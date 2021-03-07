Maarouf Saad champion of Palestine and the poor معروف سعد مناصر فلسطين والفقراء

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Marouf Saad… The Live Martyr in Saida’s (SIDON) memory

Amal Khalil, Ali Hashisho

Saturday, March 6, 2021 19:37

It is the first time in 45 years that Saida failed to track down Maarouf Saad’s last steps before he was shot in Nejmeh Square in 1975 while leading a protest demonstration for fishermen. The city and its environs to the south, even Iqlim al-Kharroub, to the rest of the patriots, were not late to participate in the annual loyalty march organised by the Nasserite Popular Organisation and the national forces to commemorate his assassination on February 26. However, the Corona virus prevented Al-Wafaa from tracking his last march from Al-Shakria to Riyadh Al-Solh Street and the commercial market towards Nejmeh Square opposite the municipality headquarters.

The pedestrian march was replaced by a car march. It gathered the allies and rivals who only meet under the image of Ma’ruf, the father of the poor. On March 6, the martyr surrendered his soul by the bullets of treachery. And like the majority of political assassinations, and despite their referral to the judicial investigator, the investigations did not determine the identity of the perpetrators.

Eyewitness accounts confirm the involvement of the army, who were deployed on the rooftops of the municipality and the buildings overlooking the sit-in square. While the Leb-authority accused a “fifth column” with the aim of removing the army from the south in favour of the Palestinian revolution. The assassination almost set off the security situation as soon as it happened, but on April 1 it turned into a fire under the ashes that dawned all of Lebanon into a civil war about a month later.

Saad was not a sectarian leader or the owner of a financial empire that linked people to him for benefit or sectarian incitement. He is the Policeman, the farmer, and the fighter in Palestine until the catastrophe of 1948, he was one of the people, without making up. Saad, and his family after him, presented an image worthy of ٍSaida the capital of the south. His Christian mother Maarouf Jamila Atta, of Darb al-Sim raised him on tolerance and non-sectarianism, and Arab nationalism, through advocating for the Palestinian cause, and building every resistance against the Israeli enemy and its agents.

«I stand this healthy body and mind on the service of tormented humanity»



On a rainy Wednesday, February 26, 1975, peaceful demonstrations were held for fishermen along the Lebanese coast, to protest against the establishment of the “Protén” company, which was granted by the state the privilege of fishing by modern ships in partnership with foreign companies, displacing poor fishermen and cutting off their livelihoods.

The company was a front for former president of the republic, Camille Chamoun, and a number of capitalists and financier politicians. However, it was reported at the time that they were a front for Amin Awar, the founder of the company and one of the major foodstuff dealers.

The demonstration started from the fishermen port of the and entered the old Sidon, passing through Al-Shakria, Al-Awqaf Street, and Riyadh Al-Solh, to reach Al-Najma Square opposite the headquarters of the Saida municipality. The fishermen were led by Maarouf Saad, and the deputy Nazih Al-Bizri. Upon its arrival at Nejmeh Square, which was witnessing a heavy military presence, Saad and a number of demonstrators were shot and wounded. In the initial reactions, army patrols in Sidon were attacked.

In Beirut, the company’s headquarters were blown up. The protest reactions escalated after the announcement of Saad’s death on March 6. During the funeral procession, the army was attacked.

Despite the 46 years since his martyrdom, the presence of Marouf Saad Tag is still in Sidon.

آمال خليل، علي حشيشو السبت 6 آذار 2021 19:37

إنها المرة الأولى منذ 45 عاماً، تتخلف صيدا عن تعقب آخر خطوات معروف سعد قبل إطلاق الرصاص عليه في ساحة النجمة عام 1975 خلال قيادته تظاهرة مطلبية للصيادين. لم تتأخر المدينة وجوارها جنوباً حتى إقليم الخروب إلى سائر الوطنيين، عن المشاركة في مسيرة الوفاء السنوية التي ينظمها التنظيم الشعبي الناصري والقوى الوطنية إحياء لذكرى اغتياله في 26 شباط. لكن فيروس كورونا منع الأوفياء من تعقب مسيرته الأخيرة من الشاكرية إلى شارع رياض الصلح والسوق التجاري باتجاه ساحة النجمة قبالة مقر البلدية.

