Political commentary in the time of resistance: «Israel» in the position of defense not at the site of the attack…التعليق السياسي في زمن المقاومة : «إسرائيل» في موقع الدفاع لا في موقع الهجوم

**English Machine translation Please scroll down for the Arabic original version **

Political commentary in the time of resistance: «Israel» in the position of defense not at the site of the attack…

Dr. Adnan Mansour

Despite all the statements, warnings, threats of war, which are launched from time to time by “Israeli” political and military leaders against Lebanon and its resistance, despite the war games and provocations, fortifications, iron domes, and the continued aggressive violations of Lebanese sovereignty by land and by sea and air, a reality that cannot be ignored, surrounding the Zionist entity, makes it handcuffed to any future adventure to launch a large-scale aggression against Lebanon, particularly the resistance in it, for many reasons that it cannot stop there, or ignore its repercussions.

For decades since the Zionist entity occupied Palestine in 1948, Israel has been the initiator of any aggression against Arab states, bearing in mind strong support from the West, particularly the United States, which provides it with the means and political cover, and international support during and after the war. This is how Israel has been launching aggression after aggression, since 1955 on the Gaza Strip, 1956 against Egypt during the triple aggression against it, the June 1967 war, the aggression against Beirut International Airport in 1968 and the bombing of civilian aircraft there. The aggression that resulted in the invasion of Lebanese territory in 1982, the aggression of the “Grapes of Wrath” in 1996 and the bombing of power plants in 1999 reached the height of the attacks, which was the large-scale destructive war waged by the enemy against Lebanon in 2006.

“Israel” in its wars always felt its qualitative military superiority, which puts it every time in the position of attack, where it is fighting its wars, moving its battles out of the occupied Palestinian territories, bombing, striking, controlling the territories and making the occupation a fait accompli, reinforced by the support and partiality of the West, without regard to the law and the international community, and the relevant UN resolutions.

A new phase began with the early 1980s, establishing strong equations that began to fluctuate later, the balances, standards, and military standards that prevailed for a period of time, which were permanently in the interest of the enemy.

For the first time, Israel found itself, and its political and military leaders, that they are facing a new situation, and in front of a resistance that is difficult to contain, break or defeat, given the strength it enjoys, the deep belief in its cause and mission, and its diligence in defending the land and people. Resistance imbued with a well-established doctrine, high spirits, reinforced, fortified by thousands of fighters and martyrs hungry to face the occupying aggressors.

The resistance to the widespread “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon in 2006 constituted a milestone and a major strategic turning point in the history of the Arab “Israeli” conflict, as it defeated the “Israeli” army, without achieving its goals to eliminate the resistance, and without allowing its ally the United States create a “New Middle East”. The positions and objectives inside the “Israeli” were bombed for the first time since the establishment of the entity in 1948, where the enemy has not been able to understand what happened to its army at the hands of the resistance, and the repercussions whose effects continue to interact, worry the enemy, and constitute a constant obsession and terror for him, which makes him and the repercussions that still affect the enemy, worry the enemy, and constitute a constant obsession and terror for him, making him calculate a thousand accounts of the resistance before he engages in any military adventure, or war resorted to it.

Today, 15 years after the Zionist aggression, Israel and its military apparatus, as well as external organs, have learned with certainty the readiness, capabilities, equipment, ability of the resistance, the wisdom of its leadership, the metal of its men, its fighters, its mujahedeen, and the cohesion of its popular incubator, which makes it ready to repel any aggression and to destroy “Israeli” installations wherever they are in occupied Palestine. The “Israeli” arm is no longer long alone, wandering whenever it wanted, and destroying whenever it wanted. A long arm is opposed by a longer arm. The “Israeli” entity no longer accepts any aggressive adventure of its army, as no one knows the dire post-war consequences that the “Israelis” will face, which will certainly not be in their favor, and will no longer provide them with the security and stability they want.

The “Israeli” threats will not work, as it is for internal consumption and to accommodate the acute political problems and crisis that Netanyahu and his staff are experiencing. Today, Israel no longer enjoys the open public cover for its wars, by major countries that were constantly standing by it and justifying its aggression. Today it is under the microscope, given its continuous violations of laws and legitimacy, committing massacres against humanity, demolishing Palestinian homes, displacing them, confiscating their lands, in addition to a growing popular awareness and understanding in European and global societies that sympathizes with the Palestinians and their rights, and criticizes and condemns inhuman practices against them. All this puts “Israel” in a dilemma, making it handcuffed, and in a position of defense in front of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, and not on the site of the attack. All this puts “Israel” in a dilemma, making it handcuffed, and in a position of defense in front of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, and not on the site of the attack.

