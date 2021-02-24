Marib: Tribal coup against Saudi Arabia مأرب: انقلاب قبلي على السعودية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sanaa is expected to succeed in turning the tables on the “coalition” and the Hadi government from within (AFP)

Marib: Tribal coup against Saudi Arabia

Marib province is witnessing a real coup against Saudi Arabia, whose old tools for creating loyalties are no longer effective, after six years of control by militias loyal to it. One by one, tribes join the Peace Agreements with Sana’a, in order to spare their areas from fighting. Riyadh does not want to do everything in its power to nullify it, without succeeding in doing so, which is a great shock to it given the roots of its tools and obsolescence in Marib, and the historical relations that bring it together with its faces.

A full-scale coup against Riyadh: Marib tribes drift for peace

Yemen Rachid Al-Haddad Monday, February 22, 2021

Marib province is witnessing a real coup against Saudi Arabia, whose old tools for creating loyalties are no longer effective, after six years of control by militias loyal to it. One by one, tribes join the Peace Agreements with Sana’a, in order to spare their areas from fighting. Riyadh does not want to do everything in its power to nullify it, without succeeding in doing so, which is a great shock to it given the roots of its tools and obsolescence in Marib, and the historical relations that bring it together with its faces.

Sana’a | Far from any financial inducements, the rescue government in Sana’a has opened all channels of communication – official and otherwise – with the Marib tribes, and renewed its call for the people of the province, who are engaged in fighting alongside the Saudi-Emirati alliance, to spare the city, which is home to more than two million people, hundreds of thousands of whom are displaced, the consequences of the conflict, opening the door to return to Sana’a to officials loyal to the outgoing president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, military or civilian. This negotiating approach, which coincides with the progress of its forces towards the vicinity of Marib from more than one direction, comes after the success of Ansar Allah in concluding understandings with the Tribes of Al-Ja’an, which extends control over the directorates of Maserati, Medgul and Rajwan to the west of the city, and with the Tribe of Bani Abd, which controls the Abdiya district in the south of the province, and has avoided large areas of these fighting directorates. Despite Saudi Arabia’s bet on the position of the Murad tribe, which is a major force in the province and controls the directorates of Rahba, Al-Gobba, Jabal Murad, Al-Mahla and Hareeb, to repel the advance of the army and “popular committees” in the fronts of the south of the province, The Leadership of Sana’a was able, in early September, to conclude a number of agreements with the Murad tribes, including large areas of the directorates mentioned recently, which fell under the control of the army and the “popular committees”, except for some areas, while the fighting with Hadi’s forces intensified, supporting fighters from “Murad” loyal to Saudi Arabia, in parts of the Directorate of Jabal Murad.

Sana’a’s experience in removing barriers between them and the Marib tribes and reaching binding agreements with them is not new. Over the past years, I have been able to make several agreements with the Tribes of Jahm and Bani Jabr, which are spread in the directorates of Badda and Hareeb al-Qaramish, which are in contact with the directorates east of Sana’a, as well as bani Jabr’s control of the Saroah district. As the clashes reached the territory of the Obeida tribe, whose influence extends from the vicinity of Marib to Wadi Obeida, Safar and Ruwaik, near the Saudi-Yemeni depositary port, Sana’a finally opened all channels of communication with Obeida, whose leader, Sheikh Mohsen bin Ali bin Ma’ili, called before his death in 2018, the leader of Ansar Allah Abdul Malik al-Huthi, with a poem in which he expressed his tribe’s readiness to receive the army and committees and fight with them to liberate Marib. According to a tribal source who spoke to Al-Akhbar, the Sanaa government has been able to reach agreements with a number of sheikhs of the Obeida tribe in recent days, to spare a number of areas of the tribe confrontations. The source pointed out that «the recent agreements have been reserved and not officially announced for the sake of the safety of their parties, and they will be implemented as soon as the army and committees arrive in the areas concerned, adding that «communication and negotiation are still continuing between Sana’a and a number of tribes of Marib, through the sheikhs guaranteethem a great tribal weight.”

