No, Anees, the novel is still long لا يا أنيس.. الرواية ما تزال طويلة

We disagreed a lot, but we agreed on what was going on with Palestine.

حياة الحويك عطية

Source: Al-Mayadeen Net

I knew him 50 years ago when the whole nation was rising, and I last met him in Damascus.

No, Anis, the novel is still long, and we will all leave before it is over, and there are generations that have not yet been born.

I was in my third year of law school, in my second year in the Syrian National Social Party, and at the height of the enthusiasm to break all the sectarian, class and isolationist fences of any kind, when I read that the Islamic schools of “Makassed” ask for a part-time French language school, which I was doing in the school of Jisr al-Basha camp.

I made my request, and everyone laughed at me: Can you believe that “Makassed” will choose Maronite to be the first Christian schoolteacher in its classes!? I was chosen. That was the decision of the late Shafiq Al Wazzan. I flew with joy, from breaking the regional barrier to breaking the sectarian barrier.

It was the days of the big dream, and we were young, living it with certainty. Between “purposes” and their atmospheres, especially the “Union of Students of Purposes”, the faculty of law and its atmosphere, party work, and the association of all of this with Palestinian work.

Najah Wakym

Our partisan nervousness existed and strong, reinforced by early youth, but our national and national compass was clear and stronger than all the nervousness.

Therefore, we were inspired by the elections of Najah Wakim, who defeated Naseem Majdalani in his constituency, the young Christian Jubaili who had just graduated from the Arab University of Beirut, who presented himself as the candidate of the party or the political current (Nasiriyah) and youth, and without any funding, defeated the traditional and sectarian leadership in its own backyard.

Zaher al-Khatib

Like him, Zaher al-Khatib’s breakthrough was in Al-Shuf. (The two became the only deputies to vote against the humiliating May 17 agreement with the Israeli enemy) .

In this battle, I met Anis al-Naqash, and I did not know that it was Mazen. I knew that he was a fighter in the ranks of the Student Union and in Fatah, and that he was close to Abu Jihad. I felt interested when I was told in the party that he was the nephew of Dr. Zaki Al-Naqash, the man who was with Anton Saada in the founding phase, and then moved away to become a national Islamic destination distinguished by his seriousness and boldness.

He was a Fathawi par excellence, but his name was attached to the Popular Front at one point, specifically the two martyrs Kamal Khair Bek and Wadih Haddad, to come shock after 40 years in his confessions during a dialogue with his friend Sakher Abu Fakhr, and another television interview, that he did not go to Kamal, and to Wadih Haddad, except by order of Abu Jihad, to show him all that Haddad was planning, and then to prevent what Abu Jihad was rejecting.

Therefore, he recounted in detail his role in the thwarting of the Vienna Process Why? Because the front used to see that this kind of external operation was the one that shocked international public opinion, telling him that the Palestinian people exist, and Palestine is not a land without a people for a people without a land. Whereas, “Fatah”, which he is from, and Abu Jihad is its second man, she believed that some operations harm the security and image of the Palestinian resistance, and that assassinations, especially diplomacy, are not a useful method for a resistance that wants to gain Arab and international public opinion. Anis was risking himself to implement these visions. Compliance or conviction?

In both cases, he was a fighter, but on the ground, the choice of forming resistance cells was inevitable, and there is no dispute about it. Accordingly, Anis was the first to work on this in southern Lebanon after the secret organization in Beirut.

George Ibrahim Abdullah

I haven’t seen him since that time in Beirut until the late 1990s. I thought he wouldn’t be released from life imprisonment (in a break in Damascus, in 2015 he touted me how he put his strategy in prison so that no one would forget him, so that he would not be a victim of the improvement of Franco-Iranian relations in the days of Mitterrand). And he came out. Leaving the abandoned militant George Ibrahim Abdullah.

In 2002, we met on the plane from Beirut to Doha. We didn’t exchange a word. The besieged Iraq was a wall between us. Our meetings were repeated in Doha for Al-Jazeera programs, until we openly opened the discussion in a breakfast session. I was surprised by his acceptance of the harsh controversy. I did not deny that the Iran-Iraq war was a Western American fabrication. I had translated hundreds of documents proving this (especially the Elysee diaries during the era of Mitterrand, in which Western officials were arranging for the continuation of the war until the two sides were exhausted), but I did not accept leaving Iraq for its siege and for the obvious plot, it is the wall of the nation, and I, who covered, on the ground, presence, study, follow-up and translation, every stray and present around it from 1980 until two months before the occupation of 2003.

