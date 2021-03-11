Ansarullah Ballistic Missiles Saudi Arabia’s Nightmare

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Member of the Political Bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Ali al-Qahoum, said that the capabilities of the military Armed Forces are amplified by our own ability.

In comments to al-Mayadeen network, al-Qahhoum asserted that after 6 years of aggression against Yemen, “the Al Saud plan failed due to the steadfastness of the Yemeni people.”

He also stressed that the armed forces have proven “they have multiple options on the field and can reach strategic ranges,” noting that “Yemeni ballistic missiles have become a nightmare for the enemies.”

Al-Qahhoum went on to say that the Saudi regime “will not be able to break the will of the Yemeni people, and Yemen now has many options and surprises.”

“If Saudi Arabia continues its aggression and tyranny, our blood is not cheap, and our response will be of equal force.”

It is noteworthy that the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted, during the past few days, military and oil sites in the Saudi depth, the most recent of which was the targeting of Abha International Airport and the port of “Ras Tanura

Related Videos

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, KSA, Saudi Zionist entity, Saudi-led war on Yemen |