The Wrath Of The Houthis

The sick man of Arabian Peninsula, the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, continues to suffer from its shortfall policies and the lack of any significant support from its Israeli and US friends in the war in Yemen.

On February 11, the Houthis announced that they had launched a ballistic missile at King Khalid Air Base in the southern part of the Kingdom. Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari said that the ballistic missile landed inside the air base, which is located near the city of Khamis Mushait in southern ‘Asir. According to the spokesman of the Houthi-led forces, they employed a “new ballistic missile,” which was not deployed before.

The strike was described as a retaliatory move to the aggression and siege imposed on Yemen.

From its side, the Saudi-led coalition claimed that its air-defense forces had intercepted the Houthis’ ballistic missile. According to the coalition, the Houthis launched the ballistic missile from the northern Yemeni province of Saada to target “civilians and civilian objects” in Khamis Mushait.

A day earlier, the Houthis launched four suicide drones at Abha International Airport in ‘Asir. The coalition air-defense forces intercepted two of them, while two others hit the airport.

The Houthis said that they used two Samad-3 and two Qasef-2K suicide drones, which were aimed at ‘military aircraft’ deployed at the airport. In own turn, the Saudi-led coalition called this attack an act of terror and said that a civilian airliner was damaged.

Saudi media accounts shared photos showing a damaged Airbus A320-214 plane of Flyadeal, a local Saudi carrier, at Abha International Airport after the attack.

The ongoing exchange of strikes between the Kingdom and the Houthis, Saudi sources prefer to ignore the fact of daily air strikes on civilian targets in Yemen, highlight the lack of any progress in peace talks to settle the conflict. Furthermore, with every month, the chances of Saudi Arabia to take an upper hand in the conflict decrease as its proxies lose more and more ground on the ground.