Sana’a’s experience in removing barriers between them and the new Marib tribes is not



Sana’a is expected to turn the tables on the Coalition and Hadi’s government from within, especially since the Marib tribes’ response to the “rescue” calls came not from a vacuum, but rather as a result of cumulative mistakes made by the Al-Islah (Brotherhood) party against the tribes over six years, where it forcibly controlled the province’s revenues and wealth, and attempted to subjugate an area that had not been subject to any central or local authorities over the past decades. Hence, it is unlikely that the Saudi threats and inducements of tribes cooperating with Ansar Allah will work, because the islah militias committed the most heinous crimes against the tribes during the past three years, raided the houses of the “Shafar” in early 2019 with tanks, bombed farms, burned houses, destroyed houses, and last year annicity, and fought al-Haq, Al-Shabwan, Jalal, Al-Muthanna and other tribes descending from Obeida, which controls the entire eastern province.

The coalition had finally raised its level of threats to tribes cooperating with Sanaa’s forces, and stressed pressure on others whose leaders were loyal to him to force them to break agreements with the army and the “committees.” Days after it deliberately foiled a new agreement with the Sheikh of al-Zawr, Mohammed Ali Ta’iman, east of the Saruh front, the enemy aircraft launched dozens of raids on the area, turning it into a battlefield that lasted for several days after Hadi’s forces stormed its borders, before the clashes ended with the army and “committees” on it. Under Saudi pressure, Hadi’s forces also reversed a tribal agreement that has been in place for years between Sana’a and the Bani Dabian and Kholan tribes, neutralizing large areas extending from Kholan, west of the capital Sana’a, to areas east of Sarawah. The clashes that continued for hours and ended with the fall of the area under the control of Sanaa forces.

Saudi Arabia and Hadi’s forces are trying to thwart any agreements concluded in Marib, their fears of a sudden tribal coup against them, the failure of the policy of seduction and containment that they have used among Obeida and Murad during the past period, and the division of tribes that fought within hadi’s forces with direct Saudi support, as a result of the confiscation of 120 million Saudi Arabia handed over to a number of pro-government sheikhs in Marib to move Murad’s front, and did not act to tribal fighters late last year, in addition to accusing the tribes, Al-Islah and Saudi Arabia, of deliberately filtering their sons with friendly raids, after repeated in the past months against positions that were under the control of tribal gunmen.

مأرب: انقلاب قبلي على السعودية

يُتوقّع نجاح صنعاء في قلب الطاولة على «التحالف» وحكومة هادي من الداخل (أ ف ب )

تشهد محافظة مأرب انقلاباً حقيقياً على السعودية، التي لم تَعُد أدواتها القديمة في ابتياع الولاءات فاعلة، بعد ستّ سنوات من سيطرة الميليشيات الموالية لها على المحافظة. واحدةً تلو أخرى، تنضمّ القبائل إلى «اتفاقيات السلام» المعقودة مع صنعاء، من أجل تجنيب مناطقها القتال. اتفاقيات لا تني الرياض تفعل كلّ ما في وسعها من أجل إبطالها، من دون أن تفلح في ذلك، وهو ما يُمثّل صدمة كبيرة لها بالنظر إلى تجذّر أدواتها وتقادمها في مأرب، والعلاقات التاريخية التي تجمعها بوجوهها

انقلاب شامل على الرياض: قبائل مأرب تجنح للسلام

اليمن رشيد الحداد الإثنين 22 شباط 2021

تشهد محافظة مأرب انقلاباً حقيقياً على السعودية، التي لم تَعُد أدواتها القديمة في ابتياع الولاءات فاعلة، بعد ستّ سنوات من سيطرة الميليشيات الموالية لها على المحافظة. واحدةً تلو أخرى، تنضمّ القبائل إلى «اتفاقيات السلام» المعقودة مع صنعاء، من أجل تجنيب مناطقها القتال. اتفاقيات لا تني الرياض تفعل كلّ ما في وسعها من أجل إبطالها، من دون أن تفلح في ذلك، وهو ما يُمثّل صدمة كبيرة لها بالنظر إلى تجذّر أدواتها وتقادمها في مأرب، والعلاقات التاريخية التي تجمعها بوجوهها

