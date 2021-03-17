Hezbollah delegation holds ‘open, friendly’ talks with Russia FM in Moscow

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor -March 17, 2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Lebanon’s Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc head Mohamed Raad in Moscow on March 15, 2021. (AFP)

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a visiting Lebanese lawmaker from the Hezbollah resistance movement and his accompanying delegation have held “open and friendly” talks.

Press TV: Lavrov met with Mohammad Raad, the president of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hezbollah’s political wing at Lebanon’s Parliament, in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said without giving details.

The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation to Russia comes at a time when Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades as well as a political stalemate over the formation of a new government.

Speaking after the 40-minute meeting, Raad said the discussions were “open and friendly.”

“We discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as means to maintain stability and bolstering achievements secured in the field of counter-terrorism in both Syria and Lebanon,” al-Manar TV quoted the Lebanese MP as saying.

He added that “Russia’s support for friendly countries in the region, especially Lebanon” was also reviewed at the meeting.

Raad further stressed the importance of speeding up the formation of a new government in Lebanon “in a way that represents the people’s will,” noting that such a step is key to restoring stability and solving crises in the country.

He had earlier told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that the relationship between Hezbollah and Moscow is built on “common interests and a single or very close view regarding the situation in the region and the need for its stability.”

Lavrov also met with Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on the sidelines of his visit to the United Arab Emirates last week.

Hezbollah was established following the 1982 Israeli invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon. Since then, the popular resistance movement has grown into a powerful military force.

During the 2000 and 2006 Israeli wars on Lebanon, battleground contribution by Hezbollah proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat and shattering the myth of the occupying entity’s invincibility.

Unlike the Western countries, Russia does not consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

“Some say Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. We maintain contacts and relations with them because we do not consider them a terrorist organization,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted by Interfax as saying on Sunday.

“They have never committed any terrorist acts on Russian territory. Hezbollah was elected by people to the Lebanese parliament. They are cabinet members and ministers who are from Hezbollah in Lebanon. It’s a legitimate socio-political force,” he added.

The Russian ambassador also referred to the tunnels under Lebanon’s border with the occupied territories, which Israel claims to have been dug by the Hezbollah resistance movement, saying there was “no proof Hezbollah created the tunnels.”

Protests continue in Lebanon as crisis lingers on

Prime Minister-designate Hariri has so far failed to form a cabinet to lift the country out of crisis.

On Monday, the local currency hit a new record low, with the dollar selling for 13,200 pounds, triggering fresh protests in Beirut and Tripoli.

The Lebanese protesters gathered at Beirut’s Martyrs Square on Monday night and torched tires.

The demonstrators in Tripoli set fire to trash bins and stormed into the electricity office while chanting slogans against corruption.

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A delegation of lawmakers from Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

Led by Mohammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc – the political wing of Hezbollah – the delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday on the invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The three-day visit will include meetings at the foreign ministry and the Federation Council, the upper house of the parliament, and the State Duma, the lower house, Lebanon’s al-Manar TV station reported.

Raad told Sputnik that the three-day visit aims to exchange views on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

He noted that the relationship between Hezbollah and Moscow is built on “common interests and a single or very close view regarding the situation in the region and the need for its stability”.

Both Russia and Hezbollah back the Syrian government in its fight against foreign-backed Takfiri militants, who have been wreaking havoc in the country since March 2011.

The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding the Takfiri terrorist groups.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. The government and allied forces are currently fighting the last bastions of militants in the northwestern province of Idlib and areas in the neighboring Aleppo province.

Before his visit, Raad had said that the formation of a new government in Lebanon may also be discussed during the trip, “but in the context of our assessment of the situation in Lebanon and the necessity of its stability and the efforts to accelerate the formation of the government”.

Since the Lebanese government formally resigned after a massive explosion in Beirut port last August, domestic political divisions and pressure by some Western states, mainly France, have so far hindered the formation of a formal cabinet.

