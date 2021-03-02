Ansarullah Releases Footage of Ballistic Missile at Targets in Saudi Capital

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement’s Military Media released footage of a large-scale ballistic missile strike against the Saudi capital in retaliation for the devastating military campaign that the Riyadh regime and its allies are waging on the country.

The video shows Yemeni armed forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees firing a domestically-developed Zolfiqar ballistic missile that struck King Khalid International Airport, located 35 kilometers north of Riyadh, on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree said in a press conference on Sunday that Yemeni army troops and allied popular fighters had targeted the Saudi soil with 15 unmanned aerial vehicles and a ballistic missile as part of “Operation Balance of Deterrence 5.”

He said sensitive positions and places in the Saudi capital Riyadh were struck with a Zolfaqar ballistic missile and nine Sammad-3 [Invincible-3] combat drones.

Saree noted that six Qasef-2K [Striker-2K] combat drones had also hit designated military targets inside Abha and Khamis Mushait cities in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir.

“As long as the attacks and siege on our country [Yemen] continue, our operations will continue and will be more extensive,” he added.

The United Nations said Yemen has the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the country’s 30 million people needing some form of aid or protection. About 13.5 million Yemenis currently face acute food insecurity, UN data showed.

Last week, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said some 16 million people in Yemen were going hungry and five million of those people were “just one step away from famine.”

Some 400,000 children under the age of five are severely malnourished, he said.

“Those children are in their last weeks and months,” he warned. “They are starving to death.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of fugitive president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the Ansarullah.

The Yemeni armed forces and allied popular groups have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and successfully defended Yemen against the aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, KSA, Saudi Aggression, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |