Will the US-Turkish conflict explode from Erbil? هل ينفجر الصراع الأميركيّ – التركيّ انطلاقاً من أربيل؟

Dr. Wafiq Ibrahim

Kurdistan is a red American line that divides Iraq into sects and nationalities.

Here, the Americans wanted to establish their movement in the Syrian-Iraqi axis, which constitutes a link between the Arabian Peninsula, the Levant, Iran and Turkey. They had what they wanted to push the Iraqis towards a separation between north, center and south while supporting the formation of highly contradictory party mechanisms linked to the Americans, Saudis, Kurds, Israelis and Emiratis, until the regions of Iraq became the scene of regional interventions of all kinds, which produced a large and strong entity allied with Iran that holds almost all political power in exchange for Cantons enjoy the support of the Americans, Saudis and Emiratis, with the exception of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region at the level of geopolitics, military and economic, which is supported by the United States, the Gulf and Israel.

There is, then, an American-Turkish conflict over Erbil, the direct cause of which is the killing of 11 Turkish soldiers who were kidnapped by Kurdish gunmen and killed, but the main reason is that Turkey does not accept a Kurdish state at its border swaying some 15 million Turkish Kurds waiting for a small chance to seek independence from the Turks. Likewise, neighboring Iran, which in turn, fears an uprising of about 6 million Iranian Kurds on its soil.

Turkey, then, received the Kurdish slap and did not respond to the violent Turkish way and the violent Turkish way, and was satisfied with statements accompanied by stray bullets that may have hit some passers-by. As for the reason for this Turkish prudence, it is the new US President Biden, who has not presented his Middle Eastern plan yet. What everyone, except Hezbollah, is forced to wait. This is what Turkey has done, awaiting a new opportunity to attack the Kurds in Erbil and the entirety of Kurdistan.

Therefore, Kurdistan is in the stage of waiting for quadriplegic conflicts between Iran, Turkey and America with some Israeli and Gulf intruders. But how long can Iran and Turkey wait while the Kurds daily support their positions in Kurdistan, confiscate the region’s oil, take Israeli weapons and UAE and Saudi funds, and prepare Syrian and Turkish Kurds for nearby missions. As for Iran’s Kurds, Barzani does not approach them “now” because they are not “ready”.

Suffice it to indicate here that the Iranians and the Kurds are cousins ​​who have almost one language and both and the Germans as one race, as Hitler used to say.

The struggle over Kurdistan is therefore an American-Turkish-Iranian one in which Israeli and Gulf elements are intertwined, but it is currently afflicted with a stalemate in connection with the stalemate in Biden’s policies, the latter is still in the process of preparing for his global policies, including Kurdistan of course. However, this Turkish-Iranian patience cannot wait for long, and with it also the State of Iraq, which sees opportunities for a movement in the rebellious Kurdistan region with the aim of weakening it or stirring up differences between its components.

Will the situation explode there? This explosion may take the form of Iranian-Turkish conflicts with the Kurds in the form of sporadic clashes in most areas of the region. Will the Americans allow this? Will the Israelis and the Gulf remain silent, and leave the situation on its own?

The truth is that the stakeholders in restoring Kurdistan to mother Iraq are the Iraqis, along with the Iranians, and the third of them are the Turks. However, the Americans consider the Kurdish issue an essential part of their movement in the region and a way to drain the power of Iraq. They also see that the Kurds in Syria are a natural extension of the Iraqi Kurds and a means to weaken and fragment Syria. Therefore, there is an American contradiction with Iran, Turkey and the Iraqi state, how can this contradiction be controlled?

There is no doubt that President Biden is exploring the best means for more investment in the Kurds, based on their proximity to Iran, Turkey and the State of Iraq from the middle side. Therefore, experts expect that the conflict over Kurdistan between the Turkish-Iranian-American triangle is going to escalate, and it seems that the State of Iraq will not remain silent on this issue and believe that it can mobilize groups loyal to the state that play a positive role in this regard.

The Iraqis believe that the intensification of the Russian role in eastern Syria would enhance the Syrian role in Iraq and the east of the Euphrates, pushing towards the establishment of a Syrian-Iraqi alliance capable of playing a broad regional role, but the problem is that the Americans will not accept this matter because it affects dairy cow in the Arabian Peninsula from Qatar to Saudi Arabia. Therefore, there is a violent conflict project that is still latent between Iran, Turkey, America and Iraq, but its conditions and circumstances are present.

