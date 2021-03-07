Houthis' Intelligence Service Reveals Details On Al-Qaeda’s Structure In Ma’rib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The banner of the Yemeni General Intelligence Service

On March 6, the Yemeni General Intelligence Service, which is allied with the Houthis (Ansar Allah), revealed details on al-Qaeda’s structure in the central province of Ma’rib.

In a detailed report, the intelligence service revealed information on more than 100 leaders and members of al-Qaeda in the so-called “Wilayah Ma’rib.” The report included the names of about 20 persons who fought before in al-Bayda and eight leaders who fought in al-Jawf.

“Marib province represents the main artery of al-Qaeda organization, [including those] who were present in al-Bayda province, especially the Qifah area, before it was cleared,” the report reads.

The report names Wilayah Ma’rib’s commanders as it follows:

Samir Rayan, “Mutaz al-Hadrami,”: the General Emir [Commander] of Wilayah Ma’rib.

Akram Hussein Hussein al-Qalisi, “Auiys al-San’ani,”: the Military Commander of Wilayah Ma’rib.

Osama Hussein Hajam al-Hussni, “Muaz al-San’ani,”: Millitary Supplies Director.

Jamal Abdh Nasir Sa’ad al-Qumadi, “Abu Abdulrahman al-San’ani,”: Medical Director.

Salim al-Iraqi, “Bashir,”: Financial Director.

Munsir Mabkhut Hadi al-Faqir al-Muradi, “al-Zubir al-Muradi,”: Commander of Munt Murad Front.

Jalal Ahmad Sa’ad al-Sba’ai, “Hashid al-Dub,”: Commander of al-Alam Front.

Wail Hadish Nasir Urayj al-Waili, “Abu Musab al-Waili,”: Procurement Director.

Bashir Ahmad Qaid al-Omrani, “Abu Baker al-Ebi,”: Medical Director at Ma’rib Hospital.

Abdallah Ahmad Sa’aid Suhayb al-Zaydi, “Abu Turab al-Ma’ribi,” Saleh al-Hijazi, “Abu Amar al-Juhmi,” and Majd Ahmad Saleh al-Silmi, “Numr al-San’ani,”: Transportation and Movement Directors.

The General Intelligence Service also revealed the coordinates of many hideouts, camps, medical points, ammunition depots of al-Qaeda in Ma’rib. Some of the positions are hosting senior leaders of Wilayah Ma’rib. Others, are operating with the knowledge of Saudi-backed forces.

“Wilayah Ma’rib operates a number of camps, and they vary between preaching camps only, or military and advocacy camps if they are in a place that is an incubator for the organization, such as the village of al-Khatla al-Fuqa’ra,” the report reads.

According to the agency’s report, the recent operations by the Houthis and their allies in al-Bayda have pushed several cells of al-Qaeda to Ma’rib.

Currently, the Houthis are leading a large-scale attack against Saudi-backed forces and al-Qaeda in Ma’rib. The advance is slow. However, the situation on the ground is in favor of the Yemeni group and its allies.

