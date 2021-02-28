US Launches Heavy Attack on Kataib Hezbollah in Eastern Syria

Posted on February 28, 2021

Albukamal

Leith Aboufadel
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition carried out heavy strikes over eastern Syria on Thursday evening, targeting a number of Iraqi paramilitary personnel near the border city of Albukamal. According to reports from eastern Syria, the U.S. Coalition targeted the troops of Kata’ib Hezbollah at a base near the Iraqi border; this resulted in heavy damage to the installation.

The number of casualties from the U.S. strikes is still unknown at this time, as Kata’ib Hezbollah has not released any figures regarding their losses.

The attack was the first carried out by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden since he took office on January 21st, 2021.

The Biden administration said the attack on Thursday night was carried out in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq that killed one American contractor.

  1. roberthstiver, on February 28, 2021 at 1:23 am said:

    What to do? The Zionists have the subservient U.S. carrying their water and hewing their wood for many long decades. How long before the dumbed-down U.S. populace wakes up to the realization? This criminal action against sovereign Syrian territory is but a reminder of vast evil along myriad fronts.

    In the final analysis, it’s all about Palestine. The hapless Palestinians suffer immeasurably. Viva Palestine!

