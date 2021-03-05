TV report on “huge operation” targeting Saudi capital by Yemeni forces

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 5, 2021 admin

Description:

TV report on the “huge operation” targeting the Saudi capital & other cities by Sana’a-based Yemeni forces

Source: RT Arabic (You Tube)

Date: March 1, 2021

Transcript:



Reporter:

Sana’a sought to send several messages through its (latest) strikes that targeted what it described were “sensitive and important” sites in Saudi Arabia.

The operation was carried out using 15 drones and a ballistic missile, forming the “biggest operation” to date, targeting Riyadh, Abha and Khamis Mushait, according to the statement. Sana’a said that the launching of such offensive operations was its legitimate right. Sana’a

underlined that its operations would expand further, because they come in response to the continuing war and siege.

Brigadier General Yehya Saree’, spokesman of the Sana’a-led Yemeni Armed Forces:

Our UAV Unit and Missile Unit, with Allah’s grace, jointly carried out a huge operation targeting the Saudi depth, in an operation dubbed “Balance of Deterrence 5.” The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that its operation will continue, and will expand further and further, so long as the aggression and siege on our country continue.

Reporter:

These developments come as fierce battles continue to take place in the oil-rich province of Ma’rib in eastern Yemen, leaving behind a large number of dead and injured for both sides.

The Defense Ministry in Sana’a said that the clashes (in Ma ’rib) take place amidst heavy (Saudi) coalition warplane activity, this while military reinforcements continue to arrive to the battle fronts.

Major-General Abdullah al-Jaffry, military expert:

Regarding the battles in the city of Ma ‘rib, the (Yemeni) army was actually able to gain these great victories on the outskirts of the city. Today, the city of Ma ‘rib is besieged from all sides, and this comes after the political and military decision had been taken (to retake it). What is going on now is merely the final steps to control the security situation in (in Ma ‘rib), in a bid to protect (Yemeni) civilians and save their lives as well as their assets.

Reporter:

With the continuing escalation, the scene (in Yemen) seems to be very unclear and is open to various scenarios.

The political deadlock and international inability to achieve progress in this regard has had repercussions on the battlefield situation, further complicating the current crisis which continues to grow day by day.

Jamal al-Ashwal

RT, Sana’a

——

Related Posts:

