IOF were present near the house. He got off the bed and went to the roof. Few minutes later, he returned and told me that he was wounded in his chest. I screamed for help, meanwhile, IOF entered our house and headed to the ground floor. My husband went down, and I followed him shouting “he was wounded”. The soldiers asked my husband how he was wounded. He told them by IOF soldiers on our neighbor’s roof. The soldiers provided first aid to him and I asked them to call an ambulance, but they fired a sound bomb at me while I was carrying my daughter. Fifteen minutes later, they arrested my husband and took him to an unknown destination. The following morning, I went up to the roof and I saw that 3 live bullets had penetrated the house wall. I informed the camp’s head about what happened, and she conducted many calls to help us, noting that my husband is not a wanted person and I do not know why IOF opened fire at him.” Also, IOF raided and searched Ahmed Marwan al-Ghoul’s (15) house in Jenin camp, and arrested him.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands and Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Qarara village, no causalities were reported.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed near the annexation wall, near Barta’a military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, opened fire at Palestinian workers who attempted to enter Israel through the wall holes for working. As a result, a 29-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his foot and taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 09 February 2021, a large number of Israeli soldiers and Special Forces moved into Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mostafa Ibrahim Da’amsah (21) and Islam Mohammed Sabateen (19). During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered on Hebron-Jerusalem Street and threw empty bottles and Molotov cocktail at IOF, who attacked the protestors, chased them on the camp’s streets and fired heavy live bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his foot and taken to Beit Jala Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 08:40, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, and off al-Sudaniyia Shore, west of Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them until 10:00, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:30, IOF moved into Tuqu village, east of Bethlehem. They established military checkpoints on the village’s main streets and stationed in the center of the village. Israeli soldiers topped Palestinians’ houses’ roofs. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF, who responded with live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters. Clashes between IOF and Palestinians continued for over 3 hours. As a result, Mahmoud Sameeh Sabbah (9) was hit with a teargas canister in his head and taken to a hospital for treatment. Also, dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF arrested Riyad Talal ‘Issa al-‘Amour (16) while walking on the street and withdrew later.

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands in ‘Abasan village; no causalities were reported.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 04 February 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Eizariya, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Alaa Bassam Odwan (26), Ashraf Mohammed al-Yassini (21) and Fares Ramzi Warny (17).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Deir Sammit southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Naji Saleem al-Horoub (24).

At approximately 01:55, IOF moved into Jaba’, south of Jenin. Dozens of civilians gather and threw stones at the Israeli vehicles. As a result, several civilians suffered teargas inhalation and treated on the spot. Meanwhile, IOF raided and searched several houses and arrested Mo’een Othman Hamamra (27), and Khaled Mohammed Fashafsha (62). Later, IOF released Fashafsha.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Hadaf neighborhood, west of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ibrahim (32) and Amro Khaled Hammad (31) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00. IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Fares Khader Zriena (21), and Malek Nayef Zboun (28).

At approximately 16:35, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint at the entrance of al-Nassariya village, in the middle valleys, north east of Nablus, north of the West Bank. IOF arrested (3) civilians; Abdallah Mohammed Meskawy (24), Sa’eed Abdullah Majdalawi (24), from Balata refugee camp, and Yousef Ahmed Masa’eed (23), from Tubas.

At approximately 23:30, IOF moved into Asira al-Shamaliya, north of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Esmat Jamil al-Shouli (72).

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ahmed Mahmoud Jouda al-Harami (24), from Abu Nujaym village, south east of Bethlehem, while present near “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Beit Ummar, Samu, and Simia villages in Hebron governorate; Kafr Ra’i and Fahma villages in Jenin governorate. No arrested were reported.

Friday, 05 February 2021:

At approximately 23:00, IOF stationed at al-Za’eem military checkpoint, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Mahmoud Khalil al-Hadra (17), while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Qabalan, southeast of Nablus; Tura, and Nazlet Zeid, southwest of Jenin; Hebron and Taffuh in Hebron governorate. No arrested were reported.

Saturday, 06 February 2021:

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Talal Yousef al-Sammak’s (40) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Sanniriya and Qalqilya. No arrested were reported.

