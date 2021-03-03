Escape from reform towards hostile foreign alliances فرار من الإصلاح نحو الأحلاف الخارجيّة المعادية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dr. Wafiq Ibrahim

For more than five decades, religious bodies of all sects have been silently held to support the forces of the Lebanese regime, which bankrupted and robbed the state.

These forces drained the state and people’s funds and throw the homeland on the edge of the abyss, as if they are required to maintain the western direction of Lebanon. It did, and allowed poverty to devour the country, and sectarian powers to swallow everyone.

This scene contrasts with the scene of the popular gathering that the Maronite Patriarch led yesterday in Bkerke, canceling the historical role of Bkerke, turning it into a site that wants to divide the homeland and obstruct the role of the main forces trying to defend it.

It seems that the Patriarch Al-Rahi was terrified by the great national role that Hezbollah and its allies are playing in defending the country against “Israel” and the Western project. The Patriarch believed that the era of internal change had begun to take shape, so he invested the humble crowd to reject any real internal change, intersecting with Western attempts to break Hezbollah’s internal efforts to confront Israel.

What is clear here is that Hezbollah and its allies did not deliberately focus on the issue of internal reform, in order to avoid internal clashes until reaching a historical understandings that provoke communities in depth.

However, His Eminence the Cardinal with his Western sponsors was not convinced of these justifications. To block any internal change he jumped to Bkerke’s festival to serve the Western project against Hezbollah and its allies by supporting the America, Israeli and Gulf supporters.

This is Bkerke’s festival organized by his Majesty yesterday at the Maronite Monastic Headquarters in o block any internal change.

The festival attracted a limited number, such future movement, Lebanese Force and Rifi supporters

In terms of content, the aim is attaching Hezbollah and its allies, without any project to defend Lebanon in the face of Israel’s plans, insisting on preventing any internal change, and full accession to the American project and the intimate relationship with the France, as built since the 19th century, which the Cardinal wants to renew combining a French-Lebanese Alliance – unfortunately gulf-Israeli because it is the only force capable of fighting in the Syrian Lebanese theater.

The Bkerke project is not just an internal offer of an alliance between Bkerke, the Americans and the Gulf, but rather a joining of the American project that seeks to strike at the Iranian-Syrian alliance. In addition, the Al-Rai project is aimed at rebuilding a Lebanese system that excludes the alliance between Hezbollah and the national parties from any approach to the Lebanese regime, even in the slightest rapprochement endeavors. This system was born by the West and, in the view of its Maronite coverage, must remain the same, is this possible?

The Cardinal should realize that the balance of power no longer allows excluding the role of the national parties, which have become an essential part of the Lebanese political interactions with Hezbollah, whether directly or by circumvention.

The comparison here between the nationalist, communist and Nasserist parties shows that their weights have become more prevalent over those sponsored by churches and mosques that receive Gulf billions of dollars.

The Cardinal’s project is therefore very dangerous, because it may lure forces from other sects that may not like his project and see in it a new infiltration of Maronites to seize power in the manner of the twenties of the last century. This is what Walid Jumblatt realizes well in his Progressive Socialist Party and Saad Hariri in his Future Party and his group, Likewise, Geagea, who only thinks about using Bkerke to eliminate the Free Patriotic Movement, without forgetting Sami Gemayel, who is eager to restore the glories of the Phalanges in an impossible time.

Does the Free Patriotic Movement find itself in a difficult position in the project of conflict between Bkerke and Hizbullah?

This does not seem to be the case for several reasons: Because Hezbollah is strong in its sectarian incubator environment first, and with allied parties secondly, and it has non-vibrating regional allies, namely Syria and Iran, to the Russians who coordinate with it in various stages. It also has Yemeni-Iraqi alliances that make it an unbreakable regional force.

Contrary to the Cardinal’s statement that Lebanon is a neutral country, but against whom? Lebanon does not attack “Israel” or America and the West as much as it reflects absolute neutrality. What Hezbollah and its allied parties have done is that they repelled the Israeli invasion, supported by the West and the Gulf. Does the cardinal reject the liberation of the south, or does he believe that this occupation facilitates the Maronite Gulf Control of the state?

Therefore, the Cardinal’s steps appear to be narrow because Hezbollah will not fight it by popular or military methods and may wait a certain period to re-establish an alliance with capable Christian parties such as the Free Patriotic Movement and other national parties to rebuild a Lebanese political current that does not work only in order to control the authority and its regime, but tries to work to establish an actual homeland for all its children.

Is there a possibility for external support that the Cardinal will receive from the Americans, Europeans, and Gulf with an “Israel” cover? Yes, this is possible, but it is not viable because the Syrian-Lebanese-Iranian-Palestinian alliance is very well established and this makes the situation greater than the Cardinal capabilities and the weights of his allies in other sects.

