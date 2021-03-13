The region’s wars are concentrated in Yemen حروب المنطقة تتركّز في اليمن

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The U.S. push to stop the war in Yemen, when the U.S. adopted Saudi conditions based on the separation of the request to stop the bombing of the Saudi rear by Ansar Allah, without asking to stop the Saudi-Emirati aggression on Yemen, and stop the blockade that closes Sana’a airport and the port of Hodeida, thus making the war the only way to end the Yemeni crisis.

The U.S. formula to stop the war, which was rejected by the Yemenis, coincided with a U.S. alignment behind the defense of Saudi Arabia by placing a priority on stopping the bombing of the depths of Saudi Arabia as a condition for any discussion of efforts aimed at stopping the war.

The Americans know that establishing a balance of fire allows making the bombing of the Saudi depth, which is very costly to the Yemenis, will not bring new results after the Saudi air strikes on the Yemeni rear have reached its highest extent, and that any change that can be bet on is the creation of a new field balance in the ongoing ground war in a number of Yemen’s governorates, especially in the strategic and highly sensitive governorate of Ma’rib.

The Saudis, backed by the Americans, are begging for Turkish and Qatari aid to seek a new equation in the ground war, and the Turkish-Qatari support is carried out by transferring fighters from Al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood from Libya and Syria to Yemen to fight battles in the governorates of Ab, Abyan and Marib.

Practically speaking, the Yemen war is turning into the Mother of Battles drawing new balances in the region, the regional map appears to be the subject of mixing papers against that could open the door to changes in the US- relationship, from the gate of improving Turkish-Egyptian relations, and the talk about improved relations Turkish with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, and that can explain the circumstances in which the new Libyan government was born.

The Russian pursuit towards the Gulf and Turkey under the title of understandings concerning Russian efforts to move solutions in Syria, will not affect the real changes imposed by Yemen, and will not succeed in changing its equations, as much as it will make the defeat of the Saudis and Emiratis, more comprehensive, broader and an entry point for equations affecting the entire region. .

توقفت الاندفاعة الأميركيّة لوقف الحرب في اليمن، عند تبنٍّ أميركيّ للشروط السعوديّة القائمة على فصل طلب وقف قصف العمق السعودي من قبل أنصار الله، عن طلب وقف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي على اليمن، ووقف الحصار الذي يقفل مطار صنعاء وميناء الحديدة، ما يجعل الحرب ميداناً وحيداً لتحرك الأزمة اليمنية.

ترافقت الصيغة الأميركية لوقف الحرب التي رفضها اليمنيون، مع اصطفاف أميركي وراء الدفاع عن السعودية بخلفية السعي لوضع أولوية وقف قصف العمق السعودي شرطاً لأي بحث بالمساعي الهادفة لوقف الحرب.

يعرف الأميركيون أن إقامة توازن ناري يتيح جعل قصف العمق السعودي عالي الكلفة على اليمنيين بعدما بلغ العدوان بالغارات السعودية على العمق اليمني مداه الأعلى لن يأتي بنتائج جديدة، وأن التغيير الذي يمكن الرهان عليه هو إحداث توازن ميداني جديد في الحرب البرية الدائرة في عدد من محافظات اليمن، وتتقدّمها محافظة مأرب الاستراتيجية والشديدة الحساسية.

يستنجد السعوديون ويدعمهم الأميركيون بالمعونة التركية والقطرية، في السعي لخلق معادلة جديدة في الحرب البرية، ويتجسّد الدعم التركي القطري بنقل مقاتلين من تنظيم القاعدة، ومن تنظيم الأخوان المسلمين، من ليبيا وسورية الى اليمن، لخوض معارك في محافظات أب وأبين ومأرب.

عمليا تتحوّل حرب اليمن الى أم المعارك في رسم التوازنات الجديدة في المنطقة، وتبدو الخريطة الإقليمية موضوعاً لخلط أوراق على خلفية هذا التحول، ويمكن أن تفتح الباب لتغييرات في العلاقة الأميركية التركية، من بوابة ما بدأت طلائعه في تحسين العلاقات التركيّة المصريّة، والحديث عن تحسّن علاقات تركيا بالسعودية والإمارات، وما يمكن أن يفسر الظروف التي ولدت فيها الحكومة الليبية الجديدة.

السعي الروسي نحو الخليج وتركيا تحت عنوان تفاهمات تخصّ المساعي الروسية لتحريك الحلول في سورية، لن يغير حقيقة الخلفية الحقيقية للتغييرات التي فرضها اليمن، والتي لن تنجح في تغيير معادلاته، بقدر ما ستجعل الهزيمة التي مُني بها السعوديون والإماراتيون، أشمل وأوسع ومدخلاً لمعادلات تطال المنطقة كلها.

