Sayyed Nasrallah to the ‘Israelis’: Stop Playing with Fire, It Is the Era of the ‘Axis of Resistance’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Zeinab Abdallah

Beirut – Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the ‘Israeli’ enemy that the Lebanese resistance movement will strike sensitive Zionist military targets in case the enemy used a similar pretext to bomb Lebanese cities.

In a televised speech on Tuesday marking Hezbollah’s Martyr Leaders Day, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the occasion follows the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran, which is an example on maintaining sovereignty and independence.

The resistance leader’s speech commemorated the martyrdom anniversaries of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

“Forty-two years have passed on the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran; The Isalmic Republic resisted and developed on every level until it became a great and considerable regional power,” His Eminence stated.

Regarding the Bahraini revolution’s February 14th anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah further hailed the Bahraini people who sacrificed a lot to obtain their freedom, atop of them is Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, adding that “the Bahraini people are struggling to return their country to its normal situation after its rulers have turned it into a base for normalization with ‘Israel’.”

Praising the common characteristics of martyr leaders enjoyed, Sayyed Nasrallah said that they were dedicated to resistance and tolerated all hard circumstances to develop the project of resistance.

“The resistance of our martyr leaders developed and became followed by the enemy before the friend because it threatens its existence,” His Eminence underscored, noting that in our time, “We need stances similar to those of Sheikh Ragheb Harb to confront normalization with ‘Israel’.”

We preserve the will of Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi by preserving the resistance and serving the people, Sayyed Nasrallah added, stressing that “The most important service we offer to the people is to preserve their existence and defend their lands, dignity and country.”

“We carry on the will of Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi and work within it in all fields, and when an ‘Israeli’ or a terrorist threat endangers our people we won’t hesitate in defending our honorable people.”

In the same context, the Hezbollah leader stressed that “We need the spirit of martyr Imad Mughniyeh to develop the project of resistance, and the brothers of Hajj Imad are doing this nowadays.”

Internationalizing Lebanese Affairs

Elsewhere in his remarks, His Eminence slammed any talks about an international resolution under the United Nations Charter VII regarding the formation of the Lebanese government, which he referred to as a call to war towards which we mustn’t remain silent.

“Calling for internationalization to resolve domestic issues is unacceptable regardless of who said so, and it can pave the way for undesirable consequences,” His eminence added.



“Internationalizing the Lebanese issue contradicts the country’s sovereignty and could be a cover to a new occupation. It would open the door wide to settling Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. We reject any form of internationalizing the Lebanese issue, which we find a danger that threatens Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah outlined.

The anti-Hezbollah Chorus

Commenting on the electronic armies and the media outlets that grab any incident to point the blame on Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah described those sides as saying “There is a chorus in Lebanon whose goal is to insult Hezbollah without any pretext. This only represents them, and all of their acts won’t affect us.”

In this respect, the resistance leader called on its audience not to be dragged to this chorus’ behavior as all the blamed accusations contradict all norms, laws and traditions.

“There is a systematic, managed and paid targeting of Hezbollah. This campaign has failed to distort the image of resistance within its people. Some reactions by some of the resistance’s audience as a result of this campaign shouldn’t be considered as an act of the entire audience, although they should be dealt with,” Sayyed Nasrallah made clear.

The Beirut Port Mystery?

In reference to the yet unannounced results of investigations regarding the Beirut Port blast which have already ended, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that he had previously called on the Lebanese Army, the Internal Security, and the Judiciary to announce the result.

“It is the duty of the concerned parties in the Lebanese Judiciary to announce the results of the investigations regarding the Beirut Port blast, and we have been told that the due amounts of insurances for the families of the martyrs and the owners of damaged properties is estimated at $1.2 billion,” His Eminence said while renewing calls for announcing the results of the investigations.

Lebanese Government Formation

“Nobody doesn’t want the formation of a Lebanese government,” the Hezbollah leader emphasized, adding that “It is in everybody’s interest to form a government, and talking about waiting the Iranian nuclear issue is baseless.”

“Waiting foreign powers is futile and pressures may push some sides to adhere to their stances. It is unjust to hold the president responsible for not forming the government.”

Pointing that Hezbollah understands other parties’ demands to hold certain portfolios, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that “We don’t understand insisting on forming an 18-minister government while some sides believe that the aim behind this is to eliminate their participation.”

The Hezbollah-FPM Understanding

On the 15th anniversary of the understanding that was made between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to that the resistance movement wanted it to be a base for wider understandings with other powers.

“The understanding has made a group of achievements that served Lebanon, Hezbollah, and the FPM. We don’t agree on some negative remarks that were made by the FPM as they serve as a material for those who are waiting such things.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed the solid relationship with the FPM and expressed keenness to develop it.

