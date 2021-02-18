The Post-American World; Crooke, Escobar, Blumenthal and Marandi lay it all out

February 17, 2021
Thirty years ago, the United States dominated the world politically, economically, and scientifically. But today?
Watch this in-depth discussion with distinguished guests:
Alastair Crooke – Former British Diplomat, the Founder, and Director of the Conflicts Form
Pepe Escobar – Brazilian Political Analyst and Author
Max Blumenthal – American Journalist and Author from Grayzone
Chaired by Dr. Mohammad Marandi – Professor at University of Tehran
