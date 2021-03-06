Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (25 February – 03 March 2021)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 4, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

25 February – 03 March 2021

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 5 Palestinians wounded, including 4 children

Eight IOF shootings reported at agricultural lands eastern Gaza, and once at fishing boats western Gaza Strip

In 94 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 104 civilians arrested, including 11 children and 2 women

Patient’s companion arrested after a summons for interview with Israeli intelligence services at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing

Israeli occupation announces plans to confiscate 193 dunums in Ramallah

4 houses (one self-demolished) and 4 shops (one self-demolished) demolished in occupied east Jerusalem

Settler-attacks: a child was injured; entrance of the Romanian Church Monastery set on fire; and the Anadolu News Agency press crew was assaulted.

IOF established 60 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 11 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. Additionally, IOF conducted widescale demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem; settlers launched scales across the West Bank, set fire onto a church and assaulted a media crew in Jerusalem.

This week, PCHR documented 195 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF shot and injured 5 civilians (including 4 children) in its attacks on peaceful protests in the West Bank: 3 Palestinians, including 2 children, in Hebron; another child was arrested after IOF injured him near the Annexation Wall in Ramallah; and another child was wounded during IOF attacks on Kafr Qaddum – Qalqilya weekly protest. Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

In the Gaza Strip, eight IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip, and once at fishing boats, western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 94 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 104 Palestinians were arrested, including 11 children and 2 women.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF arrested the companion of a patient (from Khan Younis) after he was summonsed for an interview with Israeli intelligence at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 11 incidents:

Ramallah: the occupation announced plans to confiscate 193 dunums from Deir Dibwan and Rammun.

East Jerusalem: residential tent demolished, as well as 2 under-construction houses in Isawiya; another house was self-demolished in Silwan. A shop was self-demolished in Beit Hanina; and a residential building and 3 shops were demolished in Shu’afat refugee camp.

Jericho: 2 barracks demolished in northern Jordan valleys.

Bethlehem: 2 rooms demolished, and land razed in Battir.

Hebron: two residencies and a room were demolished; a tire-made tent was also demolished. A 220 sqm barracks was dismantled and confiscated.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 11 attacks:

Ramallah: sharp-end steel bars were planted on a dirt road in Kafr Malik, puncturing a tractor’s tires.

Bethlehem: 20 olive trees cut in Kisan.

Hebron: attacks and provocations against civilians in Haret Jaber and Al-Shuhada Street.

Occupied East Jerusalem: child assaulted in the French Hill neighborhood; vehicles assaulted; the entrance of the Roman Church was set on fire; and Anadolu News Agency team was assaulted while working in Mea She’arim neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Nablus: civilian houses and vehicles assaulted in Jabel Sheikh Basher and Hawwara.

Qalqilya: Palestinian was rammed over on the main road near the Al-Funduq village intersection.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 08:30 on Friday, 26 February 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Al-Qarara village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, a peaceful protest took off in front of Beit Dajan village council, east of Nablus, north of the West Bank, at the call of the villagers and with the participation of the National Action Factions in Nablus, towards lands under the threat of confiscation, east of the village. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation, settlers, annexation wall and deal of the century. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. The protestors chanted slogans again against the Israeli occupation and settlers. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 11:30, a peaceful protest took off in front of Deir Jarir village, northeast of Ramallah, in the center of the West Bank, at the call of the villagers towards lands under the threat of confiscation and against the establishment of settlement outpost in al-Shorfa Mount area, where Israeli settlers established a tent and a water tank and conducted excavation works in the agricultural lands 2 months ago. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and settlers. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. The protestors performed Friday prayer and chanted slogans again against the Israeli occupation and settlers. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased Palestinian young men gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired live and sponge bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, Mahmoud Bashar Ishtawi (10) was hit with a sponge grenade in his chest.

Following the Friday prayer, on 26 February 2021, dozens of Palestinian young men and international activist organized a peaceful protest to commemorate the 27 anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre, which was carried out by American-Israeli Baruch Goldstein against Palestinian worshipers in al-Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994. The Palestinian protestors raised Palestinian flags, chanted slogans and raised banners calling for lifting the closure imposed on Hebron and removing the checkpoints. When the protestors arrived at the gate established at al-Shuhada southern entrance, they found a large number of IOF deployed in the area. IOF fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF declared the area as a closed-military zone and threatened to arrest the protestors if they would not leave the area.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed near the annexation wall, near al-Kherba area, west of Saffa village, west of Ramallah, arrested Ahmed ‘Abed al-Razeq Falenah (16) after opening fire at him and wounding him. It should be noted that Palestinian civilians are used to head to al-Kherba area for picnic. Falenah’s family was later informed that his son was wounded with a live bullet in his lower limbs and taken to an Israeli hospital. Falenah’s family was prevented from visiting his son. PCHR’s fieldworker is still investigating the Falenah’s injury circumstances.

