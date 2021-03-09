UK Column: Gilad Atzmon discusses Israel: A Guinea Pig Nation

Posted on by samivesusu

MARCH 09, 2021 BY GILAD ATZMON

Israel’s covid death doubled since it started its vaccination ‘experiment.’ ‘Silent Birth’ (leida ilemet) is now common in Israel. It refers to babies dying in the womb from Covid 19 or Covid related complications. In this interview with UKC’s David Scott I look into the Israeli mass vaccination campaign, we discuss the most problematic issues some prefer to push under the carpet.

David Scott on Youtube: Israel has adopted the Covid Lockdown policies with a severity unmatched internationally. They have pushed vaccination at a rate that leaves even the United Kingdom far behind. Gilad Atzmon, joins me to discuss the effects of this policy, the statistics coming out of Israel and the questions we should be asking.

