Sayyed Nasrallah Has Consecrated “Spider Web” Theory in Confrontation with ‘Israel’: Zionist Studies Institute

March 5, 2021

The Zionist circles continued scrutinizing the recent speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in which his eminence warned the Israeli officials against waging an all-out war on Lebanon.

Experts at the Zionist Institute for “National Security” Studies considered that Sayyed Nasrallah is determined to maintain the balance of deterrence by striking the Israeli cities in response to any aggression on the Lebanese cities and killing an Israeli soldier whenever ‘Israel’ kills any of Hezbollah fighters.

The experts also indicated that Hezbollah aims at accumulating its military power and focuses on obtaining precision-guided missiles, adding that such capabilities will inflict heavy losses upon the Israeli ‘home front’ during any upcoming war.

The Zionist experts stressed that Sayyed Nasrallah has consecrated the “Spider Web” theory in the confrontation with ‘Israel’, adding that this notion managed to target the collective conscience of the Israelis.

Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem

March 4, 2021

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the Resistance movement will make the Zionist occupation ‘see stars’ if it attacks Lebanon.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Wednesday night, Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah “remains in state of defense, but we will make ‘Israel’ see stars if it attacks” Lebanon.

“Hezbollah clearly declares that it has no intention of starting a war. Israel must understand that the arena is not open to it, and today the battle will be within the Israeli entity.”

On Hezbollah’s retaliation to the killing of one of Hezbollah fighters in Syria last summer, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the equation set by Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is still in place.

“When they attacked a brother of ours in Syria, we decided that we will respond to this attack, and such decision is still in place,” Hezbollah deputy chief added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem revealed that the US Embassy in Beirut has contracted two Lebanese media outlets in a bid to tarnish Hezbollah’s image.

“The US Embassy in Beirut is paying much money to these two media outlets in order to publish daily reports on Hezbollah,” Sheikh Qassem told Al-Mayadeen.

On the issue of Beirut Port blast, Sheikh Qassem said the investigation is ongoing and is aimed at trying to determine whether the incident was caused by an act of sabotage, errors or an Israeli attack.

Investigations conducted by the US, France and Germany that were leaked found “mistakes committed, not an intentional criminal act.”

He demanded that the investigations be revealed so that families can receive compensation from insurance companies and stressed that it’s not Hezbollah’s job to announce the results of the investigation, but rather the job of the judiciary and concerned authorities.

In this context, Sheikh Qassem pointed to “a group of Lebanese politicians whose primary job is to link any incident directly to Hezbollah to discredit him.”

Touching upon the issue of forming government, he stressed that the problem lies in disagreements between President Aoun and Designate-PM Saad Hariri, stressing an urgent need to solve this crisis.

In this regard, Sheikh Qassem voiced Hezbollah’s continuous readiness to help solve disagreements between Aoun and Hariri.

