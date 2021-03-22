RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES WIPE OUT MILITANT COMMUNICATION CENTER IN GREATER IDLIB

Warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) targeted the militants’ communication center, which was located in the town of Benin in southern Idlib, with FAB-500 free-fall bombs in the morning of March 20.
The communication center was completely wiped out as a result of the Russian airstrikes, as seen in a video released by RusVesna. A number of militants who were guarding the facility were allegedly killed.
On March 20, Russian warplanes also struck the outskirts of the town of Bkafla in western Idlib. The target has not been revealed yet.
In the last few months, VKS warplanes destroyed many headquarters, ammunition depots and communication center in Greater Idlib. Most of the targeted positions belonged to al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the de-facto ruler of the region.
The recent Russian airstrikes on Greater Idlib were a response to the militants’ repeated violations of the ceasefire in the region. The ceasefire was brokered by Russia and Turkey on March 5 of 2020.
Related Videos
- Two civilians are killed and others are wounded by shells in the Al-Salihin and Al-Firdous districts in Aleppo
- Warplanes Hit SDF Posts Near Ain Issa As Clashes Around The Town Heat Up (Videos)
- In Video: SDF Destroys Ferries Used To Ship Goods To Government Areas In Euphrates Valley
- Desperate ISIS Terrorists Murder Truffle Hunters In Syria’s Homs
- Russian Forces Unleash Hell On Greater Idlib After Deadly Rocket Attack On Aleppo City (Videos, Photos)
- The Turkish occupation continues to shell Raqqa’s Ein Issa town, displacing several families
- A US-backed SDF militant killed in explosive device attack in Hasakah countryside
- Car bomb attack kills and injures civilians in Al-Bab city in Aleppo
- A child martyred, four civilians wounded in shelling by Turkish occupation and its mercenaries on areas in Raqqa countryside
- The American occupation steals a new batch of wheat from the countryside of Hasaka and brings it to northern Iraq
- National Forum for the Tay Tribe calls for the expulsion of the American & Turkish occupations, affirms support for the presidential elections
- Syria calls on UN not to recognize any legal status resulting from the illegal Israeli measures
- Turkey is a main transit country for foreign terrorists towards Syria
Filed under: Russia, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: SDF, Syrian Occupied Idlib, Turkish Aggression |
Leave a Reply