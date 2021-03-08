SAA Decimates Stolen Syrian Oil Facilities Run by Erdogan and al-Qaeda

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI MARCH 7, 2021

SAA units fired a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles targeting and destroying illegal oil storage and refinery facility run by the Turkish Madman Erdogan and a collection of al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups in northern Aleppo countryside.

The late Friday night bombing of the facility comes after repeated warnings to the NATO member state Turkey and its terrorists to stop the looting of Syrian oil.

This is not the first of such an attack against the illicit, yet profitable, business for the family of Erdogan who mostly sells the stolen Syrian oil to Israel for peanuts along with the illegal organ trafficking and stolen Syrian wheat.

Erdogan and other NATO proxies operating in Syria deprive the Syrian people of food and oil and smuggle them abroad and burn what they cannot smuggle from the early days of the war on Syria while shouting all over the world NATO is helping the Syrian people achieve ‘democracy’ and ‘freedoms’. There are more than 16.5 million Syrians living in the provinces under government control suffering from the war waged against them and sanctions imposed on them by the hypocrite western regimes and their regional stooges and terrorists.

Storage and primitive oil refining facilities in Tarhin and Al-Homran between Al-Bab in the northeastern Aleppo countryside which is under Al-Qaeda and the Turkish Army control, and the city of Manbij which is under the Kurdish SDF terrorists’ control.

It’s no secret anymore that the US-sponsored Kurds are an essential tool in the US-led war of terror and war of attrition against Syria, just like the different terrorist groups that sprung out of Al-Qaeda Levant aka Nusra Front aka HTS aka the Free Syrian Army, one of which became the infamous ISIS terrorist group.

The Syrian oil is pumped out by NATO’s preferred ‘secular’ proxy the Kurdish SDF terrorists and smuggled to Turkey in the north through ISIS and other al-Qaeda affiliated groups and to Iraq in the east of Syria under the protection of the Oil Thieves Regiment of Biden Forces positioned illegally in Syria.

Erdogan will be losing a lot of potential income from this massive blow to his illegal business in the regions his Al-Qaeda and Turkish army occupy in northern Syria, but he didn’t invest from his family’s own money in the first place, this will be just depriving him and his terrorist groups of a tiny percentage of the funds he uses to finance his military adventures abroad all the way from China and Indonesia in the east to Germany and the UK in the northwest of the planet. He can still rely on the deep pockets of the gas-station state Qatar and the oil he’s looting from Libya for his war crimes.

This bombing by the Syrian Arab Army, yet to be confirmed, sends messages in multiple directions, to Israel that Syria’s capabilities are building up and will reach a point of losing patience from the repeated Israeli bombings; to the ‘diversified Biden junta’ in the White House: the world has changed a lot since Trump took over and showed the world your reality, and to terrorists like Erdogan, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Kurdish SDF separatists that the time of their war crimes is coming to end sooner than they were wishing for.

