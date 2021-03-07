Busy Day for NATO Terrorists in Syria: 3 Kids Hurt by IED, Homes Bombed

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MIRI WOOD MARCH 7, 2021

NATO terrorists had a busy day in Syria on 6 March: Three children were injured by an IED in Daraa, while homes and businesses were bombed in Jourin. Syria has had no honeymoon from terror since the changing of the occupant of the White House; NATO weapons continue to fall like manna from the heavens, into the arms of the demi-angels, those joyful freedom fighters.

Terrorists in the outskirts of Jisr al Shughur, Idlib governate, launched rocket fire against the residential neighborhood of Jourin, Hama governate. There were no casualties, but much infrastructural damage.

Rockets are ground-to-ground bombs.

The three children were injured while playing near the al Khirbeh roundabout at the eastern entrance to Daraa. Being children, they were enticed by a sweets box (“halwa”) protruding from a brick wall. The empty candy box was rigged to detonate when touched.

Local police discovered more explosives and several detonators nearby. Blowing up Syrian children has been ongoing evidence of the doubleplusgood activities of the NATO Spring, since the Russian sappers found explosives in toys while clearing almost one thousand hectares of the eastern parts of Aleppo, after the terrorists were put on buses in December 2016.

Russian sapper demining a doll of explosives

takfiri left explosives in children’s toys

another toy rigged to blow off child’s arms

double aka amputee child in rehab

little syrian boy being fitted for prosthetic arm

arm prothestic

