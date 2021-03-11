Names of Army Generals No Longer Resounding in Israeli Elections due to Military Defeats: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 10, 2021

A new factor has started to influence the Israeli Knesset elections as the occupation entity is set to hold on March 23 the fourth poll round within two years due to the political stalemate.

The army generals can no longer attract the Zionist voters for several considerations, according to Al-Manar TV report.

The report quoted the Israeli analysts as considering that the army generals do not possess the skills needed to succeed in the political domain and highlighting the failed experiences of Gabi Ashkenazi, Gadi Eizenkot, Ehud Barak and Moshe Yaalon.

The report indicated that the Israeli generals raise catchy slogans before the elections, but fall in the trap of the distribution of the political gains in the the aftermath.

Al-Manar report stressed that the name of the Israeli army generals can no more be game-changing due to their military defeats during their service years.

