Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine 04 – 10 March 2021

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

11 03 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

04 – 10 March 2021

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 3 Palestinians wounded, including 2 children

IOF naval attacks: Two fishermen were shot and wounded, and a boat was damaged in IOF shooting; also 3 shootings were reported at fishing boats western Gaza Strip

Three IOF shootings at agricultural areas and two incursions reported in eastern Gaza

In 162 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 91 civilians arrested, including 13 children and 3 women

IOF raid Union of Health Work Committees Headquarters in al-Bireh

4 houses and a residential tent demolished, and 20 cease-construction and demolition notices served in the West Bank, including occupied east Jerusalem

Settler-attacks: attacks on farmers and houses, and an attempted kidnap of a Palestinian male in the West Bank

IOF established 54 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 14 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. Additionally, IOF raided and ransacked the headquarters of the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC) in al-Bireh and confiscated several hard desk drives. This incident was conducted simultaneously with the arrest of an UHWC employee from his house in Ramallah.

PCHR emphasizes that these practices are part of campaigns led by Israeli officials against Palestinian civil society organizations and activists to undermine their work, either by distorting their credibility, arresting them, or closing the organizations that provide services to promote Palestinians’ identity and resilience.

Another notable incident that occurred this week was the IOF arrest of five children, aged between 8 -11, in Hebron and the violent manner with which they were led to a military vehicle while crying. The children were released 3 hours later.

Even more, IOF continued its demolition operations and delivery of cease-construction and demolition notices in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Settlers also carried out multiple attacks on civilians and their properties and attempted to kidnap a Palestinian man. PCHR documented 214 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF shot and injured 3 civilians (including 2 children) in its attacks in the West Bank: one was wounded in IOF raid into Tubas, and both children sustained their injuries in another IOF raid into al-Khader- Bethlehem. Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Also, one child was wounded after an explosive device left by IOF detonated in Tubas.

In the Gaza Strip, two fishermen sustained wounds in one of the three shootings that were reported at sea. Also, 3 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Khan Younis and Central Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 162 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 91 Palestinians were arrested, including 13 children and 3 women.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted two limited incursions into eastern Deir al-Balah and Buraij in Central Gaza.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 7 incidents:

Hebron: 7 demolition and cease-construction notices served in Ma’in, an under-construction house and a water well were demolished in eastern Bani Na’im.

East Jerusalem: residential tent demolished in Isawiya, a house was self-demolished; and 10 demolition notices were served in al-Jib.

Nablus: 3 demolition and cease-constriction notices served in Zawata; two houses were demolished in central Jordan valleys.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 6 attacks:

Nablus: stones thrown at houses in Madama and Burin.

Bethlehem: 15 olive trees cut in Etsion area; farmers were assaulted, and one kidnapping attempt occurred in Kisan.

Salfit: a vehicle attacked in Bruqin.

Ramallah: farmer assaulted, and his tractor confiscated in Nabi Saleh.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 06 March 2021, an Israeli military force accompanied with dozens of Israeli soldiers and Special Forces moved into ‘Obaid neighborhood in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses after destroying its doors and frightening its inhabitants. IOF also arrested 6 civilians, including 3 children, and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees were identified as: Mo’tasem Hamza ‘Obaid (18), Mohammed Marwan ‘Obaid (20), Yazan Bassam ‘Onaid (21), Ameer Khader ‘Obaid (17), Rohi Yaser al-Jayyar (17), and Mohammed Hamza ‘Obaid (14). During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones, Molotov Cocktails and fireworks at IOF and their vehicles. As a result, a military vehicle was set ablaze. IOF immediately attacked the protestors, chased them on the neighborhood streets and fired rubber bullets and heavy teargas canisters at them. The clashes continued until next day dawn. IOF brought a wastewater vehicle to spray the protestors and residential houses with wastewater. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas and wastewater inhalation.

