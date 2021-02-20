Moscow Warns Israel on Repeated Bombing: Syria May Lose Patience

Posted on by fada1

ARABI SOURI FEBRUARY 20, 2021

‘Syria may lose patience’; Putin’s envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev (featured image – center) warned Israel about its repeated bombing and called on Israel to stop its violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

Lavrentiev: “Sooner or later, patience may run out, and there will be a response from the Syrian side, so I call on Israel to stop its bombing.”

Syria is so far avoiding being dragged to an additional war, it has an open war for the past 10 years against the world’s largest terrorist army sponsored by half of the world’s superpowers and the world’s super-rich politically retard Gulfies regimes, in addition to the full support of NATO’s 2nd strongest country Turkey which is literally being bankrupt by its madman Erdogan just to keep his Al Qaeda and other anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood terrorists continue.

Israel has repeatedly and countlessly carried out attacks against Syria escalating during the past year taking advantage of the Syrian army is busy fighting against the mushroom of hundreds of terror groups with their tens of thousands of suicide bombers all over the country, Israel is breaching international law with the full support of the same sponsors of the terrorist groups in Syria, most notably the USA and on the accounts of every US citizen, especially the taxpayers.

Without the full protection and support from its patrons, the USA and its NATO cronies and regional stooges, and with the full cost shouldered by the US taxpayers, Israel wouldn’t dare to open a new front against anybody in the region after its humiliating defeat in the 2006 war it waged against the Lebanese Hezb Allah resistance militia. The defeat in a war they started against a very smaller armed group proved how weak Israel is in reality and it can only survive with the lifeline it gets from its patrons whose people are now suffering from increasing poverty and one of the reasons is the ‘7 trillion dollars the US wasted in the Middle East’ for Israel, as the unindicted, yet, war criminal and former US President Trump said.

Lavrentiev’s warning to Israel is an attempt by the Russian political leadership to save Israel from its own evildoing. The Russian political brass does not want a new conflict that would bring back up to a million Russian speakers who migrated to occupied Palestine and got used to the lawless life there. Russia cannot, at the same time, hold Syria’s hands back in retaliating as the Israeli attacks are becoming more brazen and rude and the Israeli officials started bragging about it publicly.

A Syrian response is inevitable, Syria prefers to have its retaliation at a time it chooses and after reducing much of the other threats it’s facing on all fronts including the presence of the US Army’s Oil Thieves Regiment and their Kurdish terrorists in the northeast of the country, the NATO-sponsored al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists, in the southeast in the Al Tanf and in the northwest in Idlib, and the open borders with nearby Iraq that is also facing a rise of terrorist attacks to give the USA an excuse not to withdraw its forces voluntarily from the country.

The Russian envoy Lavrentiev has also stated that his country supports a Syrian – Kurdish dialogue to reach a middle ground. The Syrian government cannot afford a middle ground in this case where former foreign refugees have carried out an armed insurrection against their hosts with the help of enemy states and have since worked to Israelize large parts of Syria, the parts where Syria’s main oil wells and the food basket are. The Kurds need to live like other citizens or return to their home countries.

About the US illegal military presence in Syria, Lavrentiev added: “Moscow does not accept the American military presence in Syria, which it considers illegal, nor does it accept the practices of the United States in plundering Syria’s natural resources.”

Israel and the USA have increased their bombing against Syria in the past year after the defeat of their proxy ISIS, the Pentagon warned that it would revive ISIS to try to win the war of terror and attrition it’s losing in Syria, and so it did.

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Israeli Aggression, NATO Aggression, Syrian Resistance, Syrian sovereignty, Turkish Aggression, Zionist Aggression, Zionist entity |