It is believed that the retreat of Americans in the eastern Euphrates is the main factor that encourages Iraq, Iran and Turkey to end the Kurdistan region with a knockout blow, thus restoring Iraq’s fleeing territory, turkey’s retreat from the Kurdish threat, and Iran’s silence as its usual.

There is a Turkish problem that makes Erdogan not dare in this matter, which is that Turkey has been deploying huge forces in the vicinity of Cyprus, Greece, the Mediterranean and Libya, and it has forces in Yemen operating under the name of the Brotherhood Reform Party. This makes them think a lot before taking any step in Iraqi Kurdistan. It may need a major change in US policy in order to dare to penetrate Kurdistan, even though it exists in many of these areas for security reasons or to preempt terrorism.

Kurdistan, then, is a land of deep conflict, and its fate will determine the new trends that the Biden administration is drawing on in the framework of determining its movement in the world.

Kurdistan, then, is the land of deep conflicts and Erbil is like it. There is a political oil conflict on them, and the fate of these areas determines the new trends that the Biden administration is drawing in determining its movement in the world.

The question here is that America is drawing up its global project, is Russia unable to do so?

The battle for the east of the Euphrates is crucial in this way, and it seems that the victor is the one who is taking over the battle of Kurdistan in conjunction with the Iranians and Turks.

د. وفيق إبراهيم

كردستان خط أميركيّ أحمر يشكل الخط الذي يقسم العراق الى طوائف وقوميات. هنا أراد الأميركيون تأسيس حركتهم في المحور السوري العراقي بما تشكله من ربط بين جزيرة العرب وبلاد الشام وإيران وتركيا. وكان لهم ما أرادوا من دفع العراقيين نحو الانفصال بين شمال ووسط وجنوب مع دعم تشكيل آليات حزبية شديدة التناقض مرتبطة بالأميركيين والسعوديين والأكراد والإسرائيليين والإماراتيين حتى باتت مناطق العراق مسرحاً للتدخلات الإقليمية من كل الأنواع ما أنتج كياناً كبيراً وقوياً متحالفاً مع إيران يمسك تقريباً بمعظم السلطة السياسية مقابل كانتونات سياسية تحظى بتأييد الأميركيين والسعوديين والإماراتيين، وذلك باستثناء اقليم كردستان شبه المستقل على مستوى الجغرافيا السياسية والعسكرية والاقتصادية والمدعوم أميركياً وخليجياً وإسرائيلياً.

هناك اذاً صراع أميركي – تركي حول أربيل سببه المباشر مقتل 11 جندياً تركياً اختطفهم مسلحون أكراد وقضوا عليهم، اما السبب الأساسي فهو أن تركيا لا تقبل بدولة كردية عند حدودها تحرّك نحو 15 مليون كردي تركي ينتظرون فرصة صغيرة لطلب الاستقلال عن الأتراك. وكذلك إيران المجاورة التي تخشى بدورها من انتفاضة نحو 6 ملايين كردي إيراني على أراضيها.

تركيا اذاً في قلب معمعة أربيل، تلقت الصفعة الكردية ولم تجب على الطريقة التركيّة العنيفة واكتفت بتصريحات مترافقة مع طلقات نارية طائشة ربما أصابت بعض المارة. اما سبب هذا التعقل التركي فهو الرئيس الأميركي الجديد بايدن الذي لم يعرض خطته الشرق أوسطية بعد. ما يفرض على الجميع باستثناء حزب الله انتظاره. وهذا ما فعلته تركيا التي تتحيّن فرصة جديدة للانقضاض على الأكراد في أربيل ومجمل كردستان.

كردستان اذاً في مرحلة انتظار صراعات رباعية بين إيران وتركيا وأميركا مع بعض المتطفلين الإسرائيليين والخليجيين. انما الى متى بوسع إيران وتركيا الانتظار فيما يدعم الأكراد يومياً مواقعهم في كردستان ويصادرون نفوط المنطقة ويتجهّزون بالسلاح الإسرائيلي وأموال الإمارات والسعودية ويعملون على تحضير أكراد سورية وتركيا لمهام قريبة.أما أكراد إيران فلا يقترب منهم البرزاني «حالياً» لأنهم ليسوا «حاضرين».

تكفي الإشارة هنا الى ان الإيرانيين والأكراد هم اولاد عمومة لديهم تقريباً لغة واحدة ويجمعهم بالألمان عرق واحد، كما كان يقول هتلر.