We disagreed a lot, but we agreed on the issue of Palestine. This man believed with strange optimism that Palestine is an issue that cannot be erased. One way or another, there will always be surprises that will return them to their rightfulness. What he did not say explicitly is that he considers that the tried methods have failed and must be renewed. I asked him sincerely: Is it the search for an alternative that led you and Munir Shafiq to the Islamic option? He smiled cunningly, and said, “Maybe yes, maybe not.

As a result of his relationships, it was once said that he was influenced by Anton Saadeh, and once by Mao Zedong, especially with his proximity to Munir Shafiq, and once by Marx and Lenin, and even by Michel Aflaq, until he admitted that he had read them all and learned from them all, but his real teachers were his responsible in the field resistance from the age of 15 to the gray. Let us say, the security resistance, because most of his tasks were in this area, whether it was dialogue diplomacy or the dangerous field. As he admitted, his first course was in Egypt, and we don’t know what’s next.

The Levantine Confederation – Conflict of Identities and Policies

In Damascus, we met repeatedly, and worked in a joint book. I confronted him with that, and he admitted to me that the events in Syria changed a lot for everyone and crystallized a lot. He told me about his project The Levantine Confederation , so I told him: In principle, the axis is a thing and the nation is something, and if it mixes, it ruins everything, then the problem does not lie only in geography. Unless sectarian and ethnic sub-identities dissolve, geography only expands the arena of conflict. He surprised me with approval. He considered Syria a matter of life or death. He told me: Palestine will end if Syria ends. I told him: I remember Jean-Pierre Schweinmann when he wrote in 1991 about an American plan to Lebanonize Iraq. Now, we must not allow Syria to be stirred. this is the most important. This alone is a bet for the survival or demise of Palestine.

Today, I cry heartily. I knew him while we were a young generation collecting from their pocket money for the resistance, and the generation of our young people today left between those who live as martyrs to prevent death and those who beg the NGOs and the embassies to enjoy the dollars and sell the homeland and the concerns of the citizens.

I knew him as we delivered a young Christian to parliament for a Sunni constituency without the cost of a penny. A young man with whom we disagree ideologically and patricianly, but we support him and we are winning. We differ from dozens of trends, but we meet on the big goals. We know that the Communists and Charles de Gaulle fought together to liberate the country from Nazism, and they know that they will later disagree on the social program, without disbelieving each other. I knew him as a young generation that succeeded in breaking sectarian walls, and we were appointed to Palestine. And here he is leaving with the walls rising, and the eye on the nation from Iraq to Syria to Lebanon to Palestine.

I knew him 50 years ago when the whole nation was rising, and I last met him in Damascus. We couldn’t leave the hotel, because the shelling was coming out of Ghouta. We left only when It was liberated. Yesterday, friend Ahmed al-Darzi said that Anis wrote on a paper two days before his departure: I am finished, the novel isdead!!

No, Anis, the novel is still long, and we will all leave before it ends, but there are generations that have not yet been born.

عرفته قبل 50 عاماً حين كانت الأمة كلها تنهض، والتقيته آخر مرة في دمشق. لا يا أنيس، الرواية ما تزال طويلة، وسنرحل كلّنا قبل أن تنتهي، وهناك أجيال لم تولد بعد.

اختلفنا كثيراً، ولكننا اتفقنا على ما يخص فلسطين

كنت في سنتي الجامعيّة الثالثة في كليّة الحقوق، وفي سنتي الثانية في الحزب السوري القومي الاجتماعي، وفي عز مرحلة الحماس لتكسير كل الأسوار الطائفية والطبقية والانعزالية، من أي نوع كانت، حين قرأت أنّ مدارس “المقاصد” الإسلامية تطلب مدرّسة لغة فرنسية بدوام جزئي، وهو ما كنت أقوم به في مدرسة مخيم جسر الباشا.

قدمت طلبي، وضحك الجميع مني: هل تصدقين أن “المقاصد” ستختار مارونية لتكون أول مدرّسة مسيحية في صفوفها!؟ وتم اختياري. كان ذلك قرار المرحوم شفيق الوزان. وقد طرت فرحاً، من كسر الحاجز الإقليمي إلى كسر الحاجز الطائفي.

كانت أيام الحلم الكبير، وكنا صغاراً نعيشه بيقين التحقّق. بين “المقاصد” وأجوائها، وخصوصاً “اتحاد طلاب المقاصد”، وكلية الحقوق وأجوائها، والعمل الحزبي، وارتباط كل ذلك بالعمل الفلسطيني. كنت أسمع بـ “مازن”؛ النموذج النشط وصاحب القدرة التنظيمية الكبيرة. كنا نعرف أن معظم الأسماء حركية، ولكننا لم نكن نأبه بمعرفة من وراءها. المهم هو الأفق الذي يكمن أمامها.

