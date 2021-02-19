After neutrality: internationalization … another controversial file in Lebanon! What is the solution? بعد الحياد: التدويل ملف خلافيّ آخر في لبنان فما الحلّ؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Brigadier General Dr. Amin Mohammed Hatit

As if Lebanon was short of additional controversial files, so the internationalization of the Lebanese crisis came to fill in the presentation of this deficiency, and to create additional divergence between the Lebanese parties and to increase the vertical division around dangerous paths that may raise the entire Lebanese fate, and bring us back to the first point of disagreement over identity and the entity itself as well as the political tracks. Addressing Lebanon’s fate with its general and superficial proposals, which may sometimes amount to lightness, is totally incompatible with the eagerness of Lebanese groups that have fought to defend Lebanon’s territory when they were occupied or when faced with the enemy’s attempt to reoccupy them. If anyone who wants to put forward internationalization has specific ideas to get Lebanon out of the crisis in which it is mired, let him put his detailed draft and guarantee the topics for which he wants to get an answer, and then indicate whether these topics need an external will, an external decision or an international will to impose them.

On the issue of neutrality, for example, we previously explained how closely the issue is related to the external will, and that neutrality in the first place cannot be established in a country unless it is accepted by the close surroundings first and the international system in general, otherwise it will not be of any use, and we showed that Lebanon in its and location and current reality is between a friendly sister state, and an enemy entity that usurps the land of Palestine that covets Lebanon and produces anxiety and worries for him, in light of this situation, it is impossible to be neutral if the two countries do not accept, an acceptance that cannot be requested or obtained before addressing all Lebanese dangers, concerns and concerns related to the sister state and the enemy entity, which is out of reach, circumstance and possibility, even impossible.

If we transcend the issue of neutrality, which is sterile in itself and illogical in its circumstance, because it is uprooting the Lebanon’s emotional connection with the interests of its brothers and brothers and making Lebanon move in an orbit outside of itself, even outside the regional and international belonging, races, religions and geographies. If we go beyond that, we will be surprised by the presentation of something far worse, which is internationalization, and placing Lebanon under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, which means bypassing the Lebanese decision and conducting it with the stick and the international force. Here we ask, is this what they wants from the introduction of Chapter VII or internationalization? What is the meaning of internationalization in the first place and as a goal?

Is it intended to call abroad to review resolution 318 /1920, under which the French High Commissioner established Greater Lebanon a century ago? In other words, will the intended internationalization be a request for France and Britain its partner in Sykes-Picot, and the perpetrator of the crime of giving Palestine to the Jews to establish a state for them under the name “Israel”? Will the required internationalization be summoning these colonial countries to review the Lebanese entity and allocating Palestinian refugees and displaced Syrians with with some of its land to solve the problem of “Israel”?

Or will internationalization be an International Trusteeship of the United States this time leading to America’s extradition of the decision to review Lebanon’s border with occupied Palestine by land and sea? That is, to draw a new land border other than the one drawn by the “Pollet NewKamp” agreement, which Trump dropped from his map attached to his vision of peace, as denied by Frederick Hoff himself (delegate – American mediator) falsely claiming that Lebanon has no land border with Palestine and therefore dropped the map attached to Decree 6433 / 2011? Or is it intended to impose a maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine that contradicts Lebanon’s rights in its economic zone, as proposed by Frederic Hoff himself and gave Israel an area more than 1790 km 2 (360+1430) of Lebanon’s maritime area?

Or is it that the demands of internationalization want to strip Lebanon of its power by which it liberated the land and established the equation of effective strategic deterrence, that paralyzed “Israeli” aggression and imposed the equation of “tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye” and military objective with the equivalent military objective whatever its location and nature? Does the owner of the idea of ​​internationalization want to summon foreign armies to implement what Israel has been unable to confront the resistance weapon?