At approximately 08:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah city, in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Friday, 05 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia waters, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened fire at a fishing boat belonging to Ashraf Ramadan Hamed al-‘Awour (45), from Jabalia refugee camp. The boat was manned by Ashraf’s son Mohammed (23) and another fisherman namely Adham Naser ‘Abed al-Hameed Abu Qasem (27). As a result, Mohammed was shot with a rubber bullet in his mouth while Adham was shot with a rubber bullet in his right arm. Both of them were taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, where Mohammed’s injury was classified moderate and Adham’s injury was minor. Also, the boat was shot with several live bullets and its engine was damaged due to the heavy shooting. Additionally, Israeli naval forces beat the two fishermen. Fisherman Mohammed Ashraf al-‘Awour, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Israeli naval forces directly targeted the fishing boat manned by him and opened fire at its engine. As a result, the boat’s engine sustained damage and the boat stopped working. Also, Israeli naval forces continued to fire rubber bullets, wounding his friend Adham Abu Qasem. After that, another Israeli gunboat approached their boat at zero distance and Israeli naval soldiers beat them up with stun batons, despite that the blood was pouring from his mouth. The fishermen were later released and taken to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 10:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Gaza Valley village (Juhor al-Deek), southeast of Gaza City, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00 on Saturday, 06 March 2021, an Israeli military force accompanied with dozens of Israeli soldiers moved into Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, established a military checkpoint at the village’s entrance and checked civilians’ IDs, obstructing vehicles’ movement. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF, who responded with rubber bullets and heavy teargas canisters. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF arrested two siblings namely Mahmoud (14) and Mohammed (15) Naser Mohammed Rabah under the pretext of throwing stones. IOF withdrew later.

At approximately 07:35 on Sunday, 07 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, and off al-Sudaniyia shore, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:30 on Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF moved into Tubas city, north of the West Bank, and stationed near the Old Market in the center of the village. They then surrounded Mos’ab Faze’ al-Kilani’s (19) house and topped the roofs of nearby houses. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF. Clashes erupted between IOF and Palestinian young men for over 3 hours. During which, IOF fired live bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, a 25-year-old male was wounded in the left thigh artery and taken by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS)’s ambulance to the Tubas Turkish Hospital. He was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his health condition was deemed critical. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Additionally, IOF arrested Mos’ab Kilani and withdrew at 06:00.

At approximately 08:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands and Palestinian shepherds, east of Khuzaʽa village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, an Israeli military force accompanied with dozens of Israeli soldiers and Special Forces moved into Abu Soud area, west of Al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, and stationed near the annexation wall. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF and their vehicles. As a result, IOF clashed with Palestinian young men, and fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. At approximately 19:00, IOF opened fire at Mohammed Rami Salah (17) and Khaled Khalil Ghunaim (17), under the pretext that they attempted to threw Molotov Cocktails at Israeli vehicles. As a result, Salah was shot with 2 live bullets in his foot and waist; his health condition was deemed serious, and Ghunaim was shot with a live bullet in his foot. They were taken to the Arab Society Hospital in Beit Jala for treatment. The Israeli authorities claimed that Israeli soldiers opened fire at two civilians, who threw Molotov Cocktails at Israeli vehicles in Gush Etzion area, south of Bethlehem. The wounded children’s family emphasized that the children were returning from their work while there were clashes erupted in the village, and they were present in front of their houses in order to go to a shop in the village. The two families refuted the Israeli claims that they their sons had tried to throw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli military vehicles, and pointed out that Salah’s health condition is stable while remaining in the ICU, and Ghunaim will undergo a surgery in his left leg in the Arab Society Hospital.

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF moved into Burin village, southeast of Nablus. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF, who responded with sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 19:00, Taj al-Deen ‘Izz al-Deen Mohammed Sawaftah (14), from Tubas city, sustained serious wounds due to the explosion of an object of Israeli military remnants. According to PCHR’s investigations, Sawaftah was wounded while playing an explosive object, 100 meters away from his father’s shop in the center of the city. Sawaftah sustained first, second and third degree burns in his hands and face and received treatment at Tubas Turkish Hospital. It should be noted that the area, where Sawaftah was wounded, witnessed an Israeli incursion the day before, during which they surrounded a residential house and fired live bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them until 10:15, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 04 March 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Yehya Salama (43).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Jenin and Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Majdi Raja Abu al-Wafa (41), from Jenin refugee camp, Ashraf Fathi Haweil (19) and Saif Ali Abu Obaid (20), from Jenin.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Ayed Thabet Abu Sharekh’s house and arrested his son, Mohammed (18).

Around the same time, IOF moved into the southern side of Hebron. They raided and searched Sami Emad al-Ja’bari’s (34) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Sebastia, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mofeed Mohammed Shihab (30), Shahed Arafat Kayed (21), and Khaled Nadi ‘Aazem (22).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Yousef Alian’s (21) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Lo’ay Tawfiq Hamayil (20) and Laith Saleh Hamayil (22).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Qaffin, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmed Emad Harsha (26) and Sohaib Fo’ad Harsha (28) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Azzun village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Omar Khaled Saleem (22) and Abdullah Ahmed Howari (25) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Tha’er Abdullah Arabia’s (32) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 06:30, IOF moved into Wadi Yasul neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Majdi Qa’rour’s (20) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 09:10, IOF stationed on a military checkpoint established on the entrance of Auja village, northeast of Jericho, arrested Omar Izz al-Dein Abu Dayya (34), from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at al-Za’eem military checkpoint, arrested (3) civilians from al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took Dawoud Mahmoud Abual-Hawa (19), Sufian Firas Abu al-Hawa (18), and Mohammed Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (18), to unknown destinations.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Sa’ir and Tarqumiyah in Hebron governorate; Yamun village, west of Jenin; Safa and Shaq villages in Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 05 March 2021:

At approximately 00:30, a huge IOF moved into Wadi al-Rababa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Faraj Shuqair and his brother, Jamal, and arrested Tareq Faraj Shuqair (28), and Yehya Jamal Shuqair (26). IOF took them to unknown destinations. should be noted that Yehya Jamal Shuqair is a former prisoner, whose brother, Nour Shuqair (37), was killed by the Israeli soldiers at al-Za’eem military checkpoint in 25 November 2020.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Abu Zahra’s house and arrested Jamal Abdul Karim Abu Zahra (35) and his brother, Mohammed (28).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Mohammed Khaled al-Jinny (22) and Basel Ya’qoub Badawi (19).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Abdullah Ayed Abu Skarekh’s (44) house and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Halhul, north of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Mohammed Nadi al-Baba (32), and Mohammed Ibrahim Abu Yousef (30).

At approximately 08:00, IOF stationed at al-Container military checkpoint established on the northern entrance of Bethlehem, arrested Mohab Wael Ajarma (23), from al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Nehad Bader Zughayyar (43), while present near Bab al-Amud gate “Damascus Gate”, in occupied Jerusalem, and took him to Moscovia Detention Centre in West Jerusalem and released him later. It should be noted that Zughayyar is a former prisoner who was released 6 months ago, as he spent 35-months in the Israeli prisons in charge of joining the “Aqsa Youth Movement”, a charge used by IOF to criminalize Palestinian resilience at al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 11:00, IOF summonsed Yazan Zuhair al-Rajabi (21) and Jadallah al-Rajabi (40), for interrogation the police center of Salah al-Dein street, in East Jerusalem. IOF released them after several hours of investigation.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Beit Ula, Idhna, and Hadab al-Fawwar, in Hebron; Salim village, northeast of Nablus; and Rummanah village, west of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 06 March 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Ibrahim Eid al-Battat’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed at the entrance of Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, arrested Mo’taz Kamel Jawabra (20), while passing by the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:10, IOF arrested Ahmed Abdul Latif Zayyoud (26), from Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin, while present near of Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:20, IOF signed to guard the annexation wall, north of al-Bireh, arrested Ali Musleh al-Nibali (16) and Mohammed Hmeidan al-Malhi (16), while present in a street adjacent to the annexation wall. IOF took them to “Ofer” detention in Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Bara’ Murad Kassab (21), from Balata al-Balad village, east of Nablus. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed adjacent to the annexation wall of al-Shwiaka, north of Tulkarm, arrested Rayyan Azzam Abu Sheikha (27) and Wisam Nehad Abu Sheikha (25), while attempting to pass through a hole in the annexation wall to work inside Israel.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in al-Shuyukh and Karazah villages in Hebron; Tayibe and Sinjil villages, northeast of Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 07 March 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Hammad Owda’s (17) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Dhahiriya village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Ibrahim Eid al-Battat’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Riyad Mohammed Karawi’s (19) house and handed him a summons to refer to am-Maskobiya police center, in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Bab Huta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Majed Ragheb al-Jo’ba’s (40) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Yaser Hamdan (24) and Rashad Mohammed Abu Riyala (22), while present near the western entrance of al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Ti’nik and Zububa, west of Jenin; Kifl Haris, north of Salfit; Samu, Bani Na’im, and Beit al-Rush al-Fauqa villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 08 March 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp. They raided and searched Mohammed Mahmoud al-Khateeb’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in Ramallah. They raided and searched Sa’eed Mahmoud Abbas’s (27) house, in al-Tira neighborhood, and arrested him. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered, set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces, who responded with firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation; they received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with dozens of military vehicles moved into Deir Nidham village, northwest of Ramallah. They deployed into the center of the village, randomly fired sound bombs and teargas canisters, causing fear and panic among the civilians. Meanwhile, an Israeli force stormed an under construction house, belonging to Ibrahim al-Tamimi, and transfer it to a military point. Furthermore, IOF stormed and searched the house of the prisoner Ahmed Mezhir al-Tamimi, and confiscated the cell phone of his son, Ahmed. At approximately 10:00, IOF withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ward Abed al-Kilani (22) and Mohammed Naser Sibti (20).

Around the same time, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into al-Bireh and stationed in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood. IOF raided UHWC’s headquarter (2 floors in al-Sartawi building). Israeli soldiers ransacked the offices, removed the main doors with a special device used by IOF to open doors, and raided and searched the 6 offices in both floors. The search included opening the office lockers and drawers, where UHWC’s private files are saved, and threw them all over the ground. IOF also dismantled the PBX (Private Branch Exchange which is a private telephone and internet network used within a company or organization); as a result, it broke down. Before they withdrew at 05:00, IOF confiscated all the hard disks from the computers found in the offices.

Simultaneously, IOF moved into Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, south of al-Bireh. They raided and searched Taysir Hasan Abu Sharbak (46)’s house, UHWC’s accountant. IOF arrested Abu Sharbak before their withdrawal from the area.

It should be noted that UHWC is a well-respected Palestinian non-governmental organization that was founded in 1985. UHWC is active in the field of health and community development in the Palestinian territory from a human rights perspective; it has branches in most Palestinian cities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Mohammed Yousef Muzein (23), and Basem Haitham Badawi (20).

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested the former prisoner, Mohammed Yousef Washha (19), a student at Birzeit University. IOF handed Fadi Sidqi Washha and Mousa Washha summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Ofer” detention, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Farsh al-Hawa area, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Tareq Nidal Naji’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF and Israeli Intelligence Services stormed the Women’s Centre headquarter in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF confiscated the ID cards of most of the people, some contents of the exhibition and banned them from carrying out any events, in coincidence with Women’s International Day, then they arrested the event organizers; Ikhlas al-Sayyad and Manal Abu Sbeitan. IOF claimed that they were charged of receiving fund and support from the PNA and that the event contained Palestinian national and political terms.

Yasmine al-Sayyad, one of the event’s organizers, stated that IOF dispersed a cultural exhibition for Jerusalemite women, confiscated traditional dresses and exhibition pieces. IOF alleged that the event was funded by the Palestinian Authority. She added that they arrested the director of the center, Ikhlas al-Sayyad, and the fashion designer of the exhibition, Manal Abu Sbeitan, and took them to an investigation center in Jerusalem. IOF released them later.

At approximately 12:30, IOF arrested Anhar Sami Hijja (21), from Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, while present near “Sede Efraim” settlement, west of the city. IOF claimed that she was in position of a knife. It should be noted that Hijja is married and has a baby girl.

IOF carried out an incursion in Baqa al-Sharqiyya, north of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 09 March 2021:

At approximately 00:50, IOF moved into Zawata village, west of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Islam Hasan Jouda (31).

At approximately 01:10: IOF moved into Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Monir Tahaina (25).

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into Arraba, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Saleh Sabri al-Shamali (23).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed in Harat al-Sheikh area. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Hani Shaker al-Fakhouri (23) and Oday Hmeidan al-Sharbati (20).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Eizariya, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. they raided and searched two houses belonging to Hussam Husain Far’oun (25) and Nizar Eyad Bassa (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khamees Waleed Bahar’s (23) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (12) incursions in Ya’bad, Kafr Ra’i, Jab’, Jalbun, Faqqoa, Zabuba, and Rummanah villages in Jenin governorate; Deir Sharaf, Qusin, and Sarra villages in Nablus governorate; al-Fawwar refugee camp and Kharsa in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 10 March 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ameer Adnan al-Karam (25).

At approximately 01:15, IOF moved into Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mo’tasem Ahmed Jaradat (44).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Yamun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Izz al-Dein Yousef Freihat (27).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Kafr Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah, and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed Nazeeh Abu ‘Aadi (15), and Mahmoud Ghaleb Abu ‘Aadi (15).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Malek Allan’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Mamdouh Salah’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Issam Hussain Deiriyya (22) and Eyad Ahmed Taqatiqa (20) and arrested them.

At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 50-100 meters to from the east of Wadi Gaza area to al-Bureij village in the south, adjacent to the border fence. They combed and leveled lands and redeployed inside the border fence at approximately 18:00.

At approximately 09:30, IOF reinforced with 6 military bulldozers, moved 50-100 meters west of the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah. They combed and leveled lands and redeployed at approximately 14:00.

At approximately 09:30, IOF moved into al- Saouane neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Sheikh ‘Akrama Sa’eed Abdullah Sabri’s (82) house, the Head of the High Islamic Supreme Council, and took him to Moscovia Detention Centre in West Jerusalem. Sheikh Sabri’s lawyer, Hamza Qutaina, said that a large number of Israeli soldiers and Intelligence Services members arrested Sabri and took him to Moscovia Detention Centre to interrogate him on his alleged intention to join a religious meeting in Bab al-Rahma in the al-Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, which is considered illegal by the occupation authorities. Qutaina added that Israeli intelligence released Sheikh Sabri at approximately 14:30.

At approximately 14:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Khirbet al-Rakiz, east of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. IOF chased a group of children while present near “Hafat Ma’un” settlement, 300-meters away from the village. IOF arrested 5 children and took them to a police center of “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, and released them after 3 hours. A video showed the Israeli soldiers while they were pushing the children inside the military jeep, and their parents attempted to prevent the Israeli soldiers from arresting their children, but to no avail. The children are: Jaber Mohammed Abu Hmeid (9), and his brothers, Zeyad (10) and Saqer (11); Zeyad Jaber Hmeidat (8), and Yaseen Jabrin Hmeidat (10).

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Tura and Silat al-Dhahr villages in Jenin; Halhul and Surif villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 04 March 2021, IOF backed by 2 military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into Ma’in village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF deployed between houses while the officer distributed notices to stop construction works and others to demolish houses under the pretext of building in Area C.

The notices were as follows:

Notice no. (266764) stop construction to stop works in a 150-sqm dwelling of concrete belonging to Tariq Ziad Makhamrah, who lives there with his 3 children. Notice no. 32252to stop construction works in a 30-sqm dwelling of concrete belonging to Tariq Ziad Makhamrah, who lives there with his wife. Notice no. (266762) to stop construction works in a 140-sqm building of concrete and bricks sheltering Jihad ‘Issa Hamamdah and his 5 children along with his parents. Final notice no. (32252) to stop work and demolish a 100-sqm dwelling built of cement in 2018 and belonging to ‘Issa Jamal Mousa Hamamdah and his wife. Final notice no. (32252) to stop construction works and demolish an under-construction dwelling belonging to Raed Ibrahim No’man Abu ‘Aram on an area of 140 sqms. He started building the dwelling in 2018. Final notice no. (32253) to stop work and demolish a stone and marble workshop, which is a plot of land to display stones and a tinplate barrack of 40 sqms that includes electric tools used for cutting the stones belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed Khalil Dababsah. Notice to demolish a new building based upon (military order no. 1797) within 96 hours. The building belongs to ‘Ali Ismail Hamamdah and includes 2 floors; one is 120 sqms and the other is 40 sqms. He was supposed to live in it with his wife and five children.

The notices gave them until 18 March 2021 to apply all the papers necessary for the construction to obtain a license from the competent authorities in the Construction Committee at the Israeli Civil Administration.

On Thursday, 04 March 2021, IOF demolished a tent sheltering ‘Alian Family that was established by them on the rubble of their residential building, noting that the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished the building at the end of the last month in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, for the second time.

Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiya village follow-up Committee, said that IOF raided ‘Alian Family’s tent, surrounded it and then started the demolition. He added that IOF demolished the tent that was established on the rubble of the houses demolished by IOF on 22 February amid firing randomly sound bombs. They also removed slogans in solidarity with the family and threatened all those inside the tent of coming in here.

It should be noted that ‘Alian family previously stated that the decision to demolish the family building, which included 2 floors and sheltered 20 family members, including 12 children, under the pretext of unlicensed construction, was a political decision par excellence, especially since their son, Fadi, previously received several calls from the Israeli Intelligence threatening him to demolish his family building if he continued to work as the Head of the Guard Unit in the mosque. The family added that Fadi was arrested several times and teased him lately until they demolished the family building which was established more than 10 years ago under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

On Saturday morning, 06 March 2021, Mohammed ‘Issa Nader Abu Riyalah continued the demolition of his house in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Abu Riyalah said that his house was established in 2005 on an area of 120 sqms and included 4 rooms where he lived with his wife and 5 children; the eldest is 20 years old while the youngest is 16 years old. He said that he received a notice from the Israeli Municipality to demolish his house a year ago, so he self-demolished the walls. He added that the Israeli Municipality officers did not suffice with the demolition of the walls and ordered him to continue the complete demolition of the house as he was handed a new demolition decision a month ago and received a call from the Israeli Municipality and police a week ago informing him that if he did not demolish his house, the bulldozers will come on Sunday to carry it out and he will be fined with 150,000 shekels for the municipality crew’s demolition expenses.

At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, an excavator and a bulldozer moved into Khelet al-Ward area, east of Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while the vehicles started demolishing an under-construction house comprised of a 130-sqm ground floor and an unroofed first floor in addition to a water well belonging to Joudah Mohammed ‘Abdel Hamid al-Rajabi, who was supposed to move in with his family of 9; the eldest of his children is 13 years old. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities notified al-Rajabi to stop construction works on 11 August 2020 and notified him again on 11 November 2020.

