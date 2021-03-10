Israeli Soldiers, Hiding for Months for Fear of Hezbollah, Dare to Appear on Lebanon’s Border Just in Company with UNIFIL Troops

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 9, 2021

A number of Israeli soldiers appeared Tuesday on Lebanon’s border off Khallet Al-Mahafer in the southern town of Adaisseh, knowing that the enemy’s military command has decided to hide troops away from the border area for fear of Hezbollah.

However, what enabled the Zionist soldiers to come close to Lebanon’s border was the military reinforcement of the UNIFIL troops in the area.

Al-Manar reporter indicated that after the UNIFIL troops left the area, the enemy soldiers returned to hide away from the borders.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah has reiterated that the Resistance will certainly respond to the Israeli crime of killing the mujahid (fighter), martyr Ali Mohsen, in an air raid on Syria in 2020.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

‘Israeli’ Soldiers Place Metallic Wires outside Technical Fence in Lebanon’s Odaisseh [Video]

By Staff

In yet another violation of the Lebanese sovereignty, ‘Israeli’ occupation armys soldiers continue to place metallic wires outside the technical fence on an occupied Lebanese land that belongs to the southern village of Odaisseh.

Two ‘Israeli’ military Merkava tanks and several soldiers came from inside the occupied territories escorted by UNIFIL members to the Lebanese area, named Khallet al-Mahafer.

The ‘Israeli’ intrusion happened amid massive presence of Lebanese Army soldiers and UNIFIL troops on the Lebanese side.

The Technical Fence runs approximately 50 meters south of the Blue Line, which marks the ‘Israeli’ troops’ withdrawal from south Lebanon in May 2000 after 22 years of occupation.

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, UNIFIL | Tagged: IOF, Israel on one leg and a half, Zionist entity |