The equation on the ground has changed in terms of quantity, quality, ability, planning and implementation, and this is what forced the enemy to be in an unenviable position, despite the enormous military arsenal it possesses, so that today it is satisfied with provocations and demonstrations, and military maneuvers, and the threat and intimidation it launches from from time to time, in order to vent its congestion, and to raise the morale of its citizens, rather than a large-scale war, which, according to the estimates of foreign military circles following the “Israeli” in its security, will not be in accordance with the estimates of the foreign military services pursuing the “Israeli” in its own right and security.

It remains for the resistance, its role, its readiness, and free decision of it chooses, in the right place and time, as it will not deter it from defending its entire territory and liberating what it occupied when needed.

The “Israeli” era that prevailed from the beginning of the fifties to the nineties, and the entity’s monopoly over the war decision, has passed away, to be replaced by the era of resistance over the area of ​​the region, imposing its will and writing an honorable history for the nation and its people, while it is facing the state of occupation and aggression.

*Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

د. عدنان منصور _

رغم كلّ التصريحات، والتحذيرات، والتهديدات، والتلويح بالحرب، التي يطلقها القادة السياسيون والعسكريون “الإسرائيليون” من آنٍ الى آخر ضدّ لبنان ومقاومته، ورغم المناورات الحربية والاستفزازات، والتحصينات، والقبب الحديدية، والخروق العدوانية المتواصلة للسيادة اللبنانية براً وبحراً وجواً، فإنّ حقيقة لا يمكن تجاهلها، تحيط بالكيان الصهيوني، تجعله مكبّل اليدين أمام أيّة مغامرة يقوم بها مستقبلاً، لشنّ عدوان واسع النطاق، على لبنان، وبالذات على المقاومة فيه، لاعتبارات عديدة لا يمكن له عدم التوقف عندها، أو التغافل عن تداعياتها.

لقد عمدت “إسرائيل” على مدار عقود منذ احتلال الكيان الصهيوني لفلسطين عام 1948، أن تكون البادئة في شنّ أيّ عدوان على دول عربية، واضعة في حسابها، دعماً قوياً من الغرب، لا سيما الولايات المتحدة التي توفر لها الإمكانات والغطاء السياسي، والدعم الدولي أثناء الحرب وبعدها. هكذا كانت “إسرائيل” تشنّ العدوان تلو العدوان، منذ عام 1955 على قطاع غزة، وعام 1956 على مصر أثناء العدوان الثلاثي عليها، وحرب حزيران عام 1967، والعدوان على مطار بيروت الدولي عام 1968 وتفجير الطائرات المدنيّة فيه، والعدوان الذي أسفر عن اجتياح الأراضي اللبنانية عام 1982، وعدوان “عناقيد الغضب” عام 1996 وقصف محطات الكهرباء عام 1999 وصولاً إلى ذروة الاعتداءات، وهي الحرب التدميرية الواسعة النطاق التي شنّها العدو على لبنان عام 2006.

لقد كانت “إسرائيل” في حروبها، تشعر على الدوام بتفوّقها العسكري النوعيّ الذي يجعلها كلّ مرة في موقع الهجوم، حيث كانت تخوض حروبها، وتنقل معاركها الى خارج الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، تقصف ولا تُقصف، تضرب ولا تُضرب، تسيطر على الأراضي وتجعل من الاحتلال أمراً واقعاً، يعززه تأييد وانحياز غربي وقح لها، من دون أيّ اعتبار للقانون والمجتمع الدولي، وللقرارات الأممية ذات الصلة.

كان التفوّق العسكري الجوي “الإسرائيلي” على الدوام يغطي السماء الفلسطينية، يدفع بالعدو كي يتمادى في عدوانه وعنجهيّته وغروره، حتى جاء الوقت الذي بدأت فيه المعادلات العسكرية والبشرية النوعية ترسم خريطتها على الأرض. إذ بدأت مرحلة جديدة مع مطلع الثمانينيات، تؤسّس لمعادلات قوية بدأت تقلب في ما بعد، التوازنات والمعايير، والمقاييس العسكرية التي كانت سائدة لفترة من الزمن، والتي كانت تصبّ بشكل دائم في صالح العدو.

للمرة الأولى وجدت “إسرائيل” نفسها، وقادتها السياسيون والعسكريون، أنهم أمام وضع جديد، وأمام مقاومة يصعب احتواؤها، أو كسرها او هزيمتها، نظراً لما تتمتع به من أسباب القوة، والإيمان العميق بقضيتها ورسالتها، واستبسالها في الدفاع عن الأرض والإنسان. مقاومة مشبعة بعقيدة راسخة، وبالمعنويات والروح القتالية العالية، معزّزة، ومحصّنة بآلاف المقاتلين والاستشهاديين المتعطشين لمواجهة المعتدين المحتلين.