At approximately 07:50 on Saturday, 27 February 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:10, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuzaʽa village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 28 February 202, IOF moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. IOF stationed in front of residential buildings’ entrances and photographed them. During which, IOF deliberately provoked Palestinian young men, pushed them and beat them. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and IOF, who fired heavy teargas canisters in the area. As a result, dozens of Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF also arrested members of Baten al-Hawa Defense Committee Zuhair al-Rajbi (52) and Mohammed Salah (29) after severely beating them.

At approximately 19:30 on Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF moved into Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah. IOF stationed on the village’s main street, adjacent to Ein Yabrud Old mosque, and fired teargas canisters at Abu Shokri supermarket. As a result, the villagers suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, the rear window of Abu Shokri’s vehicle was broken after being directly hit with a teargas canister. Sultan Ziyad Abu Shokri (32), the supermarket’s owner, said to that: “ At approximately 19:30, while my father and I were in my supermarket located in the center of the village, near Ein Yabrud Old mosque on the village’s main street, I saw a military USV parked 30 meters away my supermarket. After that, a number of Israeli soldiers stepped out of the USV and fired at least 18 teargas canisters at the supermarket. Civilians, who were present in the area, suffocated due teargas inhalation. I immediately got my father out of the supermarket and took him to his vehicle to drive it and go to home. When my father got into the vehicle, an Israeli soldier fired a teargas canister at the vehicle, breaking its rear windows. Additionally, my father suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. After that, IOF withdrew from the village and no clashes between Palestinian young men and IOF were reported.”

At approximately 23:00, a large number of Israeli soldiers accompanied with Special Forces Units moved into ‘Obaid neighborhood in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. IOF raided ‘Obaid family’s house after damaging its doors, frightening and assaulting its inhabitan. As a result, ‘Adnan ‘obaid (54) sustained wounds in his head after being hit with a sharp tool and his son Mohammed (23) sustained bruises throughout his body. Also, IOF arrested Tareq Marwan ‘Obaid (21) after severely beating him and took him to an unknown destination. During which a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones, Molotov Cocktails and fireworks at IOF, wounding 5 of them as later declared by Israeli authorities. IOF immediately fired rubber bullets and heavy teargas canisters at the protestors. The clashes continued until next day dawn. IOF called up a wastewater vehicle to spray the protestors and residential buildings with wastewater. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas and wastewater inhalation.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 03 March 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, eastern, central and southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah city, in Maghazi camp, in Khuzaʽa, al-Qarara and Abasan villages in eastern Khan Yunis; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:10, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of al-Showka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, via a vehicle with a Palestinian registration plate. IOF raided Abu Hashhash family’s house in the center of the camp and locked the family members in one room. They arrested ‘Alaa Ishaq Abu Hashhash (24) and withdrew from the house. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF, who responded with sound bombs, teargas canisters, and live bullets. As a result, 3 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded; the first (16) was shot with 2 live bullets in his lower limbs and the second (22) was shot with a live bullet in his right thigh. The wounded were taken via an ambulance to Abu al-Hasan al-Qasem Hospital in Yatta city.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 25 February 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Osarin, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested the police officer Raslan Jaber Adeli (48).

Around the same time, IOF stationed at the entrance of Qusra village, southeast of Nablus, stopped the vehicle and arrested Ali Rizq Allah Owda (30) and Fadi Rebhi Kan’an (33), from Qusra.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Yazan Hamza al-Kurdi’s (19) houses and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Rummanah village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahdi Mershed Bushnaq (47).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Sawahira al-Sharqiya, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Shukri al-Hansh’s (41) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Aroub refugee camp. North of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hashem Hatem al-Sharif (19) and Mo’ayad Amer Banat (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Abu Shukheidim village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Sami Abu Dhaher’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed in al-Hawooz al-Awal area. They raided and searched Ayman Yusri Shannan’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Anwar Sami Obaid (23) and Mahmoud Sa’d al-Rajabi (24) and took them to Moscovia Detention Centre in West Jerusalem. It should be noted that Obaid was arrested 23 times during the last two years.

At approximately 05:30, a group of Mista’arvim (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinians) sneaked into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They used a bus and stationed around the house of the former prisoner Wissam Mohammed Abu Zeid. They stormed and searched his house to arrest him, but he was not there, so they broke the glass of his brother’s car, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched Nehad Ahmed Edris’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Baqat al-Hatab village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched Zakariya Wasfi Abu Tabikh’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:20, IOF stationed at the entrance of Rujeib village, northeast of Nablus, arrested Morad Ali Sharai’a (20), from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:50, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Yousef Antar al-Natour (26), Hammam As’ad Na’alwa (28), and Qais Murad Barhoush (28).