At approximately 12:30, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into ‘Ein Zawata area, northwest of Zawata village, west of Nablus. The Civil Administration officer fixed 3 notices to stop construction works in 2 houses and a barrack under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

Those notified were:

Taleb ‘Abdel Rahim Zawatiyah: an 80-sqm ready-to-move in house, which is within the village structural plan that was approved by the Israeli authorities in 2008. Muhanad S’eifan from Nablus: an under construction house on an area of 120 sqms. An under-construction barrack belonging to ‘Adas Family on a plot of land where there are 20 partners.

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, the Israeli authorities notified with demolition 10 facilities in al-Jib village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Ghassan ‘Allan, al-Jib Mayor, said that IOF moved into the area adjacent to the annexation wall in the village center and took photos of the residential buildings and facilities in the area. They fixed 10 demolition notices on the walls and doors of buildings belonging to the families of Abu Hamoud, Abu Dayyah, and Za’al. Among those, a house, storehouse and wedding hall belong to the prisoner in the Israeli jails, Shokri Abu Dayyah.

It should be noted that al-Jib village is located northwest of Jerusalem and takes its name from the ancient Canaanite village, “Gibeon,” which means the hill. Al-Jib was known in the past for its agricultural lands, but nowadays it is isolated and surrounded by the annexation wall, settlement expansion and settlements. Al-Jib along with the villages of Beit Hanina, al-Judeira, and Bir Nabala form an “al-Jib” that is isolated by the wall. The village is surrounded by the Givat Ze’ev and Givon settlements from the west and Har Shmuel settlement from the south to the northwest. In 2006, the Israeli authorities established a military checkpoint to isolate it from Jerusalem.

At approximately 09:23 on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, IOF accompanied with 3 Israeli Civil Administration SUVs, a bus carrying Israeli soldiers, 15 Israeli military SUVs, and 6 excavators on 3 cranes moved into ‘Ein Shebli area in the Central Jordan Valleys, northeast of Nablus. The bulldozers immediately demolished 2 houses for 2 brothers under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

The demolition included:

A 2-srotey building where each floor is 400 sqms; the first floor is for stores while the second floor included 2 apartments; each is 200 sqms. The building belonged to Mazen Khalil Mohammed al-‘Omor who lived with his family of 7, including 5 children, in one of the 2 apartments. A 2-srotey building where each floor is 400 sqms; the first floor is for stores while the second floor included 2 apartments; each is 200 sqms. The building belonged to Jamal Khalil Mohammed al-‘Omor who lived with his family of 7, including 3 children, in an apartment while his mother and 2 sisters live in the other apartment.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 05 March 2021, settlers from the “Price Tag” group coming from “Yitzahar” settlement established on the southeastern lands of Nablus attacked Madma village’s eastern outskirts and threw stones at the civilian houses before the villagers could confront them, forcing them to leave.

On Saturday morning, 06 March 2021, Israeli settlers cut 15 olive trees from a plot of land belonging to Jamal ‘Abdullah Isma’il in ‘Atsion area, south of Bethlehem.

Director of the annexation and settlement resistance committee in Bethlehem, Hasan Breijiyeh, said that Israeli settlers cut 15 olive trees in Etzion area belonging to Jamal ‘Abdullah Isma’il from Urtas village, noting that “Gush Etzion” settlement is one of the oldest Israeli settlements which the Israeli authorities established on the Palestinian lands of Bethlehem following the 1967 war.

At approximately 17:00, a group of settlers from “Brukhin” settlement, west of Salfit, attacked a vehicle belonging to Hatem ‘Othman ‘Omar al-Haji (66), from Burqin village, west of Salfit, when he was in his land with his family in al-Qa’aat area, north of the village. As a result, the tires were punctured, and the car windows were broken.