كانت عصبيّاتنا الحزبية موجودة وقوية، يعزّزها الشباب المبكر، ولكن بوصلتنا القومية والوطنية كانت واضحة وأقوى من كل العصبيات. لذلك، هلّلنا لانتخابات نجاح واكيم الّذي هزم نسيم مجدلاني في دائرته؛ الشاب الجبيلي المسيحي الذي كان قد تخرج للتو من جامعة بيروت العربية، والذي طرح نفسه مرشح الحزب أو التيار السياسي (الناصرية) والشباب، ومن دون أي تمويل، فهزم الزعامة التقليدية والطائفية في عقر دارها. ومثله كان اختراق زاهر الخطيب في الشوف. (أصبح الاثنان النائبين الوحيدين اللذين تجرّآ على التصويت ضد اتفاقية 17 أيار المذلّة مع العدو الإسرائيلي).

في هذه المعركة، التقيت أنيس النقاش، ولم أعرف أنه مازن. عرفت أنه مناضل في صفوف الاتحاد وفي “فتح”، وأنه قريب من أبو جهاد. شعرت بالاهتمام عندما قيل لي في الحزب إنه ابن شقيق الدكتور زكي النقاش؛ الرجل الذي كان مع أنطون سعادة في مرحلة التأسيس، ثم ابتعد ليصبح مقاصدياً قومياً إسلامياً متميزاً بجديته وجرأته.

بعدها، سمعنا الكثير عن أنيس. كان فتحاوياً بامتياز، ولكن اسمه التصق في فترة ما بالجبهة الشعبية، وتحديداً بالشهيدين كمال خير بيك ووديع حداد، لتأتي الصدمة بعد 40 سنة في اعترافاته خلال حوار مع صديقه صخر أبو فخر، وحوار تلفزيوني آخر، بأنه لم يذهب إلى الجبهة، وإلى كمال، وإلى وديع حداد، إلا بأمر من أبو جهاد، ليطلعه على كل ما كان يخطط له حداد، ومن ثم ليمنع ما كان يرفضه أبو جهاد.

وعليه، روى بالتفصيل دوره في إفشال عملية فيينا. لماذا؟ لأن الجبهة كانت ترى أنّ هذا النوع من العمليات الخارجية هو الذي يصدم الرأي العام الدولي، ويقول له إن الشعب الفلسطيني موجود، وفلسطين ليست أرضا بلا شعب لشعب بلا أرض. في حين أن “فتح”، وهو منها، وأبو جهاد رجلها الثاني، كانت تعتقد أن بعض العمليات يسيء إلى أمن المقاومة الفلسطينية وصورتها، وأن الاغتيالات، وخصوصاً الدبلوماسية، ليست أسلوباً مفيداً لمقاومة تريد كسب الرأي العام العربي والدولي. كان أنيس يخاطر بنفسه لتنفيذ هذه الرؤى. امتثالاً أم قناعة؟

في الحالين، كان مقاتلاً، أما على الأرض، فكان خيار تشكيل خلايا مقاومة هو المحتوم، والذي لا خلاف حوله. وعليه، كان أنيس أول من عمل على ذلك في جنوب لبنان بعد التنظيم السري في بيروت.

لم أره منذ تلك الفترة في بيروت وحتى أواخر التسعينات. اعتقدت أنه لن يخرج من السجن المؤبد (وفي جلسة استراحة في دمشق، عام 2015 حكى لي بطرافة كيف وضع استراتيجيته في السجن كي لا ينساه أحد، وكي لا يكون ضحية تحسن العلاقات الفرنسية الإيرانية أيام ميتران). وخرج.. ليبقى المناضل المتروك جورج إبراهيم عبد الله.

في عام 2002، التقينا في الطائرة من بيروت إلى الدوحة. لم نتبادل كلمة واحدة. كان العراق المحاصر جداراً بيننا. تكررت صدفة لقاءاتنا في الدوحة لبرامج “الجزيرة”، إلى أن افتتحنا النقاش بصراحة في جلسة فطور. فوجئت بتقبله الجدل القاسي. لم أنكر أن الحرب العراقية الإيرانية هي افتعال أميركي غربي. كنت قد ترجمت مئات الوثائق التي تثبت ذلك (وخصوصاً يوميات الإليزيه في عهد ميتران، وفيها كيف كان المسؤولون الغربيون يرتبون لاستمرار الحرب إلى أن ينهَك الطرفان)، ولكنني لم أتقبل أن يترك العراق لحصاره وللمؤامرة الواضحة، فهو الجدار الاستنادي للأمة، وأنا التي غطيت، حضوراً ميدانياً ودراسة ومتابعة وترجمة، كل شاردة وواردة حوله منذ 1980 وحتى شهرين قبل احتلال 2003.

