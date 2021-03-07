Three Fishermen Killed in Southern Gaza (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 7, 2021

Three Palestinian fishermen were killed on Sunday morning while fishing in an area adjacent to the town of Khan Younes. (Photo: The Palestine Chronicle, Supplied)

Three Palestinian fishermen were killed on Sunday morning while fishing in an area adjacent to the town of Khan Younes, in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafaa Aludaini, Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the Gaza Strip, reported.

The Palestinian Ma’an news agency quoted Nizar Ayash, the head of the Fishermen Union in the Strip, confirming the death of the three fishermen.

They have been identified as Yahya Mustafa al-Laham, Hamdi Hijazi al-Laham, Zakarya Hijazi al-Laham.

The agency also reported that a committee, which documents Israeli human rights violations in Gaza, confirmed that the three fishermen were killed as a result of Israeli shelling.

The spokesman for the Israeli army, however, claimed that “our forces did not carry out any attacks near the Gaza coast.”



More updates on the story to follow.

(All Photos: The Palestine Chronicle)