So things are not heading towards popular explosions that Geagea, Hariri and Sheikh Sami Gemayel are working on. This is because the Hezbollah and its allies are blocked for any uncalculated impulses that lead to unfortunate consequences.

Finally, it becomes clear that the Cardinal’s project is nothing more than a heresy in a broken cup of coffee, and things are returning to what they were with attempts to improve it towards deepening deepening the Lebanese-Israeli conflict on the basis of the good defense of Lebanon, On the domestic level, His Excellency may, in this wretched time, bargain to adherence to the Maronite supremacy in power, and this is something Hezbollah does not object to as much as Hariri and his group of dreamers lookin for Gulf-American to support their project to advance in the Lebanese power.

د. وفيق إبراهيم

أكثر من خمسة عقود تتمسّك الهيئات الدينية من كل الطوائف بصمت وضعها في خانة كبار متعهّدي تأييد قوى النظام اللبناني التي أفلست الدولة وسرقتها.

لم يرفّ لهذه القوى جفنٌ او ارتجف هدب، تستنزف أموال الدولة والناس وترمي بالوطن في حافة الهاوية، كأن المطلوب منها ان تحافظ على الاتجاه الغربيّ للبنان. ففعلت وأتاحت للفقر التهام البلاد ولقوى الطوائف ابتلاع الجميع.

يتناقض هذا المنظر مع مشهد التجمّع الشعبي الذي أحياه البطريرك الماروني يوم امس في صرحه في بكركي، لاغياً الدور التاريخي لهذا الموقع الوطني الهام. وذلك بتحوّله من موقع أساسي يجسّد صورة قسم أساسي في لبنان الى مشهد يريد تقسيم الوطن وعرقلة دور القوى الأساسية التي تحاول الدفاع عنه.

يبدو ان البطريرك الراعي أصيب بذعر من الدور الوطني الكبير الذي يؤدّيه حزب الله وحلفاؤه في الدفاع عن البلاد في وجه «إسرائيل» والمشروع الغربي واعتقد أن عصر التغيير الداخلي بدأت ملامحه بالتشكل، فاحتاط لها بالدعوة الى حشد بكركي المتواضع ليضع البلاد أمام مشروع رفض أي تغيير داخلي فعلي، متقاطعاً مع محاولات غربية لكسر المساعي الداخلية لحزب الله بمجابهة «إسرائيل».

ما هو واضح هنا، أن حزب الله وحلفاءه في الأحزاب الوطنية لم يركزوا من عمد على مسألة الإصلاح الداخلي وذلك إرجاء للصدامات الداخلية او محاولة للزحف بها لاحقاً نحو التفاهمات التاريخيّة التي تستثير الطوائف في العمق.

لكن نيافة الكاردينال لم يقتنع بهذه المبرّرات بتفاهمات مع رعاته الغربيين قافزاً نحو مهرجان في بكركي أراد فيه ومنه خدمة المشروع الغربي المناهض لحزب الله وأحلافه عبر تأييد الحركة الأميركية المناهضة وأعوانها الإسرائيليين والخليجيين. والهدف بالطبع إعاقة أي تغيير داخلي عبر الهرولة وراء المشروع الخارجي – الخليجي وتستفيد منه «إسرائيل» بالطبع.

هذا هو الحشد الذي نظّمه غبطته أمس في مقر الرهبنة المارونية في بكركي.

أما مميزاته، فهي أنه اقتصر على عدد محدود من الحشود جاذباً أحزاب القوات والمستقبل وريفي وتجمّعات شعبية لها أثر محدود جداً.

لجهة المضمون، كان جلياً أنه استهدف الرمي على حزب الله وحلفائه مصرّاً على منع أي تغيير داخلي، ومتشبثاً بلبنان نموذج الطائف او ما يعادله ومتوارياً عن اي مشروع للدفاع عن لبنان في وجه مخططات «اسرائيل»، أما ما هو واضح فإن حشد بكركي مصرٌ على عدم التغيير الداخلي والالتحاق الكامل بالمشروع الأميركي والعلاقة الحميمة مع الفرنسيين المبنية منذ القرن 19 والذي يريد الراعي إعادة تجديدها بلبوس جديد يجمع بين حلف أميركي – فرنسي – خليجي وبكل أسف إسرائيلي لأنها القوة الشرق أوسطية الوحيدة القادرة على النزال في المسرح السوري اللبناني.

مشروع بكركي اذاً ليس مجرد عرض داخلي لحلف بين بكركي والأميركيين والخليج بقدر ما يعبر عن التحاق بالمشروع الأميركي الذي يريد ضرب الحلف الإيراني – السوري. كما أن مشروع الراعي يتوغّل نحو إعادة بناء نظام لبنانيّ يُقصي التحالف بين حزب الله والأحزاب الوطنية عن أي اقتراب من النظام اللبناني حتى في أدنى مساعي التقارب.