In 2007, 14 years from now, and in the face of the impasse of governance in Lebanon, Mr. Hassan Nasrallah called for a Lebanese national conference, which he called a “cold-blooded constituent conference” to develop national solutions to what stands in the way of the Lebanese path in governance, politics, administration, security and defense. Then, today, some of those who rejected the idea of the Constituent Conference and the National Conference on Lebanon’s internal issues applaud those who put forward the idea of internationalization despite its implications or what may include an implicit abdication of sovereignty, an independent national decision or the independence of Lebanon, a recognition of the shortcomings or lack of political majority, and the need for external guardianship that is exercised in the form of mandate or colonization and imposes its decision on Lebanon and the Lebanese and market the country and its people with the stick of foreign interests.

These disadvantages and risks are not removed by some of the explanations that have been attached, because to say that Taif agreement was international, or that the international resolutions issued by the Security Council is internationalization, is an inaccurate approach so as not to say more, in Taif it was a Saudi hosting and external assistance to the Lebanese deputies who agreed on an improved version of the government they included in a document they called the “Document of National Accord”, Taif agreement was not an external decision imposed on Lebanon by any chapter of the UN Charter. International resolutions are resolutions that mean Lebanon’s relationship with an external party, which is incompatible with what is raised here.

The Lebanese situation has become dangerous, which imposes caution and accuracy in dealing with it, and it is not permissible at all to entertain or waste effort or time with proposals whose owners do not realize its dangers, and they provoke suspicion, confusion and misbelief, and therefore we say who had a draft solution should presents it for discussion in a sincere national dialogue, and to avoid excitement that generate doubts, and separation. And if the hidden goals of all these platform proposals are to reach what America and “Israel” want in stripping Lebanon of its real and effective sources of power and confiscating its rights, then, from now we say that those who have shed blood for these things will not be spared it in the future in order to protect Lebanon’s national gains, its sovereign rights and its real historical affiliation, and then to remember something inevitable, which is that the world today is busy with its worries about us.

العميد د. أمين محمد حطيط

كأنّ لبنان كانت تنقصه ملفات خلافيّة إضافيّة فجاء مَن طرح التدويل للأزمة اللبنانية ليسدّ بطرحه هذا النقص، ويحدث تباعداً إضافياً بين الأطراف اللبنانيّة ويزيد في الانقسام العموديّ حول مسارات خطرة قد تطرح المصير اللبناني برمّته، ويعيدنا إلى نقطة الخلاف الأولى على الهوية والكيان بذاته فضلاً عن المسارات السياسيّة والمصيرية الأخرى. فتناول مصير لبنان بطروحات فيها من العمومية والسطحية ما قد يصل إلى الخفة أحياناً هو أمر لا يتناسب مطلقاً مع حرص فئات لبنانية امتشقت السلاح للدفاع عن أرض لبنان عندما احتُلت أو عندما واجهت محاولة العدو لاحتلالها مجدّداً. وإذا كان لدى من يريد طرح التدويل أفكاراً محدّدة لإخراج لبنان من الأزمة التي يتخبّط فيها فليقم بوضع مشروعه التفصيلي ويضمّنه المواضيع التي يريد أن يحصل على إجابة لها، ثم يبيّن إن كانت هذه المواضيع بحاجة لإرادة أو قرار خارجي أو إرادة دولية لفرضها.

ففي موضوع الحياد مثلاً، بيّنا سابقاً كم أنّ الموضوع وثيق الصلة بالإرادة الخارجية، وأنّ الحياد أصلاً لا يمكن أن يرسى في دولة ما لم يكن قبول به من المحيط اللصيق أولاً والمنظومة الدولية عامة وإلا لا تكون له أيّة جدوى، وبيّنا أنّ لبنان في واقعه الحالي وموقعه الجغرافي بين دولة شقيقة صديقة شريكة له في الهموم، وكيان عدو مغتصب لأرض فلسطين يطمع بلبنان وينتج له القلق والهموم، في ظلّ هذا الوضع يستحيل أن يكون محايداً إنْ لم تقبل الدولتان وهو قبول لا يمكن أن يطلب أو يحصل عليه قبل معالجة كلّ الأخطار والقلق والهموم اللبنانية ذات الصلة بالدولة الشقيقة والكيان العدو وهو أمر بعيد المنال ظرفاً وإمكانية حاضراً حتى الاستحالة.

فإذا تجاوزنا أو طوينا موضوع الحياد، الطرح العقيم في ذاته وغير المنطقي في ظرفه، لأنه يجتثّ قنوات ارتباط لبنان الشعوري بمصالح أشقائه وإخوانه ويجعل لبنان يتحرّك في مدار خارج ذاته لا بل خارج الانتماء الإقليمي والدولي أعراقاً وأدياناً وجغرافيّة، إذا تجاوزنا ذلك فإننا نفاجأ بطرح أمرّ وأدهى هو التدويل ووضع لبنان تحت الفصل السابع من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة أيّ تجاوز القرار اللبناني وتسييره بالعصا والقوة الدولية. وهنا نسأل هل هذا ما يريده من طرح الفصل السابع أو التدويل؟ وماذا يُراد من التدويل أصلاً وهدفاً؟

هل يُراد استدعاء الخارج لمراجعة القرار 318 / 1920 الذي بموجبه أنشأ المفوض السامي الفرنسي لبنان الكبير منذ نيّف وقرن من الزمن؟ أيّ هل التدويل المقصود سيكون بمثابة طلب لفرنسا وخلفها بريطانيا شريكتها في سايكس بيكو، ومرتكبة جريمة إعطاء فلسطين لليهود لإقامة دولة لهم تحت اسم «إسرائيل»، فهل التدويل المطلوب سيكون استدعاء هذه الدول الاستعمارية لمراجعة الكيان اللبناني وتخصيص اللاجئين الفلسطينيين والنازحين السوريين بشيء من أرضه لحلّ مشكلة «إسرائيل»؟

أم هل التدويل سيكون وصاية دولية أميركية هذه المرة تفضي إلى تسليم أميركا قرار مراجعة الحدود اللبنانية مع فلسطين المحتلة براً وبحراً؟ أيّ لرسم حدود برية جديدة غير تلك التي رسمتها اتفاقية «بوليه نيوكمب» والتي أسقطها ترامب من خريطته المرفقة برؤيته للسلام، كما أنكرها فريدريك هوف ذاته (المندوب – الوسيط الأميركي) مدّعياً كذباً وتزويراً بأن ليس للبنان حدود برية مع فلسطين ولذا أسقطتها الخريطة المرفقة بالمرسوم 6433 / 2011؟ أو يُراد فرض حدود بحرية بين لبنان وفلسطين المحتلة تناقض حقوق لبنان في منطقته الاقتصادية كما اقترح الأميركي فريدريك هوف ذاته وأهدى بموجبه «إسرائيل» مساحة تتجاوز 1790 كلم 2 (360+1430) من مساحة لبنان البحرية؟

أم أنّ المطالِب بالتدويل يريد تجريد لبنان من أحد فروع قوته التي بها حرّر الأرض وبها أقام معادلة الردع الاستراتيجي الفاعل فحمى لبنان وشلّ اليد «الإسرائيلية» عن الاعتداء عليه وفرض على «إسرائيل» معادلة «السنّ بالسنّ والعين بالعين…» والهدف العسكري بالهدف العسكري المكافئ له أيّاً يكن مكانه وطبيعته؟ هل صاحب فكرة التدويل يريد استدعاء الجيوش الأجنبية لتنفيذ ما عجزت عنه «إسرائيل» في مواجهة سلاح المقاومة؟

كثيرة هي الشكوك والظنون التي تُثار أو تثور في الذهن عندما تطرح فكرة التدويل، فهل من يطرحها يدرك ذلك؟ أم أنّ «عاطفته الجامحة المدّعاة بأنها عمل من أجل لبنان» حجبت عنه الرؤية السليمة وجعلته من غير قصد يعمل لتقريب أجَل لبنان وإنهائه من غير أن يدري؟

