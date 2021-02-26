Yemeni Army, Allies Target, Kill Saudi-led Forces in Marib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni army forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees launched a missile strike against a position of Saudi-led militants in Yemen’s strategic central province of Marib, killing and wounding scores of them.

Yemeni military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Lebanon-based and Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network that the missile struck with precision a gathering of Saudi-led military commanders and officers in the so-called Third Military Region of Marib on Thursday.

The sources added that a number of senior Saudi-led mercenaries were killed and wounded as a result.

Earlier in the day, an unnamed source said the Yemeni military forces and Popular Committees fighters had repelled an attack by Saudi-backed militants loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur against al-Zour area in the Sirwah district.

The source noted that a number of military vehicles belonging to Hadi loyalists and Saudi-led militants were destroyed, adding that several pro-Hadi militants and Saudi mercenaries were killed and injured as well.

The source said the Yemeni armed forces and their allies have purged the desert area of al-Jadafir, which lies between Marib and the northeastern Yemeni province of al-Jawf, of pro-Hadi and Saudi-led coalition forces following fierce clashes.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the attempt to bring Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

According to the United Nations, 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection. About 13.5 million Yemenis currently face acute food insecurity, UN data shows.

Related Videos

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Yemen | Tagged: American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Marib, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees, Yemeni Islah party |