صنعاء | بعيداً عن أيّ إغراءات مالية، فتَحت حكومة الإنقاذ في صنعاء، خلال الأيام الفائتة، جميع قنوات التواصل – الرسمية وغيرها – مع قبائل مأرب، وجدّدت دعوتها أبناء المحافظة، المنخرطين في القتال إلى جانب التحالف السعودي – الإماراتي، إلى تجنيب المدينة التي يسكنها أكثر من مليونَي نسمة، مئاتُ الآلاف منهم من النازحين، تبعات الصراع، فاتحةً باب العودة إلى صنعاء أمام المسؤولين الموالين للرئيس المنتهية ولايته، عبد ربه منصور هادي، عسكريين كانوا أو مدنيين. تَوجُّه صنعاء التفاوضي هذا، والمتزامن مع تقدُّم قواتها نحو محيط مدينة مأرب من أكثر من اتجاه، يأتي بعد نجاح حركة «أنصار الله» في إبرام تفاهمات مع قبائل الجدعان التي تمتدّ سيطرتها على مديريات مجزر ومدغل ورغوان غرب المدينة، وأخرى مع قبيلة بني عبد التي تسيطر على مديرية العبدية جنوبي المحافظة، جنّبت مناطق واسعة من تلك المديريات القتال. وعلى رغم رهان السعودية على موقف قبيلة مراد، التي تُعدّ قوة كبيرة في المحافظة وتسيطر على مديريات رحبة والجوبة وجبل مراد والمأهلية وحريب، لصدّ تقدُّم الجيش و»اللجان الشعبية» في جبهات جنوب المحافظة، إلا أن قيادة صنعاء تمكّنت، مطلع أيلول/ سبتمبر الماضي، من إبرام عدد من الاتفاقيات مع قبائل مراد، بما حيّد مناطق واسعة من المديريات المذكورة أخيراً، والتي سقطت تحت سيطرة الجيش و»اللجان الشعبية»، ما عدا بعض المناطق، فيما احتدم القتال مع قوات هادي، بإسناد مقاتلين من «مراد» موالين للسعودية، في أجزاء من مديرية جبل مراد.

وليست تجربة صنعاء في إزالة الحواجز بينها وبين قبائل مأرب والتوصُّل معها إلى اتفاقيات ملزمة، جديدة. فخلال السنوات الماضية، تمكّنت من عقد عدّة اتفاقيات مع قبائل جهم وبني جبر، والتي تنتشر في مديريتَي بدبدة وحريب القراميش الواقعتَين على التماس مع مديريات شرقي صنعاء، فضلاً عن سيطرة «بني جبر» على مديرية صرواح. ومع وصول المواجهات إلى أراضي قبيلة عبيدة التي يمتدّ نفوذها من محيط مدينة مأرب وصولاً إلى وادي عبيدة وصافر والرويك القريب من منفذ الوديعة الرابط بين السعودية واليمن، فَتَحت صنعاء، أخيراً، جميع قنوات التواصل مع «عبيدة» التي نادى زعيمها، الشيخ محسن بن علي بن معيلي، قبل وفاته عام 2018، زعيم حركة «أنصار الله» عبد الملك الحوثي، بقصيدة شعرية أبدى فيها استعداد قبيلته لاستقبال الجيش و»اللجان» والقتال معهما لتحرير مأرب. وبحسب مصدر قبلي تحدّث إلى «الأخبار»، فقد تَمكّنت حكومة صنعاء من التوصُّل إلى اتفاقيات مع عدد من مشائخ قبيلة عبيدة خلال الأيام الماضية، لتجنيب عدد من مناطق القبيلة المواجهات. وأشار المصدر إلى أن «الاتفاقيات الأخيرة تمّ التحفُّظ عليها ولم تُعلَن رسمياً حرصاً على سلامة أطرافها، وهي ستُنفّذ حال وصول الجيش واللجان إلى المناطق المعنيّة بها»، مضيفاً أن «التواصل والتفاوض لا يزالان مستمرّين بين صنعاء وعدد من قبائل مأرب، عبر مشائخ ضمان لهم ثقل قبلي كبير».