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Husam Salayma al-Qammousi (17) and Alaa Mohammed al-Kronz (16), from al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, while present in a land adjacent to Bypass road (60), in the southern side of the camp. IOF took the two children to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Ali Arabi (16), while present in front of Moscovia Detention Centre in West Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (5) incursion in Tammun, southeast of Tubas; Yatta, Fawwar refugee camp, Sa’ir, and Hadab al-Fawwar villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 26 February 2021:

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Fares Abu Sbeitan (21), after stopping his vehicle while entering al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to Moscovia Detention Centre in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Batin al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Jamal Ghaith (22) and Yousef Ali Salah (20) and arrested them.

It should be noted that IOF released Salah, on the next day, on conditions that banning his entry to Batin al-Hawa neighborhood for 15-days, and pay a bail of 5,000 NIS, and extended the arrest of Ghaith until the next Monday.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at Mevo Dotan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Yazan Sa’eed Hamarsha (17) and Mohammed Yaser Hamdoni (16), from Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, while riding a motorcycle on the main entrance of the village.

Saturday, 27 February 2021:

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Maher Hamdallah Othman (28), from Abwein, northwest of Ramallah. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF stationed at Huwwarah military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Ahmed Howeiti (28), from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Halhul and Shuyukh villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 28 February 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Khaled Khwais’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Feras Khader Obaid (24) and Hadi Ibrahim Derbas (17) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Issam Mohammed Taqateqa’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed at Huwwarah military checkpoint, southeast of Tubas, arrested Zohdi Theeb Qawariq (27), from Awarta village, southeast of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out an incursion in Ti’nik village, west of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 01 March 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Shuyukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Thameen Ahmed Halayqa’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Bait Kahil, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested (3) civilians; including a father and his son. The arrestees are: Wael Hasan Jouda (55), his son Hassan (21), and Bara’ Yousef Asafra (29).

Also around 01:30, IOF, stationed on the entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, arrested Mahmoud Ahmed Mansour (22).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Hamza Salah al-Dein (23), Nadeem al-Khateeb (26), and his brother Mohammed (24).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Omar Mohammed Thiab’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Araqah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a child; Mohammed Ahmed Mahmoud Yehya (24), Hisham Ahmed Mohammed Yehya (20), and his brother Hussam (17).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Yousef Abdul Malek al-Sa’di’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Awni Yousef Obaid (24) and Hussain Yaser Darwish (15) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested two civilians: Izz al-Dein Mustafa Abu Hussain (23), and Mothanna Omar al-Qawasmah (20).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Abdul Fattah Ta’amra’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Shufa village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched three houses belonging to Mohammed Mofeed Droubi (14), Yousef Mohammed Droubi (14) and Ahmed Ghaleb Droubi (20) and arrested them.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested (3) civilians while riding a car near the annexation wall adjacent to Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are: Ahmed Nabeel Bader (26), his brother Abdullah (23), and Khaled Jamal Bader (28).

At approximately 22:30, IOF arrested Odai (23) and Ahed (21) Qar’oush, from Deir Ballout, near the village entrance in western Salfit.

Tuesday, 02 March 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Bal’a village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Yousef Samara (30), and the former prisoner Mahdi Hasan al-Hajj (29) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Balata al-Balad village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mousa Mohammed Dwaikat (22).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Khader, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ibrahim Suliman al-Da’doua’ (21) and Mahmoud Ahmed Issa (21) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Jaba’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) former prisoners; Morad Waleed Malaysha (32), Mohammed Mahmoud Alawna (33), Morad Mohammed Fashafesha (31), and Lotfy Taher Malaysha (32). Later, IOF tortured them before they were released.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Suleiman Kan’an’s (31) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shwaika, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Khaled Adnan al-Zibda (28), Amjad Waleed Na’alwa (34), Mahmoud Muhanna Musleh (23), and Mansour Mansour Idhelliya (50).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Ali Abdul Ghaffar Doufish’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Jericho, north of the West Bank. They surrounded, raided, and searched Sa’eed Abu Ali’s house, and arrested Shadi Abdul Ra’ouf Sbeihat (44), from al-Rummanah village, west of Jenin.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Bireh. They raided and searched Majd Mohammed Jarrar’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Rabea’ Hussain al-Sayyad (42) and Eid Waheed Shabana (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Malek Belal Shtayyah (28) and Assem Jameel Shtayyah (25).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ramallah. They deployed into Ein Misbah neighborhood, stormed several houses and arrested Saad Farouq Zalloum (22).

