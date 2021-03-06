SDF Current Official Bombed Khan Al-Asal with Chemical Weapon in 2013

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI MARCH 5, 2021

“The former Free Syrian Army ‘moderate terrorist’ who bombed the city of Khan Al-Asal in Aleppo countryside with chemical weapons in 2013 is currently an official in the SDF Administration in Manbij!”

A leader in the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist armed group in Manbij, Northern Syria, defects and exposes the relationship between ISIS, Al Qaeda, the FSA, and the SDF after his colleagues accuse him of dealing with the Syrian government.

In his firing back at his former colleagues, this Kurdish SDF leader exposes one of the main chapters of the so-called Syrian Chemical File, the file used relentlessly and repeatedly by the NATO member states at the United Nations Security Council to demonize the Syrian state and the Syrian armed forces accusing them, the victims, of using chemical weapons against their own people and in areas the Syrian Army has already won and is entering it in few hours. NATO members demonizing the victims, whitewashing the crimes of their own terrorists to justify their massive efforts in destabilizing Syria and effecting the regime change policy they and their regional minions have forever dreamt of.

This is part of the video released by this former leader of the Kurdish SDF where he speaks of his group’s connections with ISIS and with the FSA, naming, in particular, the person who carried out the bombing of Khan Al-Asal in 2013 who is currently an official in the SDF ‘Administration’ in the city of Manbij, transcript follows below:

https://videopress.com/embed/jejMnsxv?preloadContent=metadata&hd=1The video is also on YouTube (for now) and on BitChute.

Transcript of the English translation of the video:

I asked, “Jahid”, why did you act with us like this? You made us send Zaki Al-Hassan to a place and arrested him from there, and today you released Zaki Al-Hassan? He said: Zaki Al-Hassan is an intelligence officer with Haval Nahir, and it is not permissible for us to arrest Zaki Al-Hassan or dismiss him from work.

If Zaki al-Hassan is a prince of ISIS, and so you put him in a responsible position, we may not dismiss Zaki al-Hassan from his work or talk to him, who is one of the princes of ISIS, and at the same time, you accuse us of working for the regime.

It’s not only Zaki Al-Hassan, but I have also written down several names who work for you in the (SDF) Administration with your knowledge or without your knowledge:

There is Noura Al-Hamid from the village of Al-Qishla who used to work for ISIS at the Al-Furat Hospital and today, Noura Al-Hamid is a deputy in the Executive Council of the “SDF.”

There is Ali Al-Jamili, a leader in the “Jund Al-Haramain” during the days of the Free Army, Ali Al-Jamili, until this moment, is in the city of Manbij is bragging that he’s called ‘Chemical Ali’ because he was in Jund al-Haramain and he claims that he bombed the city of Khan al-Asal with chemical (weapon), and Ali al-Jamili is responsible for Religions affairs in the city of Manbij, and he has a son cadre in the Al-Jazeera region.

End of the transcript.

Longer version of the confession in Arabic:

هام وخطير : قيادي منشق عن #قسد :#علي_الجميلي او ما يُلقّب بعلي كيمياوي ، قيادي بجند الحرمين التابع لما يسمى الجيش الحر ، يفتخر بلقبه الكيماوي كونه قام بقصف #خان_العسل بالكيماوي عام 2013 وهو حاليا مسؤول شؤون الاديان في #منبج .#سورية #مجزرة_خان_العسل pic.twitter.com/YUmARicAcZ — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) March 4, 2021

The Syrian government has repeatedly called on the United Nations to investigate the chemical attack in the city of Khan Al-Asal in 2013, the first of a series of chemical attacks. The United Nations Secretary-General at the time Ban Ki-Moon agreed to send a team to investigate the attack but under the condition that they will just prove there was an attack without identifying the criminals behind it.

On the day the team was just leaving their hotel in Damascus heading to Khan Al-Asal in the north, they receive a phone call from the UN SG ordering them to investigate the infamous Ghouta chemical attack. Coincidences never happen in politics.

https://syrianews.cc/h-e-jaafari-decries-un-opcw-90th-anti-syria-liars-meeting-calls-for-closure-of-phony-syria-file/embed/#?secret=jSlqE0juEP

https://syrianews.cc/syria-will-not-cooperate-with-the-opcw-new-investigation-team/embed/#?secret=ong0qwttLJ

