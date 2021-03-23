Russian Jets Bomb another Market for Stolen Syrian Oil, Erdogan Upset

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI MARCH 23, 2021

A Russian airforce bombing targeted another illegal market run by Al Qaeda for stolen Syrian oil near the borders with Turkey, the regime of Erdogan called on the Russians to stop.

A Russian Su-34 bomber is said to target the make-shift oil market at Bab Al Hawa border crossing with a missile that destroyed dozens of oil tankers and shipment lorries at the site, members of Al Qaeda terrorists wearing the ‘White Helmets’ designated uniforms after taking off their suicide vests were seen rushing to the site to try to extinguish the fire, an effort that would take from them several hours.

No casualties were reported from the bombing or the fires, Al Qaeda only reports its killed members after they arrange replacements if the killed were commanders or they would use the propaganda on the rare occasions when its killed members were locals.

Bab Al Hawa border crossing with Turkey is one of the main crossings used by the Turkish intelligence to smuggle weapons and terrorists for Al Qaeda’s assorted factions in northern Syria in exchange for oil machinery and stolen Syrian crude oil stolen from oil fields under the Turkish / Al Qaeda occupation in northern Syria.

The same Turkish intelligence run by the pariah Hakkan Fidan mostly known for his ‘false-flag’ operations one of which was to bomb a tomb of an Ottoman sultan within Syrian borders to justify a Turkish military invasion in the early days of the US-led war of terror on Syria.

Russian and Syrian military units intensified the targeting of these Erdogan family’s side lucrative business in the past couple of months. Despite many warnings to the Turkish madman, Erdogan continues to carry out this illicit business stealing Syrian oil, selling it mostly to Israel, and using the returns to fund his Al Qaeda terrorists in his military adventures around the region.

Some reports put the number of oil tankers sold by the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF terrorists to their supposed to be enemies the Turkish-sponsored Al-Qaeda at 275 oil tankers with an estimated value of 600 million dollars annually, in return, the Kurds buy gas and gasoline (petrol) from a company owned by Erdogan’s son Bilal Erdogan.