الصراع على كردستان هو اذاً أميركي – تركي – إيراني تتداخل فيه عناصر إسرائيلية وخليجية، لكنه مصاب حالياً بجمود ارتباطاً بالجمود الذي يعتري سياسات بايدن، فهذا الاخير لا يزال في طور التحضير لسياساته العالمية بما يشمل كردستان بالطبع. لكن هذا الصبر التركي – الإيراني لا يستطيع ان ينتظر طويلاً ومعه ايضاً دولة العراق التي ترى ان الفرص متوفرة لحركة ما في الإقليم الكردستاني المتمرد بهدف إضعافه او إثارة خلافات بين مكوناته.

فهل ينفجر الوضع هناك؟ هذا الانفجار قد يرتدي شكل صراعات إيرانية تركية مع الاكراد على شكل اشتباكات متقطعة في معظم نواحي الإقليم. فهل يسمح الأميركيون بهذا المدى؟ وهل يصمت الاسرائيليون والخليجيون بدورهم ويتركون الوضع على غاربه.

الحقيقة أن أصحاب المصلحة باستعادة كردستان الى العراق الأم هم العراقيون ومعهم الإيرانيون وثالثهم الأتراك. إلا أن الأميركيين يعتبرون الموضوع الكردي جزءاً اساسياً من حركتهم في الاقليم وطريقة لاستنزاف قوة العراق. كما يرون أن الأكراد في سورية امتداد طبيعي للأكراد العراقيين ووسيلة لإضعاف سورية وتفتيتها. هناك اذاً تناقض أميركي مع إيران وتركيا والدولة العراقيّة، فكيف يمكن ضبط هذا التناقض؟

لا شك في أن الرئيس بايدن عاكف على البحث أفضل الوسائل لمزيد من الاستثمار بالأكراد انطلاقاً من مجاورتهم لإيران وتركيا ودولة العراق من جهة الوسط، فهم تقريباً يشكلون الفئة الوحيدة القابلة للاستثمار الأميركي من دون أي ممانعة. لذلك يتوقع الخبراء أن الصراع على كردستان بين المثلث التركي الإيراني الأميركي ذاهب الى تصاعد ويبدو أن دولة العراق لن تبقى صامتة على هذا الموضوع وتعتقد أن بإمكانها تحريك مجموعات موالية للدولة تؤدي دوراً إيجابياً في هذا الصدد.

ويرى العراقيون أن اشتداد الدور الروسي في شرق سورية من شأنه تعزيز الدور السوري في العراق وشرق الفرات دافعاً نحو تأسيس حلف سوري – عراقي قادر على أداء دور إقليمي واسع، لكن المشكلة هي أن الأميركيين لن يقبلوا بهذا الأمر لأنه يصيب بقرتهم الحلوب في جزيرة العرب من قطر الى السعودية.

هناك اذاً مشروع صراع عنيف لا يزال كامناً بين إيران وتركيا وأميركا والعراق لكن شروطه وظروفه موجودة.

المعتقد في هذا المضمار أن تراجع الأميركيين في شرق الفرات هو العامل الأساسي الذي يشجع العراق وإيران وتركيا على إنهاء إقليم كردستان بضربة قاضية فيستعيد العراق بذلك إقليمه الفار وتستكين تركيا من الخطر الكردي وتصمت إيران كجاري عادتها.

هناك مشكلة تركية تجعل أردوغان لا يتجرأ على هذا الأمر وهي أن تركيا تنشر قوات ضخمة في محيط قبرص واليونان والبحر المتوسط وليبيا ولديها قوات في اليمن تعمل تحت مسمّى حزب الإصلاح الاخواني. وهذا يجعلها تفكر كثيراً قبل الإقدام على أي خطوة في كردستان العراق. قد تحتاج لتغيير كبير في السياسة الأميركية حتى تتجرأ على اختراق كردستان على الرغم من انها موجودة في الكثير من هذه المناطق بدواعٍ أمنية او لإجهاض الارهاب.

كردستان اذاً ارض صراعات عميقة وأربيل مثلها. فهناك صراع نفطي سياسي عليهما ويحدد مصير هذه المناطق الاتجاهات الجديدة التي تقبع إدارة بايدن على رسمها في إطار تحديد حركتها في العالم.

السؤال هنا هو أن اميركا ترسم مشروعها العالمي، فهل تعجز روسيا عن ذلك؟

غن معركة شرق الفرات حاسمة في هذا المنوال ويبدو أن المنتصر فيها هو الذي يتولى معركة كردستان بالاشتراك مع الإيرانيين والأتراك.

