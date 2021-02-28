pfizer demanding bank reserves, military bases and embassy buildings as collateral for covid 19 vaccines

Posted on by martyrashrakat

I am not sure what you would call this. Attempting to take over a country via drug blackmail maybe. Part of the World Economic Forums Agenda is to take over land. I guess Pfizer wants into the land grab.

They really do not want the vaccine as it is dangerous anyway. As noted over the past two months.

February 27, 2021

Pharma giant Pfizer has been holding sovereign governments to ransom making bizarre demands asking for bank reserves, embassy buildings and military bases as collateral in return for COVID-19 vaccines.

The US-based company Pfizer is holding governments to ransom, interfering with their legislation, and even demanding military bases as guarantee.

Pfizer asked the Govt of Argentina to be compensated for the cost of any future civil lawsuits, reported WION.

If someone files a civil lawsuit against Pfizer in Argentina and wins that case, the government of Argentina and not Pfizer would pay the compensation.

So, Argentina’s parliament passed a new law in October 2020, but Pfizer was unhappy with its phrasing.

The law said Pfizer needs to at least pay for negligence, for its own mistakes if it happens to make any in the future.

Pfizer rejected this, after which Argentina offered to amend the law to define negligence more clearly – to include only vaccine distribution and delivery under negligence.

Pfizer was still not happy and demanded the law be amended through a new decree, which Argentina refused.

Pfizer then asked Argentina to buy an international insurance to pay for potential future cases against Pfizer, to which the country agreed.

But that was not enough, in December 2020, Pfizer again came back with more demands.

And this time Pfizer demanded Argentina’s sovereign assets as collateral. Pfizer demanded that Argentina put its bank reserves, military bases and embassy buildings at stake.

Argentina did not agree with Pfizer’s demands.

Another country Pfizer made such bizarre demands is with Brazil. Pfizer told the Govt of Brazil to create a guarantee fund, and deposit money in a foreign bank account.

On January 23, 2021 – Brazil’s Health Ministry put out a statement citing excerpts from Pfizer’s pre-contract clauses.

Here’s a list of Pfizer’s demands:

• Brazil waives the sovereignty of its assets abroad in favour of Pfizer,

• that the rules of the land – be not applied on Pfizer,

• that Brazil take into consideration a delay in delivery,

• that Pfizer is not penalised for a delayed delivery, and

• that in case of any side effects, Pfizer be exempted from all civil liability.

The government of Brazil calls these clauses abusive. The Pfizer deal with Brazil failed too.

Pfizer even wanted India to order its COVID-19 vaccines without any local trials.

According to the co-founder of BioNTech Dr Ugur Sahin, the COVID-19 vaccine he designed for Pfizer was designed in just few hours in a single day on January 25, 2020. No other vaccine in history has been created and manufactured so quickly.

Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

Even, the US government paid over $57 million in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths till March 2020 alone. Source

