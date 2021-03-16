Biden Forces Continue Trump Legacy of Stealing Syria’s Wheat

Posted on by fada1

MIRI WOOD MARCH 14, 2021

Biden forces have continued the fetid Trump legacy of stealing Syria’s wheat, this time targeting the silos of Tal Alou, in the eastern countryside of Hasakah.

Over the last two weeks, the Biden regime illegals have filled more than 112 trucks with wheat stolen from these silos, criminally and arrogantly driving these convoys through Syria which is not in the USA through the illegal al Walid crossing into northern Iraq. The American illegals in the SAR, these military members who do not defend their country but invade other countries to loot, pillar, plunder have been idiotically escorted from Tal Alou into Iraq, by the US created and armed SDF terrorist-cannon fodder.

The ongoing criminal actions of the Biden forces illegally in the Levantine republic are literally taking food from the mouths of Syrian people. This wholesale theft of Syrian food is made more egregious by the fact that the Biden occupation forces moved their criminal military base from Tal Alou, into Iraq, last month, and now returning to ensure there is not a grain left.

Syrian TV – Biden forces stealing Syrian wheat from Tal Alou and smuggling them into Iraq guarded by SDF terrorists

Symbol for Syrian Wheat – after NATO terrorists burned out wheat fields in northern Syria

This most recent, flagrant grand theft of Syria’s foodstuffs by the Biden forces comes on the heels of the western supremacist humanitarian bastards shedding their crocodile tears over the terrible humanitarian conditions that these same malignant sociopaths created, with their NATO Spring against the Syrian Arabs — who, despite a 10,000-year-old history, are painted as though in collective, starving stupor whilst awaiting white savior rescuing.

In between the Biden handlers (yes, Virginia, even Newsweek had to report that the White House cut the feed to separate the President of the United States from the American people after he asked “Nance” if he was supposed to take questions from reporters) bombing Syria and stealing what was left in the Tal Alou grain silos, came the hybrid in-person/VTC meeting of the lying liars of the European Union’s European Commission’s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (or, perhaps a meeting with another name that incorporated this subdivision’s NATO principles, a meeting which weather-boy — Climate Envoy — John Kerry jumped onto a private plane to attend). This EU/EC/ECPHAO gathering was held at NATO headquarters, in Brussels.

Kerry with Borrell, meeting to work out details on imposing humanitarian colonialism on the non-NATO world.

Siguiendo los eventos en #Bolivia. Las acusaciones por los hechos de 2019 deben resolverse en el marco de una justicia transparente y sin presiones políticas, respetando la independencia de poderes. Diálogo y reconciliación son cruciales. La #UE continuará apoyando a Bolivia. — 13 March tweet of EU supremacist Borrell, shamelessly referring to the violent military coup against Bolivia and President Evo Morales — whose modest home was trashed by the rabble — as “accusations,” and arrogantly demanding “transparent justice” upon the recent arrest of coup-terrorist-traitor Janine Anez. More ominous, is the threat that the EU will “continue helping.”

On 9 March, Borrell gave an anti-Syria speech to the NATO klan in NATO headquarters repeating the criminal lies indictable under Nuremberg, Principle VI, Crimes against Peace: Fetishistic lies about chemical weapons, lies about an uprising, lies of omission regarding the EU countries dumping their human detritus into Syria and criminally supplying weapons and funding said refuse, lies involving the impunity of illicit economic terrorism regarding ”sanctions” prohibited by UNGA member states without explicit Security Council Resolutions, and — of course — spewing supremacist condemnation of Syria’s upcoming presidential election. Also not shocking — coming from another great white hope, a western, NATO, supremacist — is the utterly shameless concern that the atrocities that the EU and US dumped into Syria are fake chillingly, at Europe’s doorstep.

Liars lie, and shamelessly so.

Here is a small sampling of NATO — and NATO best friends’ — garbage dumped almost three thousand miles from the European continent, into the country of Syria, which is in a different continent (including, but not limited to Belgium’s Michel:

Shortly before the attacks in France, Paris Match ran a lovely report on Belgian Michel’s life after returning from ”fighting’ in the SAR

French – Belgian terrorist Abdo Rahman Ayashi

Dutch terrorist/illegal, Yago Riedjk, Begum’s concubinator and alleged sire of her alleged children

Illegal alien and German terrorist Denis Caspert was killed by the SAA in 2013. Caspert was one of hundreds of pieces of human garbage Germany dumped into Syria. This is a war crime.

Italian national Saqar slaughtering kidnapped Syrian soldiers, Idlib 2012

“So they put conditions for Syria to meet or die, and Syria responded we kicked your fathers or grandfathers out we won’t let you back in” — a Syrian’s paraphrase of the humorous response by the Foreign Ministry

The following day, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan, held a press briefing, and, without mentioning the name of the terrorist in the expensive suit and with the expensive haircut, charmingly addressed the lies of the supremacist EU as delusional neo-colonialism, noting that “the EU policy and the policy of Daesh are two sides for the same coin, which is the US coin.”

Minister Sousan diplomatically noted that the neocolonial EU is nothing more than the US-Biden lapdog.

Syrian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs – Damascus

Borrell subsequently gave a speech that could have been construed as humanitarian concern; MEP Clare Daly immediately rectified the situation:

Humanitarian needs are higher than ever.



College has adopted important strategy to address these needs and to boost the EU’s humanitarian aid policy.@JanezLenarcic#TeamEurope #EUSolidarityhttps://t.co/UTt26IEnct pic.twitter.com/SAmqy9ObmY — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 10, 2021

Yesterday @JosepBorrellF pretended friendship with the people of #Syria desperate for food, medicine & aid.



Then he said "No end to sanctions… until a political transition is underway" making clear he's happy to watch them starve in the millions to overthrow their government. pic.twitter.com/U2UDvZOYto — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) March 11, 2021

What is the difference between these two Syria-hating terrorists, other than an expensive manicure?

Borrell feigned the concern of the humanitarian bastards, then exposed using it as phony cover for recolonizing Syria.

Idlib 2013. The FSA terrorist grilled the severed head of a Syrian soldier. What degenerate normalizes such atrocities?

…permanent humanitarian access means NATO klansmen plan recolonization.

On 13 March, the Biden forces stole the remnants of wheat in the Tal Alou silos.



The Biden forces continue the Trump legacy of stealing Syria’s food — and other forms of neocolonial supremacy, that’s the policies of NATO, that’s why the organization continues on and on full steam for decades after its main purpose of opposing the Warsaw Pact was no longer the case.

— Miri Wood

