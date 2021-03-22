RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES WIPE OUT MILITANT COMMUNICATION CENTER IN GREATER IDLIB

Posted on by martyrashrakat

An Su-24 taking off from Hmeimim air base in 2015. IMAGE: Russian Ministry of Defense

South Front

A communication center operated by militants and foreign intelligence was destroyed in the recent Russian airstrikes on the northwestern Syrian region of Greater Idlib, RusVesna.SU claimed on March 20.

Warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) targeted the militants’ communication center, which was located in the town of Benin in southern Idlib, with FAB-500 free-fall bombs in the morning of March 20.

The communication center was completely wiped out as a result of the Russian airstrikes, as seen in a video released by RusVesna. A number of militants who were guarding the facility were allegedly killed.

On March 20, Russian warplanes also struck the outskirts of the town of Bkafla in western Idlib. The target has not been revealed yet.

In the last few months, VKS warplanes destroyed many headquarters, ammunition depots and communication center in Greater Idlib. Most of the targeted positions belonged to al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the de-facto ruler of the region.

The recent Russian airstrikes on Greater Idlib were a response to the militants’ repeated violations of the ceasefire in the region. The ceasefire was brokered by Russia and Turkey on March 5 of 2020.