In morning hours, IOF stationed at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Karam Salem Abu Hadayed (38), from Khan Yunis, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services. Abu Hadayed applied to obtain an exit permit to Israel to accompany his cancer patient mother, so the Israeli Intelligence Services summonsed him for security interview.

His sister, Samah, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that her mother, Aziza Mohammed Abu Hadayed (60), got a medical referral to receive treatment at Augusta Victoria Hospital “al-Motale’a” in occupied Jerusalem, so she applied to obtain a permit for her and her son Karam, as a companion. At approximately 08:40, on Monday, 01 March 2021, they received the approval for the mother to travel on Tuesday, and after an hour, Karam received a summons, via a text message, to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Beit Hanoun Crossing. On Thursday morning, when her mother and Karam headed to the crossing, the Israeli authorities allowed the mother to travel to the hospital alone and informed her that her son may follow her or return to Gaza. At approximately 22:00, we were informed that Karam is under arrest, noting that my mother is an old-sick woman, and seriously needs help during treatment.

At approximately 11:00, IOF surrounded and stormed the Women’s Center in Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They stationed on the main door and its yards, arrested Jehad Abu Zneid (54), a member in the legislative council, and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Sawaneh neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Alaa Nidal Zughayyar’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:30, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Hussam Sameeh Alian’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Zeid al-Sawwaf (24) and Najy Akram Sughayyar (26), while present at al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. IOF took them to one of the police centers in the city.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into the African Community Quarter, near al-Majlis Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Belala family and severely beaten, pushed, pepper-sprayed and arrested Ro’a Belalah (23), her brother Mustafa (21), and her cousin Abdullah (23).

Around the same time, IOF arrested Issac Abu-Hashash (62) from al-Fawwar camo in Hebron, after detaining him on a temporary checkpoint at the camp entrance.

At approximately 20:40, IOF stationed in eastern Qalqilya arrested Muhanad Rabe’, an employee of the Palestinian intelligence services, and released him by 09:30.

At approximately 23:30, IOF arrested Hamza Abu Habla (22) from Tulkram while he was reporting for a summons he received earlier by the Israeli intelligence services.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm; Beitunia, Birzeit, and Jifna in Ramallah governorate; Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 03 March 2021:

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Bassam Ragheb al-Sa’di (61), and his nephew, Abdul Rahman Qasem Ragheb al-Sa’di (34). Later, IOF released them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Ali Belal Abu Bakr’s (23) house and arrested him. At approximately 03:10, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Oraib Jaber Darwish’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Bassam Ragheb al-Sa’di (61), and his nephew, Abdul Rahman Qasem Ragheb al-Sa’di (34). Later, IOF released them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Ali Belal Abu Bakr’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved nto Obaidat neighborhood, in Jabal al-Mukaber village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Hasan Obaidat (16) and Hashem Ahmed Obaidat (19), and arrested them.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Beit Kahil and Dura, in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Thursday 25 February 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities announced that 193 dunums will be annexed from the Deir Dibwan village and nearby Rammun village, east of Ramallah, to establish a landfill for the settlements near the village. Mayor of Deir Dibwan, Mansour Mansour, said that IOF distributed leaflets to farmers’ lands about their intention to confiscate 193 dunums from these lands in Deir Dibwan and Rammun villages to establish a landfill site for settlers in the area. Mansour added that the Municipality has not received from the Israeli authorities any official confiscation decision; also, no official notices were handed to the owners.

At approximately 00:45 on Friday, 26 February 2021, IOF demolished a tent sheltering ‘Alian Family that was established by them on the rubble of their residential building, noting that the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished the building last Monday in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, amidst IOF’s heavy firing of rubber-coated bullets and sound bombs.

