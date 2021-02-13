Biden Forces Vacate a ‘Wheat Silos Army Base’ in Hasakah after Looting it

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI FEBRUARY 12, 2021

Biden forces positioned in a wheat silos facility in Hasakah province vacated their base at dawn and moved their troops and military gear into Iraq.

The occupation forces of the US Army’s Oil Thieves Regiment previously illegally occupying the Tal Allo Silos facility in the Yarubiya region, in the northeast of Hasakah vacated the post and moved its troops, vehicles, weapons, and equipment into Iraq through the illegal border crossing in the same region at dawn today, Sana reports.

After stealing the wheat and grains for months and burning farmlands they couldn’t steal, directly by uniformed army troops and indirectly through proxy terrorist and separatist armed groups working for them; the Biden oil thieves move appears more like a redeployment especially that it comes merely a few days after Jospeph Biden illegally smuggled soldiers and military equipment from Iraq into Syria in its illegal military base in Ash-Shaddadi in the southern countryside of Hasakah.

The Biden forces coming in 4 helicopters brought with them containers loaded with missiles and different weapons to the base they occupy.

There isn’t any change in the Biden’s regime policy toward Syria which started during his term under Obama and continued through the disgraced Trump 4 years term of war criminal at the White House, maybe only in selecting the wording of their foreign policy lies in less vulgar language, unlike his predecessor who stated that the US troops in Syria are deployed to steal the Syrian oil not the lies they maintained for years of fighting ISIS and other terrorist groups created by their own CIA and sponsored by their own allies and proxies in the region.https://videopress.com/embed/T16GfYmB?preloadContent=metadata&hd=1

The US troops in Syria whether working for Obama, Trump, or now Biden have plundered hundreds of millions of barrels of Syrian oil, tens of thousands of metric tonnes of wheat, and other grains, and are systematically turning Syria’s food basket into a wasteland.

Despite the hardship after a full decade of fighting terrorist groups sponsored by the world’s superpowers and super-rich countries in Syria, the Syrian people are suffering from the unprecedented draconian sanctions dubbed Caesar Act and the EU inhumane sanctions renewed in last June 2020, with both the USA and the EU arrogantly refusing to lift their sanctions to allow the Syrian people to breathe, a policy that doesn’t serve the interest of any of the EU member countries, the USA or any of their citizens, it does only serve Israel, the separatists Kurds, and ISIS.

