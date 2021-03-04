Imam Khamenei Offers Condolences on Demise of Senior Lebanese Scholar

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei expressed condolences over the death of Judge Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein, head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars.

In a message of condolence to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday, Imam Khamenei hailed Sheikh al-Zein’s “dutiful, scholarly defense of Imam Khomeini’s movement and of resistance against the front of arrogance and Zionism.”

Following is the text of the message, according to the website of Imam Khamenei:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful; Hujjat al-Islam Hajj Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may his blessings continue], I received news of the demise of the diligent scholar, Judge Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein – head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars. I deem it my responsibility to express my condolences to the honorable scholars and to his family, admirers, students in Lebanon and other countries, and particularly to you. His dutiful, scholarly defense of Imam Khomeini’s movement and of Resistance against the Front of Arrogance and Zionism along with his continual cooperation with the activities of regional nations against the Front of Arrogance throughout all these years will never be erased from the file of the history of Resistance. Once more, I wish to offer my condolences to the people of Lebanon and particularly to his companions and comrades in Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars. I ask God, the Exalted, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him. Sayyed Ali Khamenei Rajab 19, 1442 [March 3, 2021]