Fadi ‘Alian, al-Aqsa Mosque’s guard and one of the owners of the residential apartments demolished, said that IOF tore down his family tent set up on the rubble of their residential building that included 4 residential apartments and sheltered 20 persons, including 12 children, near the entrance to al-‘Issawiya village. ‘Alian said that IOF was irritated by the citizens’ solidarity with the family cause as they previously raided the tent and attacked those who were inside. They threatened the citizens in case they returned to the tent in solidarity with the family. ‘Alian added that IOF again raided the tent in the dawn and removed it after firing sound bombs randomly to disperse those inside the tent. They also removed the solidarity slogans fixed on the building rubble. It should be noted that ‘Alian family previously stated that the decision to demolish the family building, which was implemented last Monday under the pretext of unlicensed construction, was a political decision par excellence, especially since their son, Fadi, previously received several calls from the Israeli Intelligence threatening him to demolish his family building if he continued to work as the Head of the Guard Unit in the mosque. The family added that Fadi was arrested several times and teased him lately until they demolished the family building which was established more than 10 years ago under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 01 March 2021, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished 2 under-construction houses belonging to Hatem Hussein Abu Riyalah near the eastern entrance to al-‘Issawiya, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Hatem Abu Riyalah said that Israeli Special Forces’ members backed by several vehicles moved into Abu Riyalah neighborhood in the village and closed the area surrounding the building, started to demolish the 2nd floor without any prior warning for the fifth time consecutively. Abu Riyalah added that the Israeli Municipality has haunted him since 1999, and in 2009 the bulldozers demolished his house for the first time; during which he fell on the ground and since then has become hemiplegic and on a wheelchair. Before this, he was sentenced to prison allegedly for not paying the fine imposed on him for the unlicensed construction, and only few days after his release, the Municipality demolished his house. Abu Riyalah said that it was the fifth time IOF demolish his house and the second time within 13 months as in December 2019, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished his house, forcing him to re-build it and trying to obtain a license after submitting all the necessary papers but in vain although the land was identified for construction. Abu Riyalah added that he built 2 houses above the first floor for him and for his nephew last June but did not receive any construction fine. He noted that he had monthly paid the engineer a salary of 8300 shekels since last August to organize the land after the Israeli Municipality approved the organization. He said that he was supposed to live in the house with his wife and 2 sons along with his nephew Yasin with his wife and kids, i.e. 9 persons, noting the house was built on an area of 200 sqms. Abu Riyalah emphasized that he has paid since last January 650,000 shekels for the construction of the 2 houses.

At approximately 09:00, Nidal al-Salaymah self-demolished his house in Wad Qaddoum neighborhood in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Municpality’s decision, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Nidal al-Salaymah said that the Israeli Municipality raided his house at approximately 09:00 and notified him to vacate the house in order to demolish it within hours, forcing him to gather his family members to start the self-demolition for fear of paying a fine and demolition costs of 80,000 shekels in case the Municipality crews carried out the demolition. Al-Salaymah added that 8 years ago, he got married and lived in an old room of 20 sqms, but the room did not suffice his family as he had 3 kids; the eldest is 7 years old and the youngest is one year old and a half. Therefore, in 2019, he decided to build 2 additional rooms of 40 sqms, but the Israeli Municipality pursued him immediately and raided the house from time to time despite his attempts to license the house and hire a lawyer to freeze or delay the demolition decision. Al-Salaymah added that a year ago he was diagnosed with cancer and has become incapable of either building a house or renting another due to the high prices in occupied Jerusalem.

On Monday morning as well, the Israeli occupation authorities forced Abu Sneinah family to self-demolish a commercial facility in Atarot” industrial zone, north of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license.

Adham Tabash Abu Sneinah said that lately the Israeli Interior Ministry’s crews raided his family commercial facility several times; the last was last Thursday, gave him until Monday to self-demolish the facilities or their crews will carry out the demolition and fine him with 300,000 shekels. He added that he along with his father, brother and cousin work in this land, which is around 1 dunum and 600 sqms. During the last 3 years, they had prepared the land to establish a car showroom and they had already established a concrete flooring and 3 offices of fortified tinplate on an area of 100 sqms. They were preparing for the inauguration, but the Ministry of Interior refused their license and insisted on implementing the demolition notice despite all the attempts and efforts to license the facility.

Abu Sneineh said that the land was all hills and stones. They excavated in the land and built for years costing them 570,000 shekels. He added that there was an old caravan in the land, and they repaired it; all the money and effort of the last years vanished in hours.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle in addition to a truck mounted crane and a bulldozer moved into Fasayil village in the Northern Jordan Valley, north of Jericho. IOF deployed in central Fasayil village, and the bulldozers demolished 2 barracks built of steel and tinplate. The barracks were used for sheep-grazing and included a toilet and a water tank. IOF confiscated the barracks and water tank allegedly for building in Area C. The 2 barracks belong to Ahmed Musalam Soliman Sawarkah as the area of the first barrack is 200 sqms and used for sheep-grazing while the second is 100 sqms and used for storing the fodder.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF demolished 2 rooms in an old building, a storehouse and stone fences and leveled plots of lands in Battir village, west of Bethlehem, allegedly for unlicensed building.

Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee in Battir village, Ghassan ‘Alian, stated that IOF accompanied with bulldozers and workers moved into the al-Batin area on the Graves Street near the railway, west of the village, and demolished two under-construction rooms, which were attached to an old building belonging to Mohammad Fouad ‘Aweinah, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. ‘Alian added that IOF also demolished a storehouse in the area belonging to the ‘Aweinah family and fences built of stones used by farmers to retain the soil and protect it from erosion, while plots of lands were levelled in the area.