استبدلت المسيرة الراجلة بمسيرة سيارات. العام الماضي، كانت مسيرة الوفاء آخر الأنشطة في بوابة الجنوب. ليست الأخيرة من حيث طابعها العام والشعبي فحسب، بل أيضاً الأخيرة من ناحية جمعها لسائر الحلفاء والأخصام الذين لا يجتمعون سوى تحت صورة أبي الفقراء.

في 6 آذار، أسلم الشهيد روحه متأثراً بالرصاصات التي غدرته من بين الجموع. ومثل غالبية الاغتيالات السياسية، وبرغم إحالتها إلى المحقق العدلي، إلا أن التحقيقات لم تحسم هوية الفاعلين.

روايات شهود العيان تجزم تورط عناصر الجيش الذين انتشروا على أسطح البلدية والمباني المطلة على ساحة الاعتصام. فيما اتهمت السلطة “طابوراً خامساً” بهدف إخراج الجيش من الجنوب لصالح الثورة الفلسطينية. كاد اغتيال سعد أن يفجر الوضع أمنياً فور حدوثه، لكنه تحول إلى نار تحت الرماد فجر لبنان برمته بحرب أهلية بعد حوالي شهر في 1 نيسان.

لم يكن سعد زعيماً طائفياً أو صاحب امبراطورية مالية ربطت به الناس انتفاعاً أو بالتحريض المذهبي. الدركي والبستانجي والمقاتل في فلسطين حتى نكبة 1948، كان واحداً من الناس، يشبههم حتى في استخدامه للضرب أحياناً للثأر لمظلوم كصفعه شرطي البلدية لتحريره ضبطاً بحق بائع خضر. من دون اصطناع، قدّم سعد، وأسرته من بعده، صورة تليق بعاصمة الجنوب. من الجذور، من والدة معروف جميلة عطا، ابنة درب السيم المسيحية المجاورة لصيدا التي ربته على التسامح اللاطائفية إلى الناصرية والقومية العربية وفلسطين مروراً بمناصرة القضية الفلسطينية وتبني كل مقاومة ضد العدو الإسرائيلي وعملائه.

«إني أقف هذا الجسم والعقل السليمين على خدمة الإنسانية المعذبة»



في يوم أربعاء ماطر بتاريخ 26 شباط 1975، انطلقت تظاهرات سلمية مطلبية للصيادين على طول الساحل اللبناني، ومنه صيدا، احتجاجاً على إنشاء شركة “بروتيين” التي منحت من قبل الدولة امتياز صيد الأسماك بواسطة بواخر حديثة بالاشتراك مع شركات أجنبية. ووجد الصيادون بـ”بروتيين” تشريداً لهم ولعائلاتهم عبر قطع أرزاقهم.

الشركة كانت واجهة للسلطة. فقد كان رئيسها الظاهر رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق كميل شمعون وعدد من الرأسماليين والسياسيين المتمولين. لكن تردد حينها بأنهم واجهة لأمين عور، مؤسس الشركة وأحد كبار تجار المواد الغذائية.

في صيدا، انطلقت التظاهرة من ميناء الصيادين ودخلت إلى صيدا القديمة مروراً بالشاكرية وشارع الأوقاف ورياض الصلح لتصل إلى ساحة النجمة قبالة مقر بلدية صيدا. وتقدم الصيادون كلاً من نائب صيدا ورئيس بلديتها السابق معروف سعد والنائب نزيه البزري. وفور وصولها إلى ساحة النجمة التي كانت تشهد تواجداً عسكرياً كثيفاً، أطلق الرصاص وأصيب سعد وعدد من المتظاهرين.

وفي ردات الفعل الأولية، تعرضت دوريات للجيش في صيدا للاعتداء. وفي بيروت تم نسف مقر الشركة. وتصاعدت ردات الفعل الاحتجاجية عقب إعلان وفاة سعد في 6 آذار. خلال تظاهرة التشييع الحاشدة، تعرض الجيش للاعتداء.

أما وزير التجارة فقد وعد بإعادة النظر بالامتياز الممنوح لـ”بروتيين”، لتأتي الحرب الأهلية بعد شهر ونيف، وتنسف المشروع برمته.

برغم مرور 46 عاماً على استشهاده، لا يزال حضور معروف سعد طاغ في صيدا. صوره في المنازل الفقيرة وفي غرف الصيادين. أقواله لا تزال ترن في آذان المستضعفين أبرزها: «إني أقف هذا الجسم والعقل السليمين على خدمة الإنسانية المعذبة».