Lebanon As Seen Via Social Media

Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that Tel Aviv, Washington, and their allies announce that they form electronic armies to cause strife and disputes.

“There are sides that want to cause an explosion in Lebanon via what is happening on social media platforms,” Sayyed Nasrallah said before calling for strong presence on social media platforms while adhering to awareness, politeness and not harming anybody.

The post-Trump Region

Pointing to the major developments that took place in the region and the world after Trump’s departure, Sayyed Nasrallah insisted that Lebanon is a key part in the region which is affected by all the developments that take place in it.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown endurance and braveness regarding its nuclear issue, and there are clear ‘Israeli’ and Saudi concerns regarding it.”

As for the revival of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group], Sayyed Nasrallah said that “The Americans’ talking that their mission doesn’t include protecting the oil in Syria anymore came along with reviving Daesh,” making clear that the Americans want to remain in Syria and Iraq.

“They might mobilize Daesh in both countries, and the new US administration is using this pretext to remain there,” His Eminence noted, stressing however that “those who defeated Daesh in the past will defeat it again, and working to defeat the terrorist organization should be crushing so that it won’t be able to be revived.”

The Steadfast Yemen

In reference to the new US administration of Joe Biden, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Washington’s announcement of ending its support for the war on Yemen is a positive step that is a result of the Yemenis’ steadfastness, noting that any call for ending the war on Yemen is positive, and the brothers in Yemen are aware of the situation, which is normal and required.

“The Yemenis steadfastness and tolerance of the siege, the pain, and the bombing pushed the silent world to issue daily reports to defend the aggressive Saudi Arabia, and the Yemeni Army today is in an advanced place, and the other side is screaming in Marib due to the progress the Yemenis are making,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

“The honest and steadfast Yemenis will bear the fruits of their steadfastness, and the concerns are growing among Saudi Arabia and the enemy’s entity.”

The Declining ‘Deal of the Century’

Mentioning that the ‘Deal of the Century’ has majorly decreased, Sayyed Nasrallah found it as a clear explanation that it either ended or is declining. “This is a source of concern for the ‘Israelis’ and the Saudis.”

The persistence of the Palestinians and the Axis of Resistance in the face of Trump resulted in the decline of the ‘Deal of the Century’, His Eminence noted, criticizing the Zionists exaggeration regarding the Arab acceptance of normalization: “We’ve seen the stances of the Bahraini people, and before them the Egyptian and Jordanian people against the normalization.”

He then urged boycotting the ‘Israeli’ enemy and rejecting normalization as an important step that represents the religious and national sense of belonging.

“Rulers in Sudan will realize that normalization won’t solve their economic problems, which already happened with countries that normalized ties years earlier,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, noting that some people’s visits to the enemy’s entity or the actions of some electronic armies don’t express the Arab and Muslim popular mood.

It Is the Era of the ‘Axis of Resistance’

In response to hollow remarks made by ‘Israeli’ military chief Aviv Kochavi, Sayyed Nasrallah concluded with a clear and precise message.

His Eminence warned that the game of combat days is a dangerous one for the ‘Israelis’ as nobody can guarantee that such a game won’t lead to an inclusive and major war.

Kochavi claimed that the Zionist military will not hesitate to launch an attack in full force against any civilian neighborhoods, installations or even residences where unmanned missiles, rockets and aircraft are being stored or launched from.

“We will take part in any confrontation imposed on us, and I say it clearly: bombing cities for bombing cities, and bombing settlements for bombing villages.”

Using pretexts of striking military targets inside cities will be responded to by bombing military targets inside the enemy’s cities, the resistance leader insisted.

“In a case a war broke out, the ‘Israelis’ shouldn’t brag about their strength as the enemy’s internal front will face incidents that it didn’t witness since the establishment of this entity in 1948.”

“This is why I tell you to stop playing with fire,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, telling the enemy that it should be aware of its limits.

“The time when the enemy threatens people and they remain silent has gone! There is a resistance from Gaza to Lebanon to the entire regional countries.”

This matter cannot be run the same way they used to in old mentalities, Sayyed Nasrallah said. “It is a different time; it is the era of the Axis of Resistance which is following all developments quietly and precisely.

“Don’t think for a moment that all the ongoing developments would affect the will of the resistance to confront or change the equations,” Sayyed Nasrallah conluded.

المصدر: الميادين نت



الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله يؤكد أن أي كلام عن قرار دولي تحت البند السابع بشأن الحكومة هو دعوة إلى الحرب، ويشدد على أن الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية ستواجه في أي حرب مقبلة ما لم تعرفه منذ قيام “إسرائيل”.

كلمة الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية للقادة الشهداء

قال الأمين العام لحزب الله، السيد حسن نصر الله، بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية للقادة الشهداء: “من الصفات المشتركة للقادة الشهداء هي التمحض في المقاومة، وهم تحملوا كل الظروف الصعبة من أجل تطوير مشروع المقاومة”.

وأضاف السيد نصر الله: “نحن بحاجة إلى مواقف الشيخ راغب حرب لمواجهة التطبيع، وروح الشهيد عماد مغنية من أجل تطوير مشروع المقاومة، ونحن نحفظ وصية السيد عباس الموسوي بحفظها وخدمة الناس، والخدمة الأهم للناس هي الحفاظ على وجودهم وأرضهم وكرامتهم وبلدهم”.

وبمناسبة الذكرى العاشرة للثورة البحرينية، قال: “الشعب البحريني يناضل لإعادة بلاده إلى مكانتها الطبيعية بعدما حولها حكامها إلى قاعدة للتطبيع. نحيّي شعب البحرين الذي دفع الكثير من التضحيات للحصول على حريته، وفي مقدمة قادته سماحة آية الله الشيخ عيسى قاسم”.

وحول مرور 42 سنة على انتصار الثورة الإسلامية في إيران، قال إن الأخيرة “صمدت وتطورت على كل الصعد، وباتت قوة إقليمية كبرى يحسب لها ألف حساب”.

نصر الله: تدويل ملف الحكومة اللبنانية قد يكون غطاء لاحتلال جديد

وفي الملف الداخلي اللبناني، أكد السيد نصر الله أن “أي كلام عن قرار دولي تحت البند السابع بشأن الحكومة هو دعوة إلى الحرب، والتدويل يتنافى مع السيادة، وقد يكون غطاء لاحتلال جديد، وقد يفتح الباب على مصراعيه، وقد يفرض توطين الفلسطينيين”.

وأكد رفض أي شكل من أشكال التدويل، مضيفاً: “إننا نراه خطراً على لبنان، ونشعر بأن فرض فكرة التدويل هو لاستقواء بعض اللبنانيين على بعضهم الآخر”.

وعن تشكيل الحكومة اللبنانية، قال السيد نصر الله: “لا أحد لا يريد تأليف حكومة جديدة في لبنان، في وقت من مصلحة الجميع أن تتألف حكومة، والكلام عن انتظار الملف النووي الإيراني ممجوج ولا مكان له. سابقاً، كان الكلام عن انتظار الانتحابات الأميركية وغيرها.. انتظار الخارج لن يؤدي إلى أي نتيجة، والضغوط قد تدفع البعض إلى التمسك بمواقفه”.

واعتبر أن “من غير المنصف تحميل مسؤولية عدم تأليف حكومة لرئيس الجمهورية. نحن نتفهم مطالبات بعض الجهات بحقائب معينة ووجود قلق من حصول حزب واحد على ثلث معطل”.

وتابع: “لا نتفهم الإصرار على حكومة من 18 وزيراً. هناك شرائح تعتقد أن إلغاءها هو الهدف من ذلك”.

وعن التفاهم بين التيار الوطني الحر وحزب الله في 2006، قال السيد نصر الله: “15 عاماً مرت على تفاهم مار مخايل. كنا نريده أساساً لتفاهمات أوسع مع قوى أخرى”، لافتاً إلى أن “التفاهم حقق مجموعة من المصالح للبنان ولحزب الله وللتيار”، وقال: “لا نوافق على خروج بعض الملاحظات السلبية حول التفاهم في بيان للتيار، فهي تعطي مادة للمتربصين”، مؤكداً “متانة العلاقة مع الوطني الحر والحرص على تطويرها”.

نصر الله: هناك استهداف ممنهج ومدفوع الثمن ضد حزب الله

وفي سياق آخر، قال السيد نصر الله إن “هناك جوقة هدفها السباب والشتائم لحزب الله من دون أي حجة، وهذا يعبر عن أصحابها. كل أفعال هذه الجوقة لا تؤثر فينا. أدعو جمهور المقاومة إلى عدم الانجرار لسلوكهم”.

وتابع: “هناك استهداف ممنهج ومدبر ومدفوع الثمن ضد حزب الله، وما يجري معنا من اتهامات خارج كل الأعراف والتقاليد والشرائع، وما يجري أن هناك من يتعامل مع حزب الله على أنه متهم وقاتل ومسؤول حتى تثبت براءته”.

كلام السيد نصر الله يأتي في سياق الاتهام الذي وُجّه إليه من قبل أطراف سياسية وإعلامية باغتيال الناشط السياسي لقمان سليم. وقد أكد في هذا السياق أن “إسرائيل تقتل مواطنيها من أجل خدمة مشروعها، والمجازر الصهيونية لم تقتصر على المسلمين والمسيحيين فقط، بل شملت يهوداً رفضوا الهجرة إليها”.