It should be noted that Battir village has been under settlers’ attacks accompanied with IOF’s protection as they established caravans and tents in al-Khemar area, northeast of the village that has been targeted in a prelude to annex it for settlement expansion, but citizens there confront the settlers and removed all the encroachments.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, a bulldozer and an excavator moved into Kherbet Khelet al-Dabe’a, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area, and the Civil Administration officers took out the contents of the dwellings to be demolished by the vehicles.

The following were demolished:

A 70-sqm dwelling of bricks and concrete built few months ago and belonging to Jaber ‘Ali Mohammed Dababsah, who was supposed to move in with his family of 5 children and a wife.

A 20-sqm room of bricks and tinplate built few months ago belonging to Jaber ‘Ali Dabasah.

An 80-sqm unroofed dwelling of bricks belonging to ‘Amer ‘Ali Mohammed Dababsah, who was supposed to move in with his family of 7, including 5 children.

The Israeli authorities carried out the demolition without any prior warning, claiming that the citizens built in the same place where the previous dwellings were demolished on 25 November 2020.

At approximately 13:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, a bulldozer and an excavator moved into Kherbet al-Rakiz, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF deployed between civilian houses and demolished a tent that included tires, stones and shade cloth belonging to Hatem Mohammed Ibrahim Makhamrah who was set to shelter his family of 11, including 8 children after IOF demolished his dwelling on 25 November 2020. It should be noted that the new demolition occured without any prior warning.

At approximately 14:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an excavator, a truck mounted crane and an Israeli Civil Administration in Zeef area, north of Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while the Civil Administration officers dismantled the 220-sqm tinplate barrack used for sheep-grazing and confiscated it. The barrack belonging to Farid Khader al-Ja’abrai (70) was established 4 months ago with a cost of 170,000 shekels. The Civil Administration officer handed al-Ja’bari a confiscation writ and IOF withdrew from the area.

On Wednesday, 03 March 2021, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building belonging to Khalil Abu Mayyalah and 3 under-construction shops belonging to ‘Issa Ghaith in Sho’afat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, allegedly for unlicensed construction. Khalil Abu Mayyalah said that IOF moved into Sho’afat refugee camp at approximately 08:00 via the annexation wall gate next to Ras Khamis neighborhood and deployed way to al-Harah al-Tahta, which was closed to surround the building and demolish it without any prior warning. Abu Mayyalah said that his 2-story building was built on an area of 200 sqms and included 4 under-construction apartments. Abu Mayyalah added that he self-demolished his 50-year-old house 7 months ago to reconstruct it and build the new building instead; however, the Israeli authorities handed him a demolition notice although he obtained a license from UNRWA which owns the land. It should be noted that when IOF was on their way out of al-Hara al-Tahta in Sho’afat refugee camp via the annexation wall gate, they surprisingly fired teargas canisters at the residents; as a result, some of them suffocated due to the gas inhalation. After IOF bulldozers returned to Ras Khamis neighborhood in the refugee camp, they demolished 3 under-construction shops and arrested Mohammed Ra’ed Ghorab (22) after beating him all the way out of the neighborhood. The father of the arrestee said that IOF beat his son, Mohammed, because he asked them not to sit on his car during their presence in the area, where the demolition was carried out. He added that IOF attacked him and his wife while trying to rescue Mohammed and his brother Mo’ataz from the Israeli soldiers.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 06:00 on Friday, 26 February 2021, a group of settlers from “Kokhav HaShahar” settlement, northeast of Ramallah, fixed iron bars on the dust road between al-Tbeil and ‘Ein Samiah areas in Kafr Malik village, northeast of the city. As a result, the wheels of a tractor belonging to Majed Jaser Mohammed al-‘Omari were punctured, costing him between 7000 to 10,000 shekels, when he was on his way to fill water from ‘Ein Samiah area, where he lives in the Bedouin Community established near the abovementioned area.

Lately, the settlers many times attempted to storm al-Tbeil and ‘Ein Samia areas and seize its agricultural lands and was followed by clashes between IOF, the settlers and the residents. It should be noted that there are 6 water wells in ‘Ein Samiah, which supplies most of Ramallah’s eastern villages with water since 1960s, and settlers have been trying for years to seize them. Over the past months, the attempts escalated as the settlers had beaten up and intimidated the farmers, forcing them to leave their lands in the above-mentioned area. IOF also close the entrance from time to time with sand berms and deny citizens access to the area.

At approximately 17:00 on Friday, Israeli settlers cut 20 olive trees from a plot of land belonging to Ayoub Yousif ‘Abyyat in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem.