ليست تجربة صنعاء في إزالة الحواجز بينها وبين قبائل مأرب جديدة

إزاء ذلك، يُتوقّع نجاح صنعاء في قلب الطاولة على «التحالف» وحكومة هادي من الداخل، خصوصاً أن استجابة قبائل مأرب لنداءات «الإنقاذ» لم تأتِ من فراغ، بل نتيجة لأخطاء تراكمية ارتكبها حزب «الإصلاح» (الإخوان) ضدّ القبائل على مدى ستّ سنوات، حيث سيطر بالقوة على إيرادات المحافظة وثرواتها، وحاول إخضاع منطقة لم يسبق لها أن خضعت لأيّ سلطات مركزية أو محلية على مدى العقود الماضية. ومن هنا، يُستبعد أن تُجدي التهديدات والإغراءات السعودية للقبائل المتعاونة مع «أنصار الله» نفعاً، لكون ميليشيات «الإصلاح» ارتكبت أبشع الجرائم بحق القبائل خلال السنوات الثلاث الماضية، فداهمت منازل «الأشراف» مطلع العام 2019 بالدبابات، وقصفت المزارع، وأحرقت المنازل، وأبادت العام الماضي أسرة آل سبيعيان، وقاتلت آل حتيك وآل شبوان وآل جلال وآل مثنى وقبائل أخرى تنحدر من «عبيدة» التي تسيطر على النصف الشرقي بأكمله من المحافظة.

وكان «التحالف» رفع، أخيراً، مستوى تهديداته للقبائل المتعاونة مع قوات صنعاء، وشدّد ضغوطه على أخرى يُعدّ زعماؤها موالين له لإجبارهم على نقض الاتفاقيات المبرَمة مع الجيش و»اللجان». كذلك، وجّهت قيادة قوات هادي، عناصرها، بعدم الالتزام بأيّ اتفاقيات من هذا النوع. وبعد أيام من تعمُّدها إفشال اتفاق جديد أُبرم مع شيخ منطقة الزور، محمد علي طعيمان، شرق جبهة صرواح، شنّت طائرات العدوان عشرات الغارات على المنطقة، وحَوّلها إلى ساحة حرب استمرّت لعدّة أيام إثر اقتحام قوات هادي أطرافها، قبل أن تنتهي المواجهات بسيطرة الجيش و»اللجان» عليها. وتحت ضغوط سعودية أيضاً، نقضت قوات هادي اتفاقاً قبلياً ساري التنفيذ منذ سنوات بين صنعاء وقبائل بني ضبيان وخولان، لتحييد مناطق واسعة ممتدّة من خولان غرب العاصمة صنعاء، وصولاً إلى مناطق شرق صرواح. ووفقاً لمصدر قبلي، فإن قوات هادي اخترقت، مساء السبت، بإسناد جوي سعودي، اتفاق السلام في منطقة الراك شرق صرواح، مُحاوِلةً فتح جبهة جديدة ممتدّة من شرق صرواح إلى غرب صنعاء، وساعيةً في السيطرة على آخر منطقتين في وادي ذنة وحصن مطول والراك التي توجد فيها المئات من الأسر النازحة، ما أدّى إلى اندلاع مواجهات عنيفة استمرّت لساعات، وانتهت بسقوط المنطقة تحت سيطرة قوات صنعاء.

وتعكس محاولات السعودية وقوات هادي إفشال أيّ اتفاقيات تُبرَم في مأرب، مخاوفها من انقلاب القبائل المفاجئ ضدّها، وفشل سياسة الإغراء والاحتواء التي استخدمتها في أوساط «عبيدة» و»مراد» خلال الفترة الماضية، وانقسام القبائل التي قاتلت في صفوف قوات هادي بدعم سعودي مباشر، من جرّاء مصادرة 120 مليون ريال سعودي سَلّمتها الرياض لعدد من المشائخ الموالين لها في مأرب لتحريك جبهة مراد، ولم تُصرَف للمقاتلين القبليين أواخر العام الماضي، إضافة إلى اتهام القبائل، «الإصلاح» والسعودية، بتصفية أبنائها بغارات صديقة بشكل متعمّد، بعد تكرارها خلال الأشهر الماضية ضدّ مواقع كانت تحت سيطرة مسلّحين قبليين.

