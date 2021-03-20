Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Won’t Let Lebanese People Starve

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah offered on Thursday a number of suggestions that can be considered a roadmap to the current political and economic crisis in Lebanon.

In a televised address on the occasion of Hezbollah’s Wounded Fighter Day, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that the Resistance party won’t abandon its people and will defend them against starvation.

He stressed that the priority in this regard is for the state to solve the current crisis, but noted that if the state fails to deal with the crisis, Hezbollah won’t keep away and will stand by the Lebanese people.

Highlighting importance of defining the nature of the economic and financial crisis in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the situation is a result of long years and can’t be solved in one or two years.

His eminence stressed that the first step to deal with the crisis is to form the new government. In this regard, he called on PM-Designate Saad Hariri to review his plan in forming a technocrat government, noting that the situation in Lebanon needs a techno-political government that is capable of taking national decisions.

Sayyed Nasrallah warned that foreign powers through their embassies in Lebanon have been plotting to drive Lebanon into a civil war, stressing that such scenario is a red line according to Hezbollah.

The Resistance leader also slammed those who have been blocking roads in the country, calling on the Lebanese Army to assume its responsibility in preventing such acts that destabilize Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s Wounded Fighter Day

Starting his speech by talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah chose the birth anniversary of Al-Abbas (a.s.) on the fourth of Shaaban holy month to mark the Wounded Fighter Day since this figure represents all of loyalty, devotion and courage.

“Al-Abbas (a.s.) insisted to stay and fight beside his brother Imam Hussein (a.s.) despite major injuries that he sustained during the battle of Karbala.”

His eminence praised Hezbollah wounded fighters, likening them to Al-Abbas (a.s.).

“Just like Al-Abbas (a.s), Hezbollah wounded fighters insisted to stay on path of Jihad despite their injuries and all forms of difficulties.”

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, pointed to the US ties with Takfiri groups like ISIL and Al-Qaeda.

“Day after another, the reality of Takfiri groups is revealed, as well as the identity of their operators and those who back them. I think it is important to be aware of a report on a request by former CIA chief (George Tenet) to ex-president Ali Abdallah Saleh to release Al-Qaeda member in Yemen.”

“We are not before an Islamic group, but rather we are before a Takfiri terrorist group that is formed, operated and backed by the US intelligence service in a bid to destroy our people and our armies.”

Chaos and Civil War

Shifting to the local issue in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the crisis has political and economic aspects, noting that it can also be described as a crisis of the establishment.

“In light of the rage over the dire economic situation we don’t have to forget that we must act responsibly and wisely,” his eminence said, stressing that the chaos taking place in Lebanon is aimed at driving the country in to a civil war.

Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that foreign powers have been plotting to create chaos aimed at diring the country into a civil war, stressing that such scenario is a red line for Hezbollah.

“We have reliable information that foreign powers, through their embassies in Lebanon have been working to sue sedition and create chaos in a bid to make Lebanese people go for internal fighting. A civil war is a red line for Hezbollah.”

Sayyed Nasrallah hit back at those who say that Hezbollah is the only Lebanese party that has weapons.

“Such rhetoric is baseless, for the civil war can be erupted by light arms. Those who fight can use Kalashnikovs in a civil war, they don’t need long-range rockets and precision missiles in such kind of fighting.”

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah said it clear: “Hezbollah has no intention to resort to his weapons in a bid to form a government or to deal with the economic and financial crisis.”

Lebanese Government Formation

Talking about the reasons behind the economic crisis in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that it is deep rooted and a result of long years.

“The main reasons behind the current crisis are the corruption, loans which have been with high interest rate, money laundering, freezing of deposits, Beirut Port blast and many others causes.”

“The current crisis is result of long years of wrong policies and can’t be solved in one or two years.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said there have been fears in Lebanon to allow China, Russia or Iran to invest in Lebanon, noting that the US has been preventing the country from heading towards these countries.

“Even more, the US has been also blockading Lebanon in a bid to force our country to subdue to their conditions. The US wants Lebanon to starve and I said it clear before: we won’t starve!”

On the issue of government formation, Sayyed Nasrallah said Hezbollah had agreed on what Hariri called a technocrat government. Meanwhile, the Hezbollah S.G. advised Hariri to form a techno-political government warning that the government of specialists would be unable to take political and national decisions like clinching deals with Russia, China or Iran.

“We in Hezbollah announced that we don’t reject forming a government of specialists. However, my advice is to form a techno-political government that will be capable of taking national decisions.”

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, called on the outgoing government, which resigned following Beirut Port blast last August to assume its responsibility in case the formation of the new government is delayed.

“We wait till Monday and see the meeting between Hariri and President (Mishel) Aoun. But if the government formation is delayed again, caretaker PM Hassan Diab and his government must assume responsibility and deal with the current crises facing the country.”

BDL Governor and Blocking Roads

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Riad Salameh, Governor of Banque Du Liban (BDL)- the country’s central bank- bears responsibility in failing to defend the national currency from falling in exchange for the US dollar.

“You can prevent the collapse of the Lebanese pound. Your presence in such post is to do this task. What’s going on is not acceptable, and you have to assume your responsibility,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed Salameh.

His eminence, meanwhile, lashed out at bandits who have been in the latest weeks cutting off roads across the country, stressing that such acts don’t solve the crisis, but rather they complicate it and drive Lebanon into civil war.

“Blocking roads is unacceptable and immoral. I am one of the people who are fed up with such behavior.”

“You are suspicious and contributing to a scheme aimed at driving Lebanon into a civil war,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, addressing those who have been blocking roads.

“It’s the Lebanese Army’s duty to prevent such acts, and if the bandits don’t refrain from blocking roads then this discussion is to be continued,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a clear message that Hezbollah won’t keep mum regarding this issue.

Hezbollah Plan of Social Solidarity

Hitting at those who slam Hezbollah environment for gaining salaries in US dollars, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that 80% of Hezbollah’s incubation are volunteer people who are not paid.

He also noted that not all the organized members of Hezbollah are paid in US dollars.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah called on Hezbollah servicemen who are paid in US dollars to help all those who are in need, announcing a plan to organize such aids.

“A few years ago, those people who are slamming now our brothers and sisters, they were mocking at Hezbollah fighters who were monthly paid $400 or $500.”

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech by assuring that Hezbollah won’t abandon its people and won’t let Lebanese people starve.

“The priority to solve the current crises is through Lebanese state, but if the state fails to do so we won’t stay away. I will not elaborate on this issue, but I say: we have several options in this regard.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: American crimes, American Hegemony, Hezbollah, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: Civil War, Hariri, Harirism Era Corruption, Lebanon's East Options, Lebanon’s financial collapse, Nasrallah, Riad Salameh |