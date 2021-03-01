Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Is the American Dream Still Alive? — Strategic Culture

Is the American Dream Still Alive?

Strategic Infographics

February 28, 2021© Photo: SCF

The post-WWII United States was at the peak of its soft power. One of its pillars was the American Dream. Every American could expect that his children would be better off – better off in every respect: healthier, longer-lived, better educated, happier, richer – than he was. Seventy years later, this dream seems to be blown to bits.

(Click on the image to enlarge)