اختلفنا كثيراً، ولكننا اتفقنا على ما يخص فلسطين. كان هذا الرجل مؤمناً بتفاؤل غريب بأن فلسطين قضية لا يمكن أن تشطب. وبطريقة أو بأخرى، ستتفجر دائماً مفاجآت تعيدها إلى حقها. ما لم يقله بصراحة أنه يعتبر أن الأساليب المجربة فشلت ولا بدَّ من جديد. سألته بصدق: هل البحث عن البديل هو ما دفعك ومنير شفيق إلى الخيار الإسلامي؟ ابتسم بمكر، وقال: ربما نعم، وربما لا.

نتيجة علاقاته، كان يقال مرة إنه تأثر بأنطون سعادة، ومرة بماو تسي تونغ، وخصوصاً مع قربه من منير شفيق، ومرة بماركس ولينين، وحتى بميشال عفلق، إلى أن اعترف بأنه قرأهم جميعاً وتعلم منهم جميعاً، ولكن معلميه الحقيقيين هم مسؤولوه في المقاومة الميدانية مذ كان صبياً في الخامسة عشرة من عمره وحتى الشيب. ولنقل، المقاومة الأمنية، لأن معظم مهامه كانت في هذا المجال، سواء كانت دبلوماسية حوارية أو ميدانية خطرة. وكما اعترف، كانت أول دوراته في مصر، ولا ندري ما بعدها.

في دمشق، التقينا مراراً، وعملنا في كتاب مشترك. واجهته بذلك، واعترف لي بأن أحداث سوريا غيرت الكثير لدى الجميع وبلورت الكثير. حدثني عن المشرقية، فقلت له: مبدئياً، المحور شيء والأمة شيء، وإذا اختلطا، خرب كل شيء، ثم إن المشكلة لا تكمن فقط في الجغرافيا. ما لم تذب الهويات الفرعية، الطائفية والعرقية، فالجغرافيا توسع ساحة الصراع فحسب. فاجأني بالموافقة. كان يعتبر سوريا قضية حياة أو موت، قال لي: ستنتهي فلسطين إن انتهت سوريا. قلت له: أتذكر جان بيير شفينمان عندما كتب في العام 1991 عن خطة أميركية للبننة العراق. الآن، يجب ألا نسمح بعرقنة سوريا. هذا هو الأهم. هذا وحده رهان بقاء أو زوال فلسطين.

اليوم، أبكي بحرقة. عرفته ونحن جيل شباب يجمع من مصروف جيبه للمقاومة، ورحل وجيل شبابنا اليوم بين من يثوي شهيداً لمنع الموت ومن يتسول الـ “أن جي أوز” والسفارات لينعم بالدولارات ويبيع الوطن وهموم المواطنين. عرفته ونحن نوصل شاباً منا مسيحياً إلى البرلمان عن دائرة سنية ومن دون كلفة قرش. شاب كنا نختلف معه عقائدياً وحزبياً، ولكننا ندعمه ونهلل لفوزه. نختلف بين عشرات الاتجاهات، ولكننا نلتقي على الأهداف الكبرى. نعرف أن الشيوعيين وشارل ديغول قاتلوا معاً لتحرير البلاد من النازية، وهم يعرفون أنهم سيختلفون في ما بعد على البرنامج الاجتماعي، من دون أن يكفّر أحدهما الآخر.

عرفته ونحن جيل شباب ينجح في تكسير الأسوار الطائفيّة، وعيننا على فلسطين. وها هو يرحل والأسوار تعلو، والعين على الأمة من العراق إلى سوريا إلى لبنان إلى فلسطين.

عرفته قبل 50 عاماً حين كانت الأمة كلها تنهض، والتقيته آخر مرة في دمشق. لم نستطع مغادرة الفندق، لأن القصف كان ينهمر من الغوطة. لم نغادر إلا وقد تحررت. يوم أمس، قال الصديق أحمد الدرزي إن أنيس كتب على ورقة قبل رحيله بيومين: أنا انتهيت، ماتت الرواية!!

لا يا أنيس، الرواية لا تزال طويلة، وسنرحل كلّنا قبل أن تنتهي، لكن هناك أجيال لم تولد بعد.

