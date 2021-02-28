US Launches Heavy Attack on Kataib Hezbollah in Eastern Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on FEBRUARY 26, 2021

Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition carried out heavy strikes over eastern Syria on Thursday evening, targeting a number of Iraqi paramilitary personnel near the border city of Albukamal. According to reports from eastern Syria, the U.S. Coalition targeted the troops of Kata’ib Hezbollah at a base near the Iraqi border; this resulted in heavy damage to the installation.

The number of casualties from the U.S. strikes is still unknown at this time, as Kata’ib Hezbollah has not released any figures regarding their losses.

The attack was the first carried out by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden since he took office on January 21st, 2021.

The Biden administration said the attack on Thursday night was carried out in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq that killed one American contractor.

