The criminal court decision is an achievement that must be maintained قرار محكمة الجنايات إنجاز تجب صيانته

Saadah Mustafa Arshid

Palestinian politician residing in Jenin, occupied Palestine.

On the fifth of February, the Palestinian achieved a remarkable achievement, according to what the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Mrs. Judge Fatuben Souda announced: This court found that the Protocol of Rome, signed in 2002, which governs its work, allows the imposition of its legal jurisdiction on the Palestinian territories occupied in the 1967 war, i.e. Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

This resolution marked an important point in favour of Palestine in its conflict with the occupying Power, and represented a happy event in a political atmosphere that did not look good. Although Palestinian diplomacy and some local associations have an undeniable role in this achievement, the role and thanks largely to Mrs. Fatuben Souda, who has always stood against (Israel) in her defense of the Palestinians who are subjected to Anglo Zionist aggression. Mrs. Fatuben Souda was attacked and criticized, especially by the previous American administration, and was subject her to sanctions, including the freezing of her financial assets in American banks and preventing from entering the United States. State Department of the new administration issued a statement expressing concern about the court exercising its powers over the (Israeli) military, while Netanyahu added, saying that the court has proven that it is a political rather than a judicial body, and that such decisions would undermine the right of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism.

The ICC, based in The Hague, was established in 2002 under the Rome Protocol to try individuals accused of war crimes, genocide, killing of civilians and crimes against humanity. The message of the Ethics and Human Rights Tribunal is that it will not allow these criminals to be above legal accountability, to escape punishment for crimes committed by some States. Some countries headed by the United States and Israel, with a black and bloody record opposed the establishment of the court, and later refused to sign the Rome Protocol, and submit to its jurisdiction. The extension of the court’s sovereignty over the Palestinian territories would place hundreds of (Israeli) military and senior officers in the (Israeli) army, facing accountability and the possibility of arrest, and with them, of course, a number of politicians, businessmen and senior corporate managers who are retired officers, in the event that they travel to the signatory countries of the convention. Perhaps this decision will have legal and political dimensions that go far beyond that. On the one hand, this decision will place (the Israeli state) since its establishment under accountability for the massacres against Palestinians and forced mass deportation, which are issues that are not subject to the statute of limitations. On the other hand, the decision recognizes the legal personality of the Palestinian state over the entire land occupied in 1967, including Jerusalem, and therefore the court refuses to recognize the annexation measures that have been or will be undertaken by (Israel) in Jerusalem and other territories.

However, the sad Palestinian, has become accustomed to a narrow and short space of joy, as experience and history have told him that heroic sacrifices paid on the scale of the nation, homeland, did not have results commensurate with their size and inputs, and that victories, if not preserved, nurtured, developed and invested in the field of politics Perceived, knowledgeable, and driven patriotism, they will be blown off by the wind and sold or given up cheaply. Here lies the concern, and it is worth paying attention to the maintenance of this profit. Life is a struggle that accumulates, not negotiations, as the late negotiator Saeb Erekat put it.

The concern about this achievement lies in two issues, the first is international and the second is internal Palestinian: Internationally, Judge Fatuben Souda’s mandate ended after fierce battles between her and the supporters of official crime and heroes of genocide and war crimes. In the past days hostile actors, led by England, this time, and with the support of (Israel) and the United States, were able to install a new public prosecutor to inherit Mrs. Bin Souda, who is the Anglo-Pakistani lawyer Karim Ahmed Khan, and the Hebrew channels rushed to welcome this news, saying that Karim Khan is the best for (Israel), as well as the United States, and since the decision to include the Palestinian territories under the custody of the Court has become a fait accompli, and it is not possible to reverse it, what Karim Khan can do is to is to delay the procedures, or to put obstacles in the way of hearing cases against the (Israeli) and American soldiers, and possibly tampering with evidence, which makes the decision greatly lose its judicial effectiveness.

Palestinians, circles in Ramallah are optimistic about the return of democrats to power in Washington, and the authority talk about optimism about returning to negotiations, as they see that the atmosphere of the new American president is supportive for that. This is an early optimism that is misplaced, and shall have an impact on the activation of the authority, for the cases filed against the (Israeli) military.

In the last days of 2008, (Israel) launched a massive aggression against Gaza, using the dirtiest and deadliest weapons it possessed, and spared the worst of its hatred, bloody and brutality, to the point that it struck the world at the time with astonishment. The aggression caused unprecedented devastation in Gaza in in all its areas, with 1,285 martyrs, 900 civilians, while 14 (Israelis) were killed, 11 of them soldiers. As a result, the United Nations Human Rights Commission formed an investigation committee, headed by Judge Goldstone from South Africa, and the commission was known by his name later. The Commission, was tasked with investigating whether war crimes had been committed in that aggression. Nearly 600 pages, in which the Commission stressed that (Israel) did not hesitate to commit war crimes, before the aggression by besieging Gaza and imposing collective sanctions on its citizens, and during the war in using civilians as human shields, and throwing phosphorous bombs and shells stuffed with nails, with suspicions of using depleted and undepleted uranium, At the time, local and international human rights organizations celebrated the fair report, as well as the friendly circles of Palestine, but the unpleasant surprise was that the PA, through its ambassador in Geneva, requested to withdraw the report and not discuss it. With the appointment of a new US envoy to the Middle East – George Mitchell, PA has decided that the conditions are ripe for a return to the policy of negotiation, and that the presentation of the Goldstone report would strain the atmosphere of that negotiation, which ultimately yielded nothing.