لقد شكلت المقاومة للعدوان “الإسرائيلي” الواسع النطاق على لبنان عام 2006، علامة فارقة ومنعطفاً استراتيجياً كبيراً في تاريخ الصراع العربي “الإسرائيلي”، حيث ألحقت الهزيمة بالجيش “الإسرائيلي”، من دون أن يحقق أهدافه في القضاء على المقاومة، ومن دون أن يتيح لحليفته الولايات المتحدة إنشاء “الشرق الأوسط الجديد”. إذ كانت المواقع والأهداف في الداخل “الإسرائيلي” تقصف للمرة الأولى منذ إنشاء الكيان عام 1948، حيث لم يستطع العدو حتى اليوم استيعاب ما حلّ بجيشه على يد المقاومين، والتداعيات التي لا تزال آثارها تتفاعل، تقلق العدو، وتشكل هاجساً ورعباً دائماً له، يجعله يحسب ألف حساب للمقاومة قبل أن يخوض أيّ مغامرة عسكرية، أو حرب يلجأ إليها.

اليوم ومع مرور خمسة عشر عاماً على العدوان، الصهيوني، تعلم “إسرائيل” وأجهزتها العسكرية، كما الأجهزة الخارجية، علم اليقين مدى استعداد، وقدرات، وتجهيزات، واقتدار المقاومة، وحكمة قيادتها، ومعدن رجالها، ومقاتليها، ومجاهديها، وتماسك حاضنتها الشعبية، ما يجعلها على أتمّ استعداد لصدّ أيّ عدوان، وأن تلحق الدمار بالمنشآت “الإسرائيلية” أينما كانت في فلسطين المحتلة. لم تعد الذراع “الإسرائيلية” طويلة وحدها تعربد متى شاءت، وتدمّر متى ما أرادت. فالذراع الطويلة تقابلها ذراع أطول، والدمار الذي كان يلحقه العدو بنا، لن يكون بعد اليوم بعيداً عنه ومحصّناً بقبَبه الحديدية. كما أنّ الكيان “الإسرائيلي”، لم يعد يتقبّل أيّ مغامرة عدوانية لجيشه، حيث لا أحد يعرف النتائج الوخيمة ما بعد الحرب التي سيواجهها “الإسرائيليون”، وهي بالتأكيد لن تكون في صالحهم، ولن توفر لهم بعد ذلك الأمن والاستقرار الذي يريدونه.

إنّ التهويل والتهديد والترهيب، والتخويف، والوعيد “الإسرائيلي”، لن يجدي ولن ينفع، فهو للاستهلاك الداخلي، ولاستيعاب المشاكل والأزمة السياسية الحادّة التي يعاني منها نتنياهو وشلته. فـ “إسرائيل” اليوم لم تعد تتمتع وتحظى بالغطاء العلني السافر المكشوف لحروبها، من قبل دول كبرى كانت تقف باستمرار الى جانبها، وتبرّر عدوانها، فهي اليوم تحت المجهر، نظراً لخروقاتها المتمادية المستمرة للقوانين والشرعية الدولية، وارتكابها المجازر ضدّ الإنسانية، وهدمها منازل الفلسطينيين، وتهجيرهم، ومصادرة أراضيهم، وملاحقتها أمام محكمة الجنايات الدولية، بالإضافة الى إدراك وتفهّم شعبي متنام في المجتمعات الأوروبية والعالمية، يتعاطف مع الفلسطينيين وحقوقهم، وينتقد ويدين الممارسات اللاإنسانية ضدّهم. كلّ ذلك يضع “إسرائيل” في مأزق، يجعلها مكبّلة اليدين، وفي موقع الدفاع أمام المقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين، وليس في موقع الهجوم.

إنّ المعادلة على الأرض تغيّرت كمّاً ونوعاً، واقتداراً، وتخطيطاً وتنفيذاً، وهذا ما أجبر العدو أن يكون في موقع لا يُحسَد عليه، رغم الترسانة العسكرية الهائلة التي يمتلكها، بحيث يكتفي اليوم بالاستفزازات والاستعراضات التي يقوم بها، والمناورات العسكرية، والتهديد، والتهويل الذي يطلقه من وقت الى آخر، تنفيساً لاحتقانه، ورفع معنويات مواطنيه، عوضاً عن حرب واسعة يشنّها، لن تكون وفقاً لتقديرات الدوائر العسكرية الأجنبية المتابعة للشأن “الإسرائيلي” في صالح العدو وأمنه، واستمرار وجوده.

يبقى للمقاومة دورها، وجهوزيتها، وقرارها الحرّ الذي تختاره، في المكان والزمان المناسبين، حيث لن يثنيها عن الدفاع عن كامل أرضها وتحرير ما احتلّ منها حين تدعو الحاجة ويدق النفير.

إنّ العصر “الإسرائيلي” الذي ساد من مطلع الخمسينيات الى التسعينيات، واحتكار الكيان لقرار الحرب قد أفل، ليحلّ مكانه عصر المقاومات على مساحة المنطقة، يفرض إرادته، ويكتب تاريخاً مشرّفاً للأمة وشعوبها، وهي في مواجهة دولة الاحتلال والعدوان.

*وزير الخارجية والمغتربين الأسبق

