Millions Harmed by the Mother of All Con Games

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Since last year, countless millions in the US and elsewhere were conned to believe what shows up every year with no fear-mongering created mass hysteria became harmful to health and well-being like never before and required draconian policies to address.

According to Swedish health experts Professors Anna-Mia Ekstrom and Stefan Swartling Peterson, countless human suffering and deaths occurred unnecessarily because of restrictions imposed on people in the West and elsewhere — unjustifiably justified by a high-intensity campaign of Big Lies and mass deception.

The imposed cure has been infinitely more harmful than the disease it pretends to address.

Ekstrom and Peterson aren’t alone in their analysis. Countless other medical and scientific experts agree with their conclusions.

What’s gone on since last year is madness.

Ekstrom and Peterson said evidence from their analysis shows that many, likely most, claimed deaths from covid were from something else – making official numbers meaningless.

One example is what Illinois Department of Public Health director Ngozi Exike said about alleged covid deaths from covid:

“If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live and then you were also found to have covid — even if fully recovered — that would be counted as a covid death, despite if you died of a clear alternative cause it’s still listed as a COVID death.”

“So everyone who is listed as a covid death that doesn’t mean that was the cause of the death, but” it’s counted this way.

It’s well known that countless numbers of reported deaths from causes unrelated to covid were falsely attributed to it — to artificially inflate numbers in the West.

It’s also known that the survival rate for seasonal flu-renamed covid for individuals under age-70 is 99.95% — 95% for people over age-70.

Lockdowns where imposed were most harmful of all.

According to Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD:

“Internationally, the lockdowns have placed 130 million people on the brink of starvation, 80 million children at risk for diphtheria, measles and polio, and 1.8 million patients at risk of death from tuberculosis.”

“The lockdowns in developed countries have devastated the poor in poor countries.”

“The World Economic Forum estimates that the lockdowns will cause an additional 150 million people to fall into extreme poverty, 125 times as many people as have died from COVID.”

The above excludes immeasurable psychological pain, suffering, and economic loss for what dark forces in the US and West ordered.

Things mandated last year, along with remains in place, continue to cause infinitely more harm to countless millions of people than any number of the most serious diseases combined.

Worst of all, what’s devastated most people in the West elsewhere most likely is prelude for much worse ahead.

If dark forces achieve their aims, world community nations will be transformed into ruler/serf societies.

Remaining freedoms will be lost. Life as existed pre-2020 will be gone forever — replaced by dystopian harshness.

Nonbelievers will be eliminated to silence dissent.

What new world order harshness dark forces in the US and West have in mind may make today’s unacceptable conditions seem like paradise by comparison.

