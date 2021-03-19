Yemen Deals Heavy Blow to the Forces of Aggression in Marib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Ahed Exclusive** – Sanaa

All eyes today are on Marib, the battlefield where the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have scored heroic gains and victories against the forces of aggression waging a brutal war against Yemen.

In comments on the developments, Dean of the Diplomatic Institution at the Yemeni Foreign Ministry, and Head of the National Team for Foreign Communication Ahmad Ali al-Imad told al-Ahed News in an exclusive interview that the successive announcements made by the new US administration regarding ending the war in Yemen are insufficient: “We need tangible and serious actions on the ground.”

In response to a question regarding US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s calls on the Ansarullah revolutionary movement to stop its operations in Marib, al-Imad told al-Ahed News that “this American concern about the Army and Popular Committees’ advance in liberating Marib proves the losses inflicted upon the US scheme in the region.”

“We are serious in making progress to restore Marib,” the Yemeni official underscored.

Al-Imad also pointed to the historic importance of Marib Province for the Yemeni people, not to mention its economic importance since it is place for natural resources as petroleum and gas. “The coalition of aggression and its mercenaries are looting those resources and spending the revenues they are making to vandalize Yemen and harm its people.”

In the interview with al-Ahed, al-Imad drew attention to the fact that “the battle to liberate Marib is not like the previous battles,” insisting that its implications will reflect on Yemen and the entire region. “We will witness their retreat and the disappearance of the American-Saudi scheme in Yemen,” al-Imad said, emphasizing that “our victory in this battle is a victory of the entire Axis of Resistance.”

In response to a question regarding any international communications to start negotiating the end of war on Yemen, al-Imad said “Yes, we have witnessed recently international concerns and moves to end the war on Yemen; however, it is not for humanitarian reasons, but because the West has been aware of the Yemeni people’s steadfastness and the victories the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have been scoring.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Imad thanked and praised all the free people and all the resistance movements in the world, atop of which he mentioned Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He also hailed that world free people’s support of the Yemeni Cause and unveiling the crimes committed by the coalition of the forces of American-Saudi aggression, not to mention the pressure they made against those hostile countries.

Al-Imad finally thanked al-Ahed News, greeting via our platform everybody who supported the Yemeni people with their free words and protests in several world capitals to denounce the American-Saudi aggression against the Yemeni soil and humans.

**Yahya Salah El-Din contributed to the interview from Sanaa.

Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from the Popular Committees managed to establish full control over a neighborhood in the central province of Marib as they continue to push against Saudi-led mercenaries and terrorists in the strategic region.

Local media reported that the Yemeni forces liberated the mountainous al-Atif area in Marib’s Sirwah district on Wednesday night.

The territorial gain came after a heavy battle with al-Qaeda terrorists and the Saudi-led coalition forces, the reports said.

They added that fighting is currently underway between the Yemeni forces and Saudi-affiliated militants in Sirwah’s Idat al-Rai area.

Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets bombarded west of Marib at least 12 times in the past few hours.

The oil and gas-rich province is considered as the last stronghold of Saudi-backed forces in northern Yemen.

Earlier, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement, said that Marib has turned into one of the most important military bases of the occupiers, and that the battle for its liberation has been going on since the beginning of the war.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished state’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni forces have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