فهذا النظام استولده الغرب غربياً ويجب برأي تغطياته المارونية أن يبقى على النحو نفسه، فهل هذا ممكن؟

موازنات القوى الداخلية لم تعُد تسمح بذلك، وهذا ما يجب أن يدركه الراعي وصرحه، كما ان هذه الموازنات ما عاد بوسعها حجب دور الأحزاب الوطنية التي أصبحت تشكل جزءاً اساسياً من التفاعلات السياسية اللبنانية مع حزب الله بالمباشر او بالالتفاف.

المقارنة هنا بين أحزاب القومي والشيوعي والناصري يتضح أن أوزانها أصبح راجحاً على أوزان تتلقى مليارات الدولارات من الخليج وترعاها الكنائس والمساجد وبركات الغيب والحاضر.

مشروع الراعي إذاً خطير جداً، لأنه قد يستدرج تأليباً لقوى من طوائف أخرى قد لا يروق لها مشروعه وترى فيه تسللاً مارونياً جديداً للإمساك المنفرد بالسلطة على طريقة عشرينيات القرن الماضي، هذا ما يدركه جيداً وليد جنبلاط في حزبه التقدمي الاشتراكي وسعد الحريري في حزبه المستقبل ولفيفه، وكذلك جعجع الذي لا يفكر إلا باستغلال بكركي للقضاء على التيار الوطني الحر من دون نسيان سامي الجميل اللاهث وراء استعادة أمجاد الكتائب في زمن مستحيل.

فهل يجد التيار الوطني الحر نفسه في وضع صعب في مشروع الصراع بين الراعي وحزب الله؟

لا يبدو الأمر على هذا النحو لأسباب عدة: لأن حزب الله قويّ بعصبيته الحزبية – المذهبية اولاً وتحالفاته مع الأحزاب الحليفة ثانياً، وله امتدادات من الحلفاء الإقليميين غير قابلة للاهتزاز وهي سورية وإيران وصولاً الى الروس الذين ينسقون معه في مختلف المراحل.

كما أن له تحالفات يمنيّة – عراقيّة تجعل منه قوة إقليمية وازنة غير قابلة للكسر.

يكفي أنه مناقض لما اورده الكاردينال من ان لبنان بلد محايد، إنما ضد مَن؟ فلبنان لا يعتدي على «اسرائيل» او اميركا والغرب بقدر ما يعكس حيادية مطلقة، مما قام به حزب الله والأحزاب الحليفة أنهم صدوا الغزو الاسرائيلي المدعوم غربياً وخليجياً. فهل يرفض الكاردينال تحرير الجنوب أم أنه يرى أن هذا الاحتلال يسهّل السيطرة المارونية الخليجية على الدولة؟

لذلك تبدو خطوات الكاردينال ضيقة تندرج في أدنى المستوى، لأن الطرف المناهض لها لن يكافحها بأساليب شعبية او عسكرية وقد ينتظر مدة معينة لإعادة تأسيس حلف مع أحزاب مسيحية قادرة كالتيار الوطني الحر والأحزاب الوطنية لإعادة بناء تيار سياسي لبناني لا يعمل فقط من أجل السيطرة على السلطة ونظامها بل يحاول العمل على تأسيس وطن فعليّ لمجمل أبنائه.

فهل هناك إمكانية لدعم خارجي يتلقاه الراعي من الأميركيين والأوروبيين والخليجيين بتغطية «إسرائيل»، نعم هذه ممكنة، لكنها غير قابلة للنجاح لأن الحلف السوري اللبناني الإيراني الفلسطيني شديد المراس ويتمكن من مناطقه وشعبيته وهذا يجعل الأوضاع أكبر من إمكانات الراعي وأوزان أحلافه في الطوائف الأخرى.

الأمور إذاً لا تتجه الى انفجارات شعبية يعمل عليها جعجع والحريري والشيخ المقدام سامي وهذا سببه لجم الحزب وحلفائه لأية اندفاعات غير محسوبة تؤدي الى ما لا تحمد عقباه.

يتضح أخيراً أن مشروع الراعي ليس أكثر من هرطقة في فنجان قهوة مثقوب والأمور عائدة الى ما كانت عليه مع محاولات لتحسينها نحو تعميق الصراع اللبناني – الإسرائيلي على اساس الدفاع الحميد عن لبنان، أما التعبير الداخلي فمرجأ بدوره وقد يكون النقطة الوحيدة التي بإمكان غبطته المساومة عليها في هذا الزمن الرديء على أساس التمسك بالتفوق الماروني في السلطة، وهذا أمر لا يعترض عليه حزب الله بقدر ما يضايق الحريري وزبانيته الحالمين بدعم خليجي – أميركي لمشروع تقدمهم في السلطة اللبنانية.