Today, we wonder: Is the Biden administration about to enter us into a new negotiating pattern, and does the new negotiating system need to calm down the atmosphere that has only been soured by the ICC decision? This is what needs vigilance and attention

حقق الفلسطيني في الخامس من شباط إنجازاً لافتاً، بما أعلنته المدعية العامة في محكمة الجنايات الدولية السيدة القاضية فاتوبن سودا، فقد وجدت هذه المحكمة انّ بروتوكول روما الذي تمّ التوقيع عليه عام 2002، الناظم لعملها، يسمح بفرض ولايتها القانونية على الأراضي الفلسطينية التي احتلت في حرب 1967، أيّ غزة والضفة الغربية شاملة القدس الشرقية.

سجل هذا القرار نقطة مهمة لصالح فلسطين في صراعها مع دولة الاحتلال، ومثل حدثاً سعيداً وسط أجواء سياسية لا تبدو طيّبة. هذا وإنْ كان للدبلوماسية الفلسطينية وبعض الجمعيات المحلية دور لا ينكر في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز، إلا أنّ الدور والفضل الأكبر يعودان إلى المدعية العامة، السيدة فاتوبن سودا، التي لطالما وقفت في مواجهة (إسرائيل) في دفاعها عن الفلسطينيين الذين يتعرّضون لعدوانها والولايات المتحدة واتهمتها بارتكاب جرائم حرب في أفغانستان، والغرب عامة، وتعرّضت للهجوم والانتقاد، خاصة من الإدارة الأميركية السابقة التي عرضتها للعقوبات ومنها تجميد الأصول المالية الخاصة بها في المصارف الأميركية ومنعها من دخول الولايات المتحدة، فيما هاجمتها الإدارة الجديدة عبر وزارة الخارجية التي أصدرت بياناً يعبّر عن قلق أميركا من ممارسة المحكمة صلاحياتها على العسكريين (الإسرائيليين)، فيما أضاف نتنياهو قائلاً إنّ المحكمة قد أثبتت أنها هيئة سياسية لا قضائية، وإنّ قرارات كهذه من شأنها أن تقوّض حق الديمقراطيات في الدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة الإرهاب.

أنشئت محكمة الجنايات الدولية عام 2002 بموجب بروتوكول روما، واتخذت من لاهاي في هولندا مقراً لها، وجعلت من مهماتها محاكمة الأفراد المتهمين بارتكاب جرائم حرب، وجرائم الإبادة الجماعية وقتل المدنيين، والجرائم ضدّ الإنسانية، فرسالة المحكمة الأخلاقية والحقوقية أنها لن تسمح لأولئك المجرمين من أن يكونوا فوق المساءلة القانونيّة، وأن يفلتوا من العقوبة على ما اقترفت أيديهم من جرائم، عارضت بعض الدول ذات السجل الدمويّ والأسود إنشاء المحكمة، ولاحقاً رفضت التوقيع على بروتوكول روما والانضمام لها والخضوع لولايتها، وعلى رأس تلك الدول الولايات المتحدة و(إسرائيل). من شأن بسط سيادة المحكمة على الأراضي الفلسطينية، أن يضع المئات من العسكريين (الإسرائيليين) وكبار الضباط في الجيش (الإسرائيلي)، أمام المساءلة وإمكانيّة الاعتقال، ومعهم بالطبع عدد من السياسيين ورجال الأعمال وكبار مدراء الشركات من الضباط المتقاعدين، وذلك في حال سفرهم للدول الموقعة على الاتفاقية، ولعلّ هذا القرار أن يكون له أبعاده الحقوقية والسياسية التي تتجاوز ذلك بكثير فمن جانب، سيضع هذا القرار (الدولة الإسرائيلية) منذ قيامها تحت المساءلة لما ارتكبت من مجازر بحق الفلسطينيين وترحيل جماعي قسري، وهي مسائل لا تسقط بالتقادم، ومن جانب آخر، فإنّ القرار يعترف بالشخصية القانونية للدولة الفلسطينية على كامل الأرض التي احتلت عام 1967، بما فيها القدس وبالتالي فإنّ المحكمة ترفض الاعتراف بإجراءات الضمّ التي قامت أو ستقوم بها (إسرائيل) في القدس وغيرها من الأراضي. لكن الفلسطيني الحزين، قد اعتاد على أن تكون فسحة فرحه ضيقة وقصيرة، فالتجربة والتاريخ قد أخبراه أنّ البطولات والتضحيات على جسامتها، التي سفحت على مذبح الوطن، لم تأت نتائجها متناسبة مع حجمها ومدخلاتها، وأن الانتصارات إنْ لم يتمّ صونها ورعايتها وتطويرها واستثمارها في حقل السياسة الوطنية المدركة والعارفة والسائرة نحو الهدف، فإنها ستذروها الريح وتباع أو يتمّ التنازل عنها بثمن بخس، وهنا يكمن القلق، ويجدر الانتباه لصيانة هذا الربح. فالحياة هي نضال يتراكم لا مفاوضات، حسب تعبير المفاوض الراحل صائب عريقات. يكمن القلق على هذا الإنجاز في مسألتين الأولى دولية والثانية فلسطينية داخلية: دولياً انتهت ولاية السيدة القاضية فاتوبن سودا، بعد معارك ضارية بينها وبين أنصار الجريمة الرسمية وأبطال الإبادة وجرائم الحرب، استطاعت في الأيام الماضية الجهات المعادية وعلى رأسها إنجلترا هذه المرة، وبدعم من (إسرائيل) والولايات المتحدة، من تنصيب مدّعٍ عام جديد يرث السيدة بن سودا في المنصب وهو المحامي الانجلو – باكستاني كريم أحمد خان، وسارعت القنوات العبرية إلى الاهتمام والترحيب بهذا الخبر قائلة إنّ كريم خان هو الأفضل لـ (إسرائيل)، وكذلك الولايات المتحدة، وبما أنّ قرار شمول الأراضي الفلسطينية تحت وصاية المحكمة قد أصبح أمراً واقعاً، ومن غير الوارد الرجوع عنه، فإنّ الذي يستطيع أن يفعله كريم خان هو المماطلة في الإجراءات، أو وضع العراقيل أمام النظر في القضايا المرفوعة ضدّ العساكر (الإسرائيليين) والأميركان، وربما التلاعب بالأدلة، مما يفقد القرار كثيراً من فاعليته القضائية.

فلسطينياً، تتفاءل أوساط رام الله بعودة الديمقراطيين للحكم في واشنطن، ويتحدث أهل السلطة عن تفاؤلهم بالعودة للتفاوض حيث يرون أنّ أجواء الرئيس الأميركي الجديد داعمة لذلك، وفي ذلك تفاؤل مبكر في غير محله، الخشية أن يكون لذلك أثر على تفعيل السلطة، للدعاوى المرفوعة ضدّ العسكريين (الإسرائيليين)، وللتذكير، ففي الأيام الأخيرة من عام 2008، شنّت (إسرائيل) عدواناً واسعاً على غزة، استعملت فيه أقذر وأفتك ما لديها من سلاح، ونفّست عن أبشع ما تضمره من حقد ودموية ووحشية، لدرجة أصابت العالم في حينها بالذهول، سبّب العدوان دماراً غير مسبوق أصاب غزة في جميع مناحيها، مع 1285 شهيداً، 900 من المدنيين، فيما قتل 14 (إسرائيلياً)، 11 منهم عسكريون، اثر ذلك شكلت لجنة حقوق الإنسان التابعة للأمم المتحدة لجنة تحقيق، برئاسة القاضي غولدستون من جنوب أفريقيا، وقد عرفت اللجنة باسمه في ما بعد، كانت المهمة الموكلة إليها التحقيق في ما إذا ارتكبت جرائم حرب في ذلك العدوان، عملت اللجنة باجتهاد وتابعت أدق التفاصيل، استمعت للشهود، فأحصت الأدلة والبيّنات، ثم أصدرت تقريرها من قرابة 600 صفحة، أكدت فيه أنّ (إسرائيل) لم تتورّع عن ارتكاب جرائم حرب، قبل العدوان بحصارها لغزة وفرضها عقوبات جماعية على مواطنيها، وأثناء الحرب في استخدامها المدنيين كدروع بشرية، وإلقائها القنابل الفوسفورية والقذائف المحشوة بالمسامير، مع شكوك باستخدامها اليورانيوم المنضّب وغير المنضّب، احتفلت في حينه منظمات حقوق الإنسان المحلية والدولية بالتقرير المنصف، كذلك الأوساط الصديقة لفلسطين، ولكن المفاجأة غير السارة كانت بأن طلبت السلطة الفلسطينية عبر سفيرها في جنيف بسحب التقرير وعدم مناقشته، وقيل في ذرائع السلطة ما قيل مما لا أودّ ذكره باستثناء ما قيل بعد فترة من الزمن، بأنّ السلطة قد ارتأت في تعيين مبعوث أميركي جديد للشرق الأوسط – جورج ميتشل، أنّ الظروف مواتية للعودة للسياسة الراسخة، سياسة التفاوض، وأنّ طرح تقرير غولدستون من شأنه توتير أجواء ذلك التفاوض، الذي لم يسفر عن شيء في نهاية الأمر. نتساءل اليوم: هل إدارة بايدن في صدد إدخالنا في نسق تفاوضيّ جديد، وهل يحتاج النسق التفاوضيّ الجديد إلى تهدئة الأجواء التي لم يوترها إلا قرار محكمة الجنايات الدولية؟ هذا ما يحتاج إلى اليقظة والانتباه…

