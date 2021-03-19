Posted on by indigoblue76

Mar 17, 2021

After a decade of unfathomable violence and human tragedy that has made Syria the west’s defining war of the early 21st century, the fighting has tapered off but the suffering hasn’t. In 2011,

Obama led the west in its largest adventure yet in west Asia, thinking that Syria looked like just another domino about to fall in the whirlwind of uprisings sweeping the Middle East. Ten years later, President Bashar Assad is still there leading the heroic SAA which eliminated western-backed Daesh terrorism from more than 70% of the country as reconciliation and reconstruction define the upcoming decade for Syria.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIS, Israeli Crimes, kurds, Syria, Syria Assad, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Hasaka, Qamishli, SAA, Syria oil theft, Torched Syrian wheat fields, US Proxy War on Syria, Wahhabism |