في العام 2007 أيّ قبل 14 عاماً من الآن ووقوفاً عند مأزق الحكم في لبنان دعا السيد حسن نصرالله إلى مؤتمر وطني لبناني أسماه «مؤتمراً تأسيسياً يُنظم على البارد» لبلورة حلول وطنية لما يعترض المسار اللبناني في الحكم والسياسة والإدارة والأمن والدفاع، وبدل أن تلاقيه العقول بالحجة والقلوب بالثقة، كان العكس تماماً وكان الرفض الحادّ الذي لا مبرّر له سوى الخبث والعدائية الغرائزية، ثم تجد اليوم بعضاً ممن رفض فكرة المؤتمر التأسيسي والمؤتمر الوطني حول مسائل لبنان الداخلية يصفقون لمن يطرح فكرة التدويل رغم ما تنطوي عليه أو بما قد تتضمّن من تنازل ضمني عن السيادة والقرار الوطني المستقلّ أو استقلال لبنان وإقرار بالقصور أو عدم بلوغ سنّ الرشد السياسي وإظهار الحاجة إلى وصاية خارجية تمارس بشكل انتداب أو استعمار وتفرض قرارها على لبنان واللبنانيين وتسوق البلد وشعبه بعصا المصالح الأجنبية.

انّ هذه المساوئ والمخاطر لا يزيلها بعض ما استلحق من شروحات، فالقول بأنّ الطائف كان تدويلاً، أو أنّ القرارات الدولية الصادرة عن مجلس الأمن هي تدويل، هو مقاربة غير دقيقة حتى لا نقول أكثر، ففي الطائف كانت استضافة سعودية ومساعدة خارجية للنواب اللبنانيين الذي توافقوا على صيغة مطوّرة للحكم أدرجوها في وثيقة أسموها «وثيقة الوفاق الوطني» ولم يكن الطائف قراراً خارجياً فرض على لبنان بأيّ فصل من فصول ميثاق الأمم المتحدة (إلا إذا كان النواب باعوا القرار أو أكرهوا عليه، وهذا ما ينكره جميع من كان في الطائف). أما القرارات الدولية فهي قرارات تعني علاقة لبنان بطرف خارجي الأمر غير المتوافق مع ما يُطرح في المسألة هنا.

إنّ الوضع اللبناني بات من الخطورة ما يفرض الحذر والدقة في التعاطي معه، ولا يجوز مطلقاً التسلي أو هدر الجهد أو الوقت بطروحات لا يدرك أصحابها مخاطرها كما أنهم يستثيرون فيها الشبهة والالتباس وسوء الظنون لأنها طروحات حمّالة أوجه، وعليه نقول من كان لديه مشروع حلّ للأزمة اللبنانية التي نقرّ جميعاً بوجودها لا بل بملامستها درجة شبه الاستعصاء، نقول من كان لديه مشروع حلّ فليدرج مشروعه ووسائل اعتماده في مخطوطة يعرضها للنقاش والحوار الوطني الصادق الهادف، وليتجنّب الإثارة وتوليد الشكوك التي لا تزيد الوضع إلا تباعداً أو تفسّخاً. وإذا كانت الأهداف الخفية من كلّ هذه الطروحات المنبرية الوصول إلى ما تريده أميركا و»إسرائيل» من تجريد لبنان من مصادر قوّته الحقيقية والفعّالة ومصادرة حقوقه، فإننا من الآن نقول إنّ من قدّم الدماء في سبيل تلك الأمور لن يبخل مستقبلاً من أجل حماية مكتسبات لبنان الوطنية وحقوقه السيادية وانتمائه الحقيقي التاريخي، ثم ليتذكر أمراً لا بدّ منه وهو أنّ العالم اليوم مشغول بهمومه عنا فلننشغل نحن بهمومنا ولا نطرحها على الآخرين.