Hatem ‘Othman al-Haji said that:

“As I was about to leave my land in al-Qa’aat area, north of the village, along with my brothers, my wife and my sons’ the eldest is 10 years old, I heard sounds that seem like successive explosions. I looked at the vehicle parked in front of the land and found a group of settlers aging between 16 and 19 years old running away. They then turned to look at me and threw stones. They quickly left. Afterwards, I found out that the tires were punctured as they tore them with knives, and also broke the windows. Few minutes later, a female settler and security guards arrived and opened an investigation into the incident as I gave my testimony. I told him that there are still stones left in the vehicle with the fingerprints on them, but they ignored this. I also told them there are surveillance cameras in the area, and they can easily find out who attacked the vehicle. I called someone, and around 50 young people arrived and brought a crane to take the vehicle to my house.”

On Saturday evening as well, armed Israeli settlers under the heavy guard of IOF moved into Ayoub Yousif ‘Abyat’s land in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem. They attacked the farmers in the land and tried to kidnap the owner’s son. Saddam ‘Abyat, Mayor of Kisan village, said that a group of settlers from “Ma’ale Amos” settlement established on the village land moved into Ayoub Yousif ‘Abyat’s land near “Eibi Hanahel” settlement while he was planting the land with his family. He added that the settlers threatened the farmers in the land at gunpoint. During which, dozens of the village residents gathered in the area and tried to confront the settlers and IOF, who heavily fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at them, forcing them to leave the land. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. ‘Abayat said that the settlers lately escalated their attacks and storms of civilian lands in the village as part of their attempts to seize large areas of lands and annex them to the settlements under IOF’s protection.

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 09 March 2021, a group of settlers from “Halmish” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, moved into the agricultural area near the settlement. They tried to attack farmer Monjed Ahmed al-Tamimi, from Deir Nizam village, and expel him from his land which he was plowing. IOF intervened after he refused to leave his land and seized his agricultural tractor. They forced him to leave the land under the pretext that the area is located within the lands the Israeli authorities declared as a state property, noting that al-Tamimi owns papers proving his ownership of the land which is around 35 dunums.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 54 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 14 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 07 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near Khan al-Ahmar intersection and at the entrance to Anata village, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 04 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near al-Nashnash intersection, south of the city.

On Friday, 05 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Jala city.

On Sunday, 07 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, at the southern entrance to Nahalin village and at the entrance to Beit Jala city.

On Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and near al-Nashnash intersection, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and in ‘Aqabet Hasnah area, west of the city.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 04 March 2021, IOF closed with cement cubes the entrance to Sinjil village, north of the city, for 5 consecutive hours. IOF also established a checkpoint at the entrance to Turmus Ayya village, northeast of the city.

On Friday, 05 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Nabi Salih village, northwest of the city.

On Saturday, 06 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints on a road connecting between Deir Ibzi and Ras Karkar villages, and at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

On Sunday, 07 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Ein Siniya and Turmus Ayya villages and near “Beit El” settlement (on the road leading to the Jalazone refugee camp), north of al-Bireh.

On Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kharbatha Bani Harith village, northwest of the city.

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near ‘Atara village’s bridge and at the entrance to Sinjil village.

Jericho:

On Friday, 05 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Sunday, 07 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho.

Nablus:

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Madama village, southeast of Nablus.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 04 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh and Surif villages and at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp.

On Friday, 05 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna and as-Samu

On Saturday, 06 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa, Idhna and Khasa villages, and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 07 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna and Sa’ir villages.

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Susya villages, at the western entrance to Hebron and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

Qalqilya:

On Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Azzun and Jit villages.

On Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Azzun village and at the intersection of Jit village, east of the city.

Salfit:

On Monday, 08 March 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Salfit city and at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of the city.

On Tuesday, 09 March 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Bruqin and Deir Ballut villages, west of the city, and at the entrance to Haris village, north of Salfit.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Gaza, Home demolition, Human rights violation, IOF, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza, Zionist barbarism |