وشدد على أن “هناك استهدافاً ممنهجاً ومدبراً ومدفوع الثمن ضد حزب الله. وقد فشل في تشويه صورة المقاومة لدى بيئتها وجمهورها”، مشيراً إلى أن “انفعال بعض جمهور المقاومة نتيجة الحملة يجب ألا يحسب على كل الجمهور، وإن كان يجب أن يعالج”.

وفي سياق الحديث عن الحملات الممنهجة في مواقع التواصل، شدد السيد نصر الله على أن “تل أبيب وواشنطن وحلفاءهما يعلنون أنهم يشكلون جيوشاً إلكترونية لإثارة الفتن والخلافات، وهناك من يريد أن يأخذ البلد إلى الانفجار من خلال ما يجري في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي”، داعياً إلى “الحضور القوي في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مع الالتزام بالوعي والأدب وعدم الإساءة”.

وفي ملف انفجار مرفأ بيروت، قال السيد نصر الله إن “التحقيق في التفجير انتهى. طالبت سابقاً الجيش والأمن الداخلي والقضاء بإعلان نتيجته، ومن واجب الجهة المعنية الإعلان عن نتائج التحقيق”.

نصر الله: هناك قلق إسرائيلي وسعودي واضح حيال الملف النووي واليمن

إقليمياً، قال أمين عام حزب الله إن “تطورات كبيرة تحصل في المنطقة والعالم بعد رحيل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب غير مأسوف عليه، ووصول إدارة أميركية جديدة، ولبنان جزء أساسي في المنطقة، وهو يتأثر بكل ما يجري فيها”.

وأضاف أن هناك “قلقاً إسرائيلياً وسعودياً واضحاً حيال الملف النووي الإيراني”.

وعن إعلان واشنطن وقف دعمها للحرب على اليمن، اعتبر السيد نصر الله أنها “خطوة إيجابية. وقد جاءت نتيجة صمود اليمنيين. الجيش اليمني واللجان الشعبية في موقع متقدم في كل الجبهات. أيضاً، نجد أن القلِق هو السعودي والإسرائيلي”.

وعن الملف السوري، قال: “حديث الأميركيين عن أن مهمتهم لم تعد تشمل حماية النفط في سوريا ترافق مع إعادة إحياء داعش”، مؤكداً أن “من هزم داعش سابقاً سيلحق الهزيمة به مجدداً، وأي عمل بمواجهته يجب أن يكون هجومياً لا دفاعياً”.

وحيال “صفقة القرن”، قال السيد نصر الله: “لا أحد يتحدث اليوم عن الصفقة التي يبدو أنها انتهت أو باتت في حالة تراجع وتلفظ أنفاسها، نتيجة صمود الشعب الفلسطيني والقيادات الفلسطينية ومحور المقاومة”.

وحول تطبيع الدول العربية مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، أكد أن “موقف الشعبين المصري والأردني نموذج واضح لرفض التطبيع، وهو ينسحب إلى باقي الشعوب. ثمة دول عربية وإسلامية، كالجزائر وتونس وباكستان وغيرها، ما زالت صامدة ومتمسكة برفضها للتطبيع”.

وأكد أن “أصحاب الأوهام، كحكام السودان، سيكتشفون أن التطبيع مع إسرائيل لن يحل مشاكلهم الاقتصادية”، لافتاً إلى أن “الإسرائيليين يعطون موضوع التطبيع أكثر من حجمه، والجيوش الإلكترونية لا تعبر عن مزاج الأمة والشعوب”.

ولفت السيد نصر الله إلى أن “إسرائيل لم تلتزم يوماً بالقانون الدولي، ودمرت مدناً، وقتلت المدنيين في كل حروبها”، وأضاف: “أقول لرئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إننا لا نبحث عن مواجهة وعن حرب، ولكن إن فرضتم حرباً فسنخوضها. وإذا ضربتم مدننا، فسنرد بالمثل. وإذا استهدفتم قرانا، فسنقصف مستعمراتكم. وفي أي حرب مقبلة، ستواجه الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية ما لم تعرفه منذ قيام إسرائيل”، مشيراً إلى أن “لا أحد يضمن ألا تتدحرج “الأيام القتالية” إلى حرب واسعة”.

فيديوات ذات صلة

فيديوات ذات صلة

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Social Media, Yemen | Tagged: Abbas Al-Mousawi, Axis of Resistance, Bahrain 14th February revolution, Beirutshima, FPM, Mughniyeh, Ragheb Harb, Zionist entity |