The Head of the village Council, Ahmed Ghazal, said that the settlers under IOF’s protection uprooted 20 olive seedlings from a plot of land belonging to Ayoub Yousif ‘Abyyat near “Eibi Hanahel” settlement established on the village lands. Ghazal added that the villagers confronted the settlers and prevented them from continuing to uproot more seedlings. Ghazal added that this is the second attack by settlers within 48 hours as last Wednesday Nayef Mohammed ‘Abyyat was attacked by settlers and their dogs while grazing sheep near “Ma’ale Amos” settlement, southeast of the village, under IOF’s protection for the settlers. He was held for few hours and later withdrew from the area.

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, 28 February 2021, dozens of settlers living in Hebron’s Old City center under IOF’s protection organized protests in Jaber neighborhood and on Shuhadaa Street, where Palestinians live. They chanted racist slogans calling for Arabs to leave. IOF prevented the Palestinian residents from getting out from their houses while settlers threw stones at their houses in Jaber neighborhood and knocked on the doors on al-Shuhdaa’ Street with batons as well as shouting at the residents. These protests came after hundreds of settlers arrived at the City Center to celebrate “Purim”, which is a Jewish holiday; thus, IOF denied Palestinians’ movement and closed al-Ibrahimi Mosque for the Muslim worshippers.

An hour later, a number of settlers living in the settlement outposts in Hebron’s Center attacked civilian houses with stones in Wad al-Hasin area near “Kiryat Arba” settlement established on the confiscated Palestinian lands. They also broke the windows of a car belonging to Thaer Fadel Da’na. After the residents confronted the settlers, IOF arrived at the area and moved the settlers away. At approximately 23:00, IOF raided 3 houses belonging to Da’ana Family in the same area and arrested Adham ‘Abdel Jalil Da’ana (22), Mustafa Yousif Da’ana (28) and Thaher Fadel Da’ana (30), claiming the settlers filed a complaint against them. They were taken to an interrogation center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement and later released.

At approximately 15:30 on Sunday, 28 February 2021, a group of settlers attacked Mohammed Hasan Abu al-Hummus (17) when he was on his way to work in the French Hill neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, his finger was fractured, and he sustained an open wound in his face and bruises all over his body.

Abu al-Hummus said that when he was on his way to work in the French Hill neighborhood, he found a large group of more than 30 settlers; some of them were drinking alcohol and dancing while the others were beating and insulting a citizen he knows from Shuafat neighborhood. Abu Al-Hummus explained that when the settlers saw him, they ran towards him and shouted, “an Arab, an Arab” and hit him with a bottle of wine on his head and with another bottle under his left eye. They then started punching and kicking him, causing him a deep wound under his left eye and wounds to his head and hand in addition to a fracture in his finger in the right hand. Abu Al-Hummus added that he was taken to Hadassah Hospital in Al-Issawiya and then to Hadassah Hospital in Ein Karem, where glass was extracted from his under eye area, and he received treatment for his retina, which was severely damaged. Abu Al-Hummus pointed out that the Israeli police did not investigate the attack against him and did not arrest any of the settlers who attacked him.

At approximately 20:00, dozens of Israeli settlers protested on Street (1) in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, and closed it, teasing the Palestinians. They then moved to al-Musrara neighborhood and threw stones at the Palestinian civilians and their vehicles, breaking windows of many vehicles. Eyewitnesses said that the settlers closed the street near al-Musrara tunnel and started provoking the Palestinians and insulting them with racist words. They then threw stones at the vehicles parked in the area, breaking the windows of 3 of them.

On Monday, 01 March 2021, Israeli settlers set fire to the entrance of the Romanian Church Monastery in Musrara neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s center, causing damage to the entrance. The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land (ACOHL) said in a statement that unknown persons set fire on Monday afternoon to the entrance of the Romanian Church Monastery, but the local priest managed to extinguish the fire quickly. “This act of vandalism is the fourth in a month that targeted the same monastery; according to the authorities, some religious Orthodox Jews are suspected as the probable assailants,” ACOHL said in a statement, calling upon the Israeli authorities to open a serious investigation into these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is noteworthy that this attack on the Romanian Church in Jerusalem is the fourth in one month and was preceded by a long series of attacks by extremist settlers and their attempts to attack the clerks there. The Romanian Church is considered one of the oldest churches in Jerusalem with a historical landmark and was built hundreds of years ago in an area adjacent to the “Mea Shearim” Orthodox Jewish neighborhood, which is inhabited by ultra-Orthodox Jews.

At approximately 00:50 on Tuesday, 02 March 2021, a group of settlers from “Ahyah” settlement established on the southern lands of Jalud village, southeast of Nablus, threw stones at the Palestinian houses in Jabal al-Sheikh Beshr in southern Jalud around 200 meters away from it. They broke the windows of a vehicle parked in front of one of the houses and belonging to Mohammed Kamal Farah ‘Ayyad. The citizens then wake up and confronted the settlers with stones, forcing them to withdraw.

At approximately 23:00, a group of settlers from “Yitzahar” settlement established in southern Huwara village, southeast of Nablus, threw stones at the Palestinian houses in the southern village and broke the windows of the second floor in a 2-storey house belonging to Ghaleb ‘AbdulalAtif Demdi. They also broke the windows of a car parked in front of Demdi’s house belonging to Hazim Walid ‘Odah and another vehicle parked 30 meters away belonging to Mohammed Soliman ‘Odah before the residents could wake up and confront the settlers with stones, forcing them to leave.

At approximately 20:35, a settler who was driving on the main road near al-Fondoq village’s intersection, east of Qalqilya, ran over ‘Ali Sa’id Zidwan (26) from Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit. As a result, he sustained bruises and taken to the governmental hospital in Nablus to receive treatment.

At approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 03 March 2021, Israeli settlers attacked assaulted the Anadolu News Agency team who were making a report in the “Mea Shearim” neighborhood, in West Jerusalem.

The team included: The Agency’s editor for the Middle East news, Turgut Alp Bouiraz, photojournalist Mustafa Kharrouf (33) and photographer Fayez Abu Rumailah (28.) Anadolu Agency said in a statement that while its team was making interviews on the streets of ” Mea Shearim” neighborhood, which is densely inhabited by the “Haredi” groups, they were informed that their car was attacked, so they immediately rushed towards it. Upon their arrival at the scene, the team saw that the car’s windshield, front part and registration plate were all damaged, and there were sticks, stones and garbage inside, so they reported to the police directly. When the police arrived at the scene, a group of “Haredi” Jews tried to attack the team with sticks and stones. The team managed to run away without any injuries and filed a complaint against the attackers, while the police opened an investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy that “Mea Shearim” Jewish neighborhood is one of four neighborhoods in the Old City of Jerusalem, with an area of ​​116,000 sqms, and located southeast of the Jerusalem City’s wall. More than 20,000 Israeli settlers from the Haredi Community live in it. The “Mea Shearim” neighborhood attracts all the Israeli radical and fundamentalist Jewish religious movements or organizations that adhere to the biblical rituals strictly.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 60 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 11 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 28 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Monday, 01 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at Khan_al-Ahmar intersection, east of the city.

On Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Eizariya village, east of the city.

On Wednesday, 03 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near Jab’ village intersection, northeast of the city.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nshnash intersection, south of the city.

On Friday, 26 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and checkpoint near al-Nshnash intersection, south of the city.

On Sunday, 28 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and checkpoint near al-Nshnash intersection, south of the city.

On Monday, 01 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nshnash intersection, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nshnash intersection, south of the city.

At approximately 07:30 on Wednesday, 03 March 2021, IOF closed a metal detector gate established at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, obstructing vehicles’ movement, and reopened it later.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near Atara village’s bridge and at “Halamish” settlement intersection, northwest of Ramallah.

On Sunday, 28 February 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Nabi Salih, Dura_al-Qar’ and Turmus Ayya villages and Birzeit city.

On Monday, 01 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Aboud and Nabi Salih villages.

On Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints on a road connecting between Ras Karkar and Deir_Ibzi villages, and at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, IOF stationed at al-Hamra northern checkpoint tightened their measures against Palestinians’ vehicles’ movement and checked the passengers’ IDs. IOF also established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Jiftlik village, north of the city.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at al-Moraba’a intersection between Nablus southern and eastern villages and at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, that connects between Tulkarm and Nablus, west of Nablus.

On Friday, 26 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at, the intersection of “Yitzhar” settlement and at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, that connects between Tulkarm and Nablus, west of Nablus.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at al-Moraba’a intersection between Nablus southern and eastern villages and at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, that connects between Tulkarm and Nablus, west of Nablus.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron, at the entrances to Beit Ummar and ad-Dhahiriya villages and at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Friday, 26 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna and Beit Kahil villages, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron, and at the entrances to Bani Na’im and as-Samu

On Monday, 01 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Ash-Shuyukh, Bani Na’im and Beit Awwa villages.

On Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrances to Idhna and al-Moreq villages and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Wednesday, 03 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Bani Na’im and as-Samu

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrances to Izbat al-Tabib village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Azzun and Izbat al-Tabib villages and between Jayyous and Azzun villages.

On Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to the city, at the entrance to Izbat al-Tabib village, on a road connecting between Jayyous and Nabi Ilyas villages, and at the western entrance to Azzun villages, east of the city.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 25 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village, west of Salfit.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Haris village, north of Salfit.

On Tuesday, 02 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Freedom of movement, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, PCHR, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |