Epidemic of Harm from Covid Vaccines

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

The expression fools rush in where angels fear to tread applies to everyone going along with experimental, high-risk, hazardous covid jabs that aren’t vaccines and don’t protect.

The public has been conned to believe otherwise, Big Media complicit with the diabolical mass deception scam.

Widespread mass-jabbing for seasonal flu-renamed covid risks mass casualties in the US and abroad.

Virtually everyone jabbed with Moderna’s DNA altering toxins suffered adverse events to some degree.

Around 5% of individuals receiving low doses and 21% of high-dose recipients suffered serious harm requiring hospitalization.

The above translates to potentially millions of casualties in the US and abroad.

According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from December 14 to February 4, 12,697 adverse events and 653 deaths were reported from covid jabs.

VAERS is hugely inaccurate. According to an earlier HHS study, it captures “fewer than 1% of injuries.”

The actual injury rate, including deaths is over 100-fold greater than what’s publicly reported.

Do the math. Multiply the above VAERS numbers x 100 for an accurate count of casualties and deaths from Moderna and Pfizer jabs.

After around two months of mass-jabbing, the numbers already are at catastrophic levels.

As long as the process continues unchecked, they’ll rise more exponentially than already.

If Moderna and Pfizer mRNA/DNA altering toxins continue to be mass-jabbed throughout 2021 into the following year, millions of Americans may be seriously harmed.

Hundreds of thousands may die, the elderly with weakened immune systems most vulnerable.

What’s already known is alarming. What’s yet to be learned may reveal catastrophically large numbers of people harmed from mass-jabbing for seasonal flu-renamed covid.

Through February 10, nearly 45 million Americans received one or two jabs.

Nearly 800 cases of potentially lethal anaphylaxis were reported, the true number surely much higher.

One dose can cause serious harm. Two or more doses increase the chance exponentially, including the risk of death.

No just cause exists for jabbing anyone when safe and effective treatments exist when used as directed.

Instead of promoting the latter over the former, Big Media are complicit with Pharma and US dark forces in pushing what risks serious harm at the expense of preserving and protecting health and well-being.

What’s been going on in the US and West since early last year is the most diabolical plot against public health and ordinary people overall in modern memory.

Mass covid-jabbing provides no immunity, no protection from illness, just potential serious harm to health and well-being.

To preserve what’s too precious to lose, choose safe and effective meds to treat seasonal flu-renamed covid as needed, ones I’ve written about many times.

Shun harmful to health mass-jabbing for covid that risks serious adverse events and no protection.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corona virus | Tagged: COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine, Pfizer Vaccine, Stephen Lendman |