The Israeli occupation continues to implement its Judaization plan in occupied Al-Quds

The Israeli occupation authorities continue to implement their plan to Judaize the occupied city of Al-Quds through expanding settlement building operations that threaten thousands of Palestinians with forcible displacement in a new ethnic cleansing crime committed amid the complete silence of the international community.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) National Bureau for Defending the Lands and Resisting settlements said in its weekly report issued on Saturday that thousands of Palestinians in Al-Quds are facing the risk of displacement due to the settlement occupation plans in the city, especially in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where the occupation authorities have notified 2200 Palestinians to evacuate their houses with the aim of handing them over to settlers, and in Al-Bustan neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, where the occupation delivered notifications about demolishing 100 houses inhabited by about 1500 Palestinians with the aim of evacuating Al-Quds from the Palestinian presence and Judaizing it.

The report indicated that the occupation authorities announced a plan to change the features of the historic markets in the old city of Al-Quds as part of implementing their plans to change the city’s demographic character and its Arab Palestinian identity. The report pointed out that the occupation is also escalating demolition operations against Palestinian houses and facilities in Shuafat Camp and the towns of Al-Issawiya and Kafr Aqab in occupied Al-Quds to seize the locals’ lands and expand settlement activities.

According to the report, the occupation continued throughout the past week to displace the Palestinians from the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank. It announced a plan to demolish houses in the water and antiquities-rich village of Khirbet al-Mateh, threatening 700 Palestinians with displacement, indicating that this plan is paving the way for the seizure of 45 thousand dunums of the Jordan Valley lands.

The report went on to say that the occupation authorities seized more than 75 dunums of Palestinian lands in several villages and towns in the cities of Bethlehem, Al-Khalil and Salfit and bulldozed 100 dunums in a village east of Qalqilya, and in wide areas of land in Ramallah, Nablus and Bethlehem with the aim of expanding a number of settlements.

The report added that the occupation demolished a house and three agricultural facilities in Silwan city, four houses in Issawiya in occupied Al-Quds, five agricultural facilities in Beit Ta’amer area in Bethlehem and several houses and facilities in the villages of Kharabsheh in Ariha city and Beit Furik in Nablus.

The report indicated that the Israeli settlers continue to attack the cities and towns of the West Bank under the protection of the occupation forces. They stormed the village of Beit Iksa northwest of occupied Al-Quds where they attacked Palestinian houses and properties. They also stormed the archaeological area of Burj Al-Bardawil, west of Silwad town in Ramallah and razed Palestinian lands in the vicinity of the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil.

The settlers seized wide areas of Palestinian lands in the village of Wadi Al-Nis in Bethlehem to establish a settlement outpost and uprooted dozens of olive and fruit trees from the Palestinians lands in the towns of Qaryut, Burin, and Jalud in Nablus and attacked Palestinian farmers in the town of Masafer Yatta in Al-Khalil.

