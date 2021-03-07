Houthis' Intelligence Service Reveals Details On Al-Qaeda’s Structure In Ma’rib

On March 6, the Yemeni General Intelligence Service, which is allied with the Houthis (Ansar Allah), revealed details on al-Qaeda’s structure in the central province of Ma’rib.
In a detailed report, the intelligence service revealed information on more than 100 leaders and members of al-Qaeda in the so-called “Wilayah Ma’rib.” The report included the names of about 20 persons who fought before in al-Bayda and eight leaders who fought in al-Jawf.
“Marib province represents the main artery of al-Qaeda organization, [including those] who were present in al-Bayda province, especially the Qifah area, before it was cleared,” the report reads.
The report names Wilayah Ma’rib’s commanders as it follows:
- Samir Rayan, “Mutaz al-Hadrami,”: the General Emir [Commander] of Wilayah Ma’rib.
- Akram Hussein Hussein al-Qalisi, “Auiys al-San’ani,”: the Military Commander of Wilayah Ma’rib.
- Osama Hussein Hajam al-Hussni, “Muaz al-San’ani,”: Millitary Supplies Director.
- Jamal Abdh Nasir Sa’ad al-Qumadi, “Abu Abdulrahman al-San’ani,”: Medical Director.
- Salim al-Iraqi, “Bashir,”: Financial Director.
- Munsir Mabkhut Hadi al-Faqir al-Muradi, “al-Zubir al-Muradi,”: Commander of Munt Murad Front.
- Jalal Ahmad Sa’ad al-Sba’ai, “Hashid al-Dub,”: Commander of al-Alam Front.
- Wail Hadish Nasir Urayj al-Waili, “Abu Musab al-Waili,”: Procurement Director.
- Bashir Ahmad Qaid al-Omrani, “Abu Baker al-Ebi,”: Medical Director at Ma’rib Hospital.
- Abdallah Ahmad Sa’aid Suhayb al-Zaydi, “Abu Turab al-Ma’ribi,” Saleh al-Hijazi, “Abu Amar al-Juhmi,” and Majd Ahmad Saleh al-Silmi, “Numr al-San’ani,”: Transportation and Movement Directors.
The General Intelligence Service also revealed the coordinates of many hideouts, camps, medical points, ammunition depots of al-Qaeda in Ma’rib. Some of the positions are hosting senior leaders of Wilayah Ma’rib. Others, are operating with the knowledge of Saudi-backed forces.
“Wilayah Ma’rib operates a number of camps, and they vary between preaching camps only, or military and advocacy camps if they are in a place that is an incubator for the organization, such as the village of al-Khatla al-Fuqa’ra,” the report reads.
According to the agency’s report, the recent operations by the Houthis and their allies in al-Bayda have pushed several cells of al-Qaeda to Ma’rib.
Currently, the Houthis are leading a large-scale attack against Saudi-backed forces and al-Qaeda in Ma’rib. The advance is slow. However, the situation on the ground is in favor of the Yemeni group and its allies.