Sunday, 07 February 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Sami Obaid’s house and arrested his sons; Anwar (23) and Mohammed (16).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Obaidat neighborhood, in Jabel Mukaber, southeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Yazan Arafat Obaidat (16) and Khaled Ibarhim Obaidat (23) and arrested them.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Haris village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched Ra’ed Nayef Souf’s house, which contains 3-stories, in the western side of the village, and categorized into B Area. IOF took the measurements of the house without a known reason.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Deir Istiya, north of Salfit. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hosny Abdul Hadi Ajarma and Mohammed Abdul Raheem Zeidan, from al-Khayusa neighborhood in the western side of the city, which categorized into B Area. IOF took the measurements of the two houses; each has 3-stories, and claimed that they are updating the maps, and not a prelude to demolish it.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Nitham Abu Romouz (39), while present in the Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took him to al-Qishleh police center in the Old City. IOF handed him a decision that banning his entry to the Aqsa Mosque for a week. It should be noted that he was banned from entering the Aqsa Mosque several time, in total of 3 years in separate periods.

At approximately 14:20, IOF arrested Hosney Tareq Abed (21), from Beit Lid, south of Tulkarm, while passing through a checkpoint established near Abu Dis, while heading to Abu Dis University, east of Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:30, IOF moved into Azzun, east of Qalqilya. IOF raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mohammed Bassam Abu Haniya (22), Oday Samir Abu Haniya (24), and Adham Shaher Saleem (24).

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Jenin and Tura villages in Jenin governorate. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 08 February 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Bireh and stationed inside of the city. They raided and searched Mo’ayad Amjad al-Eryan’s (22) house and arrested him. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded by firing teargas canisters and sound bombs and arrested (4) civilians. The arrestees are: Mohammed Borhan Daraghma (25), Abdul Rahman al-Tawil (21), Adham Hammouda Kharoubi (21), and Mohammed Mahmoud Omeira (21).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ibrahim Sultan Nazzal (24) and Sanad Hasan Nazzal (26) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Bizzariya village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Aws Jehad Salem (20).

Around the same time, IOF moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched Etaf Mohammed Rajabi’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:10, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Mahmoud Hamza (14), Mohammed Khaled Hammad (18), and his brother Hasan (26).

At approximately 12:00, IOF moved into Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Nadi al-Hashlamoun’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF, stationed at Bab al-Ghawanima, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Mustafa Abu Zahra (69), Head of the Committee for the Preservation of Islamic Cemeteries in Jerusalem, while getting out of the Mosque. IOF took him to Moscovia Detention Centre where they handed him a summons that bans his entry to the Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s Old City for 15-day, then he was released.

At approximately 13:30, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Emad Az’ar (32), from Qabalan, southeast of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested (4) Arab Israelis while present east of the al-Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took him to al-Qishleh police center in the Old City. IOF handed them decisions that banning their entry to the Aqsa Mosque for a week before releasing them. Two of the arrestees were identified; Majd Kabha (18) and Ameer Abu Atta (26).

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed at Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Mahmoud Zughayyar (27), while passing through the checkpoint. IOF confiscated his vehicle and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Hazem Wael al-Sharbati (27), while present near Bab Hutta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to one of the police centers in the city.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Kafr Qalil, southeast of Nablus; Dura and Deir Sammit in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 09 February 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Hamza Zaki Khwais (18), Mohammed Hatem Abu al-Hawa (19), and Zeid Abu Sbitan (18). Meanwhile, IOF severely beaten Mostafa Dawoud Abu al-Hawa (15), while present in al-Qa’, and he was taken to the hospital.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Issa Horoub’s (22) house, from al-Namous neighborhood, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Ram village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ishaq Abu Hadwan’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Sary Issam al-Barghouthi’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Madama village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Yousef Ziyada (22).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. They raided and searched ‘Ahed Samer Abu Sharekh’s (19) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Edhna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Mujahed Mohammed Abu Juhaisha’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:30, a group of Mista’arvim (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinians) sneaked into Jenin. They used a vehicle with a Palestinian registration plate and raided two houses belonging to Qaid Munir Hamdan (21) and Nabil Jamil Jarrar (25) and arrested them. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 09:50, IOF reinforced with 4 military vehicles “4 bulldozers and a jeep”, moved 50-100 meters to the west of the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah. They leveled and combed lands for 5 hours before they redeployed inside the abovementioned fence.

At approximately 12:30, IOF arrested the Aqsa Mosque’s guard, Ammar Othman Bkeir (43), while present in al-Silsila Gate area, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:10, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved 50-meters to the west of the border fence. They launched from the (16) military site, northeast of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, leveled and combed lands amidst sporadic shooting before they withdrew at approximately 16:45. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, arrested Nihad Suliman Sakran (44), from Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Nablus, Tubas and Tammun, in Tubas governorate; Fawwar refugee camp and Bani Na’im in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 10 February 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Abu Roumi’s (35) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Faqir area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Mohammed Khaled Jebreel Makhamera’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Mahmoud Jebreel Makhamera’s (55) house, and no arrested were reported.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Tuwani village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Khaled Suliman al-‘Adra’s (50) house, an activist in the Popular Resistance Committees, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Samed Mahmoud Salah (20) and Hasan Khaled Salah (21) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Dahiya neighborhood, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Hasan Helmi Toffaha (21).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Quds street, adjacent to Balata refugee camp, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Omar Salama (21).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Sa’ir, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Jabarin’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Abdul Aziz Khaled Damoudim’s (20) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kafr Ra’i, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Ahmed Mustafa Melhem’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into ‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed in the middle of the camp. They raided and searched Hamza Shehda Abu Sil’s (23) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Basem Qasem Taza’a (22) and Yousef Basem Kmeil (18) and arrested them.

At approximately 05:00, IOF station at Huwara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested (3) civilians; Mohammed Issam Abu Hantash (26), Khaled Ammar Hashash (20), and Sameer Abdul Karim Hashash (18). IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into Ein Yabrud, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians; Ali Shaker Sara (23), Khaled Suhail Sara (22), Mohammed Akram Fareed (24), Maher Malik Howaij (23), and Baha’ Mohammed Atiya (23). Furthermore, IOF confiscated Atiya’s vehicle for allegedly an illegal registration plate.

At approximately 05:35, IOF moved into al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nafez Shehada Hijaz (43) and Fares Ahmed Shibli (19). IOF released them later.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beitin village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched (5) houses belonging to Ameen Bassam Jarab’a, Fo’ad Kan’an Abdul Jalil, Jamal Asmar al-Barqawi, Abdul Rahman Mohammed al-Sheikh, and Mohammed Obaida al-Hamzawi, and arrested them. IOF took them to a detention center in “Beit El” settlement and released them after hour and a half.

At approximately 08:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and bulldozers moved 100-meters east of the Fukhkhari village, east of Khan Yunis. They combed and leveled lands adjacent to the border fence heading to the south. At approximately 11:30, they moved 100-meters into al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, they leveled and combed lands before they deployed again at approximately 15:00.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested the photojournalist of WAFA News Agency Mashhour Hussain al-Wahwah (38), while present near Susia village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. IOF searched his vehicle thoroughly and released him an hour later.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 08:00 Thursday, 04 February 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with 2 Israeli Civil Administration vehicles and a bulldozer moved into Wad Abu Hethwah area, east of Deir Sammit village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area while the vehicles demolished a 140-sqm under-construction dwelling built of bricks and concrete belonging to Noah Zeeb Saleh al-Horoub under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area (C). Part of al-Horoub thirty-member family, including 4 women and 20 children, were supposed to move in. The vehicles also destroyed the 450-sqm electricity network supplying the area by cutting the cables and wooden pillars. The demolition occurred for the second time upon a military order (1797). Moreover, a tent set by activists near the house demolished months ago was confiscated along with barbed wires brought by Mahmoud Mohammed Iqteil whose nearby house was notified of demolition.

It should be noted that the Israeli Administration handed al-Horoub and other civilians notices to stop construction works on 19 July 2020 under the pretext of unlicensed construction. IOF ordered them in the notices to stop immediately the construction works and set 16 August 2020 as the date for the Supreme Regulatory Council’s inspection subcommittee to convene in its headquarter in “Beit El” settlement in order to discuss the demolition or returning the place to its previous state. After a while, the Israeli authorities notified again the facilities to be demolished.

At approximately 00:07 on Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, bulldozer and excavator moved into eastern al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. They destroyed 3 water wells supplying the family of Fadel Ibrahim Hamed Abu ‘Alia (41) and the families of his 2 sons, ‘Omran (25) and ‘Amer (20), who all depend on the wells to meet their daily needs and for grazing the sheep. The demolition in ‘Ein al-Rashash area in Kherbet Jab’eet, where the mentioned family members live, allegedly for the presence of these wells in an archeological site and under so-called (property of the state), which is under the Israeli control. The targeted area is in eastern al-Mughayyir village and surrounded from the west by the “Angels of Peace” settlement outpost, whose settlers poisoned the Abu ‘Alia’s sheep and killed 16 of them last year. The area is under constant attacks by settlers from time to time. The settlers levelled the area and built a road in Kherbet Jab’eet to access “‘Adi ‘Ad” settlement established on the northern lands of the village.

At approximately 07:45 on Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF accompanied with 3 Israeli Civil Administration vehicles, 2 cranes, a car with workers inside and a bulldozer moved into Yerza Kherbet in the Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. The bulldozer and workers immediately dismantled and confiscated 12 residential tents, 11 barracks and a sheep tent owned by 9 Palestinian families.

Those affected were as follows:

Name Damage 1 1. Harb Soliman Ifreij Abu Lekbash2. Walid Soliman Ifreij Abu LEkbash3. Mohammed Soliman Ifreij Abu Lekbash 1. 4 residential tents (each is 40 sqms)2. sheep barracks funded by the EU (each is 50 sqms)3. sheep barns were completely ( each is 400 sqms)4. Shed clothes were confiscated 2- 1. Isma’il Ifreij ِ Abu Lekbash2. Nazem Ifreij Abu Lekbash3. Nizam Ifreij Abu Lekbash 1. Residential tents (each tent is 45 sqms)2. sheep barracks (each is 150 sqms)3. barracks used for straw storage4. open 400-sqm barns demolished5. Barbed wires confiscated 3- 1. Abdel Ghani ‘Abdel Karim al-‘Awawdah2. Wanes ‘Abdel Karim al-‘Awawdah3. Mo’az ‘Abdel Karim al-‘Awawdah 1. tents dismantled and confiscated (180 sqms):2. residential tents (each is 25sqms)3. A sheep barn (300 sqms)

IOF then moved into Kherbet Humsah in the Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas, and uprooted 5 tents; each is 40 sqms, used for sheep and owned by Harb, Mohammed and Walid Soliman Ifreij Abu Lekbash. This was the third time the tents were confiscated and demolished within a week.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into al-Rous area, west of Sarra village, southwest of Nablus. IOF handed 11 houses and 2 barracks 13 notices under the pretext of illegal construction in Area (C) and their location near the “Havat Gilad” settlement.

Those affected were as follows:

Name Notified Facility Number of Family Members Notes 1- ‘Abdel Baset Mohammed Turabi 2-storey house built on area of 120 sqms 7, including 5 children He has lived in the house for 15 years 2- ‘Abdel Qader Mohammed ‘Abdel Qader Turabi 2-storey house built on area of 120 sqms 8, including 4 children He has lived in the first floor for 20 years and the second floor was recently built for his son Saif 3- ‘Asem ‘Abdel Qader Mohammed Turabi 100-sqm floor – Uninhabited and in last finishes 4- Zuhdi Maher Zuhdi Abu Turabi 150sqm barrack built of bricks and roofed with tinplate – Used as an aluminum workshop 5- Mohammed Rawhi ‘Abdullah Turabi 2-storey house built on an area of 130 sqms 5, including 3 children, Inhabited 6- Helmi Mahmoud ‘Ali Turabi 2-storey house built on an area of 150 sqms 5, including 3 children, Inhabited 7- Shadi Najeh Mohammed Turabi 100-sqm floor – Under-construction 8- Ayman Mohammed Sharif GHanem 140-sqm floor 7, including 5 children, Inhabited 9- Taysir Mohammed Sharif Ghanem 150-sqm house 5, including 3 children, Inhabited 10- MA’moun Ibrahim Khalil Ghanem 100-sqm house 7, including 5 children, Inhabited for 10 years 11- Ahmed Ibrahim Khalil Ghanem 130-sqm house 5, including 3 children, Inhabited 12- Faris Mohammed Faris Ibrahim 2-storey house built on an area of 170sqms 7, including 5 children, Inhabited 13- ‘Abdel Rahim ‘Abdel Majid Mohammed Ghanem 400-sqm barrack – Used as an animal barn

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by 2 military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into At-Tuwani village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the village while the Israeli administration officer notified civilians to demolish 4 facilities under the pretext of unlicensed building in Area C. The notices were as follows:

Affected Facility Area Facility Description Used as Type of notice Number Note Mohammed ‘Issa Rab’ie Barrack 70 sqms Tinplates and steel Livestock barn Demolition 32117 Sheltering 50 sheep Ashraf Mahmoud al-‘Amour Dwelling 100sqm Brick and tinplate Residential Demolition 31530 Sheltering 10 persons Same Water well 70 cbms Concrete Collecting water Demolition 31531 – Fadel Mohammed al-‘Amour Agricultural room 20sqms Stones, clay and tinplate Agricultural equipment Demolition 31532 – Hatem Mahmoud Makhamrah Tent 30sqms Shed cloth and angels – Military notice 1779 –

At approximately 00:30 on Tuesday, 09 February 2021, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an inhabited house in an old cave in al-Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem, belonging to Amnah Mohammed ‘Ata Yousif without a decision to demolish it.

The house’s owner, Amnah Yousif, said that the house belonged to her father Mohammed ‘Atah Yousif who built it on a land belonging to the endowments before 1948 in an old cave. Yousif said that none has lived in the house since her mother’s death in 1995, but she comes from time to time to check it. Yousif said that she was surprised with the demolition of the house despite there was no decision by the Municipality to demolish it. She said that she only received only one day before an Israeli municipality decision preventing her from accessing the house within 15 days until she brings papers to the municipality and hire a lawyer to have an appointment at the court. Yousif said that the decision also would force her to pay 25,000 shekels if she approached the house within the mentioned period. Yousif emphasized that the Israeli municipality exploited the decision issued to demolish the house, which was 55sqms and included 2 rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom in addition to a yard. She added that although the house was old, but it had an amazing view as it overlooks the intersection and main entrance to al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

In the afternoon, the Israeli authorities issued a notice to demolish a barrack for grazing sheep in al-Fardis area, east of Bethlehem. Director of the Bethlehem Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, Hasan Breijiyeh, said that the IOF and Israeli Civil Administration moved into the area and fixed a notice to demolish a livestock farm belonging to Soliman Ahmed al-Wahsh under the pretext of unlicensed construction and gave its owner only a week to implement the decision. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities target the Palestinian houses and facilities in al-Fardis area, east of Bethlehem, to prevent any Palestinian existence. They also seize control of al-Fardis Historical Mountain full of Romanian remains and invest it in a blatant violation of the international laws.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, mounted-crane truck and an excavator moved into Kherbet ‘Alan in al-Shonah area, north of Al-Jiftlik village, north of Jericho in the Central Jordan Valleys. IOF deployed in al-Kherbeh and levelled 3 rainwater collection pools belonging to Munir ‘Othman Nasasrah and Naser Mohammed Zbeidat used for irrigation of agricultural crops. The levelling was carried out allegedly for unlicensed construction in Area C and without any prior warning, noting that this is the second time the IOF level this are

At approximately 09:30 on Wednesday, 10 February 2020, IOF moved into Yasuf village in eastern Salfit, and served 13 cease construction notices to 11 houses, a playground and a street, allegedly for non-licensing construction in area C.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Rakiz area, east of Yatta city, south of Hebron. IOF deployed between Palestinians’ houses while Israeli Civil Administration officers demolished 3 tents established by al-Tawana village council in solidarity with Abu ‘Arram family, whose son Haroun (23) was wounded by IOF on 01 January 2021. IOF also confiscated 2 mobile bathrooms used by Rasmi Yousef Abu ‘Arram family. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Abu ‘Arram a list of confiscated items. After that, IOF moved into Susya village, south of Yatta city, and confiscated Ghaled Yunis al-Shamasti’s residential tent sheltering 5 persons, including 3 children, under the pretext of non-licensing. IOF wandered in Yatta eastern area, where they confiscated Mur family’s mobile bathroom from al-Tawameen area.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Kherbet Um al-‘Ubar, near Marj Na’jah village, north of Jericho. Israeli military construction vehicles demolished Hussain Saleh Suliman Daraghmah’s tin-plate water pool used for irrigating agricultural crops, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. It should be noted that on 05 February 2021, the Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Daraghmah a demolition notice upon Military order (1797), which gives Palestinians 96 hours to challenge before Israeli authorities. The new military order came into force in the West Bank on 01 April 2019 and its details hinder any attempt to challenge before the Israeli court.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 23:00 on Thursday, 04 February 2021, an Israeli settler attacked the Romanian Orthodox Church in in occupied East Jerusalem’s al-Musrara neighborhood, attempting to raid it. As a result, the Church gates and main yard sustained damage. Head of the Romanian Palestinian Friendship Association, Hashem Abu Lafi, said that a settler attacked the Church after breaking one of its doors’ lock and a surveillance camera. He added that this attack was part of a long series of attacks by Israeli extremist settlers and attempts to attack the clerks there. Meanwhile, the Israeli police issued a statement on Sunday morning saying that a 41-year-old Israeli was arrested on suspicions of causing damage to the Romanian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem. The Israeli newspapers commented on that statement by saying that the suspect threw stones and bottles at the church yard in al-Musrara area, and the Israeli police opened an investigation where they found out that the suspect threatened in the last weeks that he would burn the church.

It should be noted that the Romanian Orthodox Church is considered one of the most prominent churches located in a settlers’ community in Jerusalem.

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 05 February 2021, settlers from “Hilltop Youth” group under the IOF protection attacked eastern Khan Lubban, which is an archeological site on the main Ramallah-Nablus Street, southeast of Nablus. Many citizens gathered in front of al-Khan and confronted the settlers with stones, while the IOF threw teargas canisters to disperse the citizens. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Lately, the Israeli settlers’ attempts to raid the Ottoman Khan escalated and were followed by clashes between the IOF and Settlers and the residents.

Khan al-Lubban is an archeological site established in the ottoman era and has a spring beneath it. Settlers have attempted for years to take over it while these attempts recently escalated over the last few months; they attack it every weekend and damage its contents. Also, the IOF bulldozers previously demolished recent works and developments added to the site for its protection.

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 06 February 2021, a group of settlers from “Ma’on” settlement established on al-Tawani village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, threw stones at the shepherds, who were grazing in the pastures near the settlement. The settlers chased the sheep, forcing the shepherds to leave for fear of being attacked.

At approximately 16:00, a group of settlers from “Yitsahar” settlement attacked the eastern outskirts of ’Asira al-Qibliya village, southeast of Nablus, and threw stones at the houses there. Neither casualties nor damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00 on Sunday, 07 February 2021, settlers from Brukhin settlement uprooted 30 olive and citrus trees from a land belonging to Yousif Mohammed Jebril Sabrah, from Burqin village, west of Salfit, and stole 84 steel angles from the same land in addition to cutting the surrounding fence. This was not the first time the Israeli settlers attack this land.

Yousif Sabrah said that what the Israeli settlers damaged was a project funded by the French International Relief in coordination with the Municipality of Burqin, which provided workers. This project was to help me reclaiming my land after it was destroyed by the settlers in the first time.”

On Monday morning, 08 February 2021, Israeli settlers declared their intention to establish a community in al-Badiya Sharqiyah in Bethlehem. The Director of the Bethlehem Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Hassan Breijiyeh, stated that settlers had distributed a leaflet declaring their intention to establish a community in that area in favor of settlement expansion. Breijiyeh pointed out that during the past few days, settlers plowed and planted the land while the citizens confronted them and expelled them from it.

At approximately 10:40, a group of settlers from “Ma’ale Levona” settlement outpost under the IOF protection attacked citizens who were plowing their agricultural lands in Ras al-‘Aqabah area, northeast of Sinjil village, northeast of Ramallah. The settlers attempted to expel the farmers by force and pushed Soliman Kararah (33) who owns a vacant area of land in the area; part of it is planted with olive trees and the other part is planted with winter crops. “Ma’ale Levona” agricultural settlement outpost is located near this area as settlers their own livestock and a cow farm. The area has been always under settlers’ constant attacks to prevent citizens’ access to the area.

At approximately 16:00, a group of settlers from Brukhin settlement cut with an electric saw and hand tools 30 olive trees from a plot of land belonging to Mohammed Ayoub ‘Ali Ahmed, who lives in Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit.

On 21 January, a large group of settlers from “Nikodim” settlement moved into a hill in Badiyet Bethlehem al-Sharqiyah after making 2 dirt streets preluding to seize it. It should be noted that the hill is around 800 dunums and extend to the Dead Sea belonging to al-Zawahrah family near Jeb al-Theeb village that is 20 kilometers away from Bethlehem. It should be noted that the plan to seize the hill is an official one supported by the Israeli government and settlement organizations who fund the settlers as part of a huge Israeli settlement project connected with other projects established in the Jordan Valleys. Breijiyeh pointed out that if the hill was seized, the Israeli organizations would have the eastern Badia area under their control in Kisan and al-Rashayidah villages in addition to Jeb al-Theeb village, which is around thousands of uninhabited dunums but planted with different trees. Breijiyeh said that those who seize this area call themselves “Hilltop Youth”, who have a long history in seizing mountains and hills across the West Bank.

At approximately 11:00, the security guards of “Ariel” settlement attacked the Palestine TV crew while covering the Israeli settlers’ attacks on “the Open Press Day” near the northern entrance to Salfit. The settlers attacked the photojournalists while on Livestream and took their press IDs. They tried to confuse the journalists and forced them to leave from the northern entrance.

Collective Punishment Measures

Within the Israeli Collective Punishment Policy, IOF Demolishes House of Palestinian Prisoner in Jenin

As part of the IOF collective punishment policy against the Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against IOF or settlers, on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, IOF demolished a house belonging to the family of Mohammed Kabha, a Palestinian prisoner in the Israeli jails from Toura village, southwest of Jenin.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 12:00 on Wednesday, IOF accompanied by a bulldozer, Special Unit Members, and Engineering and Explosive Devices teams of experts moved into Tourah village, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They surrounded Mohammed Marouh Soliman Kabha’s (42) house in the village center and forced its residents to leave along with 10 other families living in nearby houses. IOF fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs to cause fear among civilians and prevent them from approaching. Afterwards, IOF planted explosives inside the second and third floors and remotely detonated them at approximately 20:00, completely destroying both floors. The second floor is 150 sqm and the third floor (a roof) is 70 sqm. Kabha’s wives, Donia Ayoub Kabha (30) and Manar Saleh Kabha (29) and their three children lived in the house.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, 03 February 2021, the Supreme Court of Israel approved the demolition of Mohammed Kabha’s house. Kabha was arrested by the IOF on 24 December 2020 after accusing him of killing an Israeli female settler, Esther Horgen, in an attack in Ahrash Ya’bad , whose body was found on 21 December 2020.

It should be noted that this the first demolition carried out by IOF within its collective punishment policy in 2021 while IOF demolished 6 houses on the same grounds last year, displacing dozens of Palestinians.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 69 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 13 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints on Jerusalem-Jericho Street, and at the entrances to Hizma, Biddu, and Al-Eizariya villages.

On Tuesday, 09 February 2021, IOF stationed at al-Jab’ military checkpoint, which connects between Jerusalem, Jericho and Ramallah, tightened their measures and obstructed vehicles’ movement.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 04 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints on a road connecting between Ras Karkar and Deir Ibzi villages, and at the entrance to Aboud village.

On Friday, 05 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beitillu village.

On Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Silwad villages and on Ein Yabrud village’s bridge.

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to Birzeit city, at the entrance to Deir Ibzi village, on a road connecting between Ras Karkar and Deir Ibzi villages, at Ein Siniya village’s intersection, and near Atara village’s bridge.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 04 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the eastern and northern entrances to Jericho.

On Friday, 05 February 2021, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint, north of Jericho, tightened their measures, obstructed Palestinians’ vehicles’ movement, and checked the passengers’ IDs. IOF also established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho.

On Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint, north of Jericho, tightened their measures, obstructed Palestinians’ vehicles’ movement and checked the passengers’ IDs. IOF also established 4 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho, at the entrance to Ein ad-Duyuk village, and on al-Mo’arajat road.

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho.

On Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint on al-Mo’arajat road.

On Tuesday, 09 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 04 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Nahalin village and near al-Nashnash intersection, south of the city.

On Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Husan village, at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and in ‘Aqabet Hassnah area, west of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 09 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Tuesday, 09 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Husan village, west of the city.

Nablus:

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Bizzariya village’s intersection, northwest of Nablus, and on Madama village’s bridge, southeast of the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 04 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhul city and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 05 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa and Idhna villages and at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa, Idhna and Susya villages, at the southern entrance to Halhul city and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Ummar village, at the northern entrance to Halhul city, at the southern entrance to Yatta, and at the eastern entrance to Dura village.

On Tuesday, 09 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Idhna village, and at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 10 February 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Susya, Sa’ir, Ash-Shuyukh, Bani Na’im, and Beit Awwa villages.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 08:00 on Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF closed with cement cubes a road leading to Deir al-Ghusun village and prevented Palestinians’ vehicles from entering the village.

Qalqilya:

On Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Azzun village, east of the city.

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Jayyous, Izbat al-Tabib and Azzun villages, east of the city.

On Monday, 08 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azzun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 06 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut, Deir Istiya and Kifl Haris villages.

On Sunday, 07 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Deir Ballut village and at the northern entrance to